Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Amazon Studios, Comics, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: ai, ali g, Dennis Ledyard, Hell Coven 13, sacha baron cohen

Comics Artist Dennis Ledyard? You're In The New Ali G: Who Iz I? Film

Hey, comics artist Dennis Ledyard? You're in the new Ali G: Who Iz I? film. Just in case no one has told you yet...

Article Summary Las Vegas comics creator Dennis Ledyard, aka DeadVegas of Kill Coven 13, appears unexpectedly in Ali G: Who Iz I?

Ali G: Who Iz I? features Dennis Ledyard as himself in an Erran Morad sting targeting anti-immigrant white men.

Dennis eagerly joins the film’s outrageous fake self-defense demo, leading to the scene’s most unforgettable line.

Before the later kidnapping setup in Ali G: Who Iz I?, Ledyard disappears, leaving Kill Coven 13 and a wild cameo behind.

Las Vegas comic book creator, artist, and writer Dennis Ledyard, operating under the alias DeadVegas, is constructing a self-contained horror comic book universe titled Kill Coven 13 online

"Hellcome to Kill Coven 13, a comic by the Las Vegas artist Dennis Ledyard a.k.a. DeadVegas about 13 witches living in Vegas lead by the Hell Goddess Lunar Suicide & Alien Girl Space Zombie Death Princess guardians of the 13 secret Vegas Hell Doors…"

And by the look of it, using a lot of A.I. He posts his latest prompt results on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, although many earlier examples appear to have been hand-drawn.

However, rather than selling actual comics, he primarily releases 13×19 comic poster prints through his website. But I think he is about to get a lot more viewers. Because Dennis Ledyard has just made his Hollywood debut, playing himself, in Al-G: Who Iz I? It's just that he may not know it yet.

The film sees Sacha Baron Cohen playing the wannabe rapper Ali-G, ultra-leftist academic Dr. Nira Cain-N'Degeocello and the Israeli Mossad security consultant Erran Morad. And almost everyone else is a real person dealing with the fake situations they suddenly find themselves in.

At one point, that shows Erran Morad recruiting white American males to fight against immigrants coming to the USA to kill them. And one of those is Dennis Ledyard, who agrees wholeheartedly with that assessment.

As well as thanking Erran Morad for what he is doing to stop the immigrants.

They are told about a new weapon to fight against such immigrants wanting to sexually assault them: fake buttocks that have a firing mechanism inside them, which is triggered by repeatedly pumping the fake penis.

Dennis Ledyard is the first to eagerly volunteer…

…to pull down his jeans and try one on.

And he gets fully fitted for the job.

And when simulating such an assault between volunteers, we get this exchange…

… including this line that will probably haunt him.

"I'm more of a pump myself kind of guy". Well, yes, we've seen Hell Coven 13. And so they do. I don't have black bars big enough.

However, it may be noted that of the men, only two of them are chosen to go along with the subsequent plan to kidnap Ali G's girlfriend Julie, played by the amazing comedian and mimic Morgana Robinson, so that she will give birth to Ali G's child in Mexico and not in the USA. And that plan goes ahead without Dennis. Well, Hell Coven 13 won't prompt itself. Ali G: Who Iz I? is now available to stream on Prime Video.

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