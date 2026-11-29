Posted in: Comics | Tagged: brandon routh, comic shop, comic store in your future

Comic Store In Your Future – Superman's Cousin Vs. Mickey Mouse

Comic Store In Your Future - Superman's Cousin Vs. Mickey Mouse when the flood comes to Magic: The Gathering

Article Summary Late-night Comic Store disaster: a hidden basement leak flooded comics, collectibles, and Magic: The Gathering stock.

Hours of hauling soaked boxes, ruined cards, and damaged figures turned new comic day into an exhausting scramble.

A plumber linked to Brandon Routh, Superman Returns star, traced the Comic Store flood to a mouse-chewed pipe.

With $900 in repairs and insurance worries, the next Comic Store priority became cleanup, drying out, and mouse traps.

We have all heard collector horror stories from comic store owners, comic book collectors, card collectors, or whoever talks about water damage. We all, of course, think hopefully that never happens to us. Wednesday at 1 in the morning, before going to bed (I was working from home for the store and finally noticed the time), I oddly decided to check the basement furnace room before going to sleep. Going down there, I was even baffled as to why I was checking it out. I do not believe I heard anything. Spider-Sense? Maybe I was still wondering how a comic book I had set next to my desk that I was going to auction off I noticed had water damage the day before. Like a large drop of water had landed on it. I know I tried to figure out what happened that day, went into the furnace room, and saw no water, because I knew that when I had picked it out for auction, I had not noticed any water damage. I was very puzzled.

This time I noticed the cardboard boxes had tipped over, all of them on their sides. The comic boxes were mine, and the Magic: The Gathering boxes I stored singles in were all now touching the floor. I walked into the room and noticed I was standing in water. I looked around thought the water was coming from the bathroom overhead. I ran up there, looked around the bathroom, saw nothing wrong, but shut off the toilet water anyway. I went back to the comic store, and of course the water was still coming down. I shut off the main water valve.

I decided I needed to try to save as much as I could at the comic store. It is early morning, when most everyone is asleep, so I know calling people and waking them up would not be very thoughtful, and by the time they get here, the likelihood of saving as much as possible would be far lower. I get my shoes on and start making a pile of ruined material and taking other material out of the room, hoping it is dry enough or will dry out and return to normal. I, of course, get my shoes wet and start leaving wet footprints everywhere I go. The Magic cards are ruined. Some are wet, stuck to the floor. A lot sadly become giant wet clumps of Magic cards. I start putting the ruined material in garbage bags as fast as possible to make time to save material. The garbage sacks get heavy as heck from the water weight. I put too much in the first garbage sack, and even though I kept an arm under it to help hold it and went as fast as I could to the garbage can to wheel it out for pickup, I could feel the water weight pulling at the sack. I got lucky, and none of the garbage sacks ripped.

I got a step stool and saw the water coming out of a piece of plastic. Where is the leak coming from? Right in a piece of wood that the plastic comes through. The wood blocks me from seeing the actual leak. It was drilled so the plastic would go through it. The piece of wood goes across the top of the room. For some reason, the water from that hole is being carried along the wood across the room and is dripping at various points.

This part I admit was foolish on my part. I wanted the water back on so I could clean up before work. I got tape and scissors and got up on the step stool. I tried to feel around to see where it was leaking and whether I could find a hole in the plastic. I am not able to see it or pull the plastic forward at all, of course. I failed to feel anything, so I thought it must be a small hole. Whoever drilled it made sure there was not much empty space. I was unable to wrap tape around it. I have the water off, but water is still coming through. Like a fool, I have the scissors tucked to my side to cut the tape. I slip and fall off and stumble into the wall before falling down. I was thinking that was not smart. I go to the kitchen sink, thinking I need to run the water. The sink runs for a while, then stops. It is now 3 in the morning, and it is new comic day. I figured I moved the material out of the room; the water will run out, and I'd best get some sleep.

I woke up at five in the morning and checked it out. It is still leaking. I thought: did my water shut off, or not shut off all the way? Is it broken? I finally figured I'd best open up a valve at the lowest point of the house. I noticed I have a blister on my foot, most likely from wearing shoes while walking in the water. After a while, the valve finally stopped letting water out. It lasted so long I thought the shutoff was not working. The leak finally stopped, too. I started checking what I was hoping to save, seeing what is now worse off and what dried well. The cardboard backing on the action figures is starting to curl. I found material to place on top of the cardboard backings to try to prevent curling.

I posted about what went down on the comic store's Facebook before going in, so people won't think I have lost my mind or something. I have no running water, so I take my shaving kit to my store and, for the first time ever, brush my teeth and shave there. I try not to drink the water; the store received a notice that an "unknown" substance was detected in it. Hard to believe Iowa has such high cancer rates. I have a big-time headache, most likely from lack of sleep. I apologized to a lot of people that day. I felt like I was in a dream. Sore from the lack of sleep and physically sore from lifting so many waterlogged items. Called to arrange for a plumber; was told one could make it out that Wednesday. Great, I say. Let me know when the person will arrive, and I will have someone there. Oh no, we can't do that; the homeowner has to be there when we are. I said I will not be able to get anyone to work for me on short notice today. Tomorrow I can be there. I am thinking another day without running water.

Proving it is a small world, after all, the plumber who shows up to the comic store the next day points to a Superman Christmas ornament (no, my tree was not up yet; I had a mess of items from the furnace room all over that he spotted. I think he said that was his cousin, or he was related to him. I am baffled, thinking this person is related to Superman. Is his name Kal-El Junior or something? Then I ask, "Are you related to Brandon Routh?" Yes, he says. Superman Returns actor Brandon Routh. Then he tells me all kinds of cool stuff Brandon Routh has done. He also needs to turn on the water and lets me know there will be new water on the basement floor. Of course, my turning up the heat to help dry it up was a waste.

Over $900 dollars later, what caused all this? The plumber said a mouse chewed through the plastic. I had no idea I had a mouse issue. He even told me he was surprised too. He said that hoarders, or people who leave out food, usually have mouse issues, and that was not me. I thought, glad you do not think everything that came out of the furnace room is usually scattered like this. Lots of Magic: The Gathering cards were ruined. Why do I not use insurance to replace them? I know too many stores that have finally used their insurance and then get dropped. American insurance: we take your money, though we do not want to pay out when you need it. What new items will go in the furnace room? Friday is "buy some mouse traps" day.

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