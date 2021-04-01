ComicConnect Sells Daredevil #1 CGC 9.8 for Record $250,000

2021 has already been a banner year for the vintage comics market, but even in that current climate, this sale stands out: ComicConnect has sold a Daredevil #1 CGC 9.8 for a record $250,000. The sale represents the highest price ever paid for a Daredevil #1 in any condition by a large margin. CGC census has two entries of Daredevil #1 at CGC 9.8, and none higher. The April 1964 cover-dated debut issue by Stan Lee and Bill Everett, with a cover penciled by Jack Kirby and inked by Everett. The debut issue of the series features the first appearance and origin of the character who has gone onto popularity in comics and beyond.

Notably, ComicConnect has also just sold another copy of the book, Daredevil #1 CGC 9.6 Northland Pedigree copy, for $125,000.

Greetings Bidders and Consignors, We're reporting yet another record with our recent $250,000 sale of Daredevil #1 CGC 9.8, featuring the Man Without Fear's first appearance. "It's crazy to think that after all these decades breaking Silver Age records, since I've sold more copies of Action Comics #1 than all the dealers combined, I get pigeon-holed as the Golden Age guy," asserted Metropolis and ComicConnect COO, Vincent Zurzolo. "While it's not the worst thing in the world to be known for, my company has sold a great number of Silver, Bronze, Copper and Modern Age comics at record breaking prices. We crush every time period and comic genre." Zurzolo added that the collectibles market, across all categories, continues to show unstoppable growth with prices quickly jumping to levels many collectors would not have imagined even a short time ago. "Rumors about Daredevil joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Charlie Cox possibly reprising his role from the Netflix series, have investment collectors snapping up copies at record prices," Zurzolo explained. "I'm happy to add that ComicConnect also sold a CGC-certified 9.6 copy for $125,000. Now is really an optimal time for sellers to reap the profits from their collecting.