Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: cb cebulski, EIC

Comics Folk React To C.B. Cebulski Out As Marvel Editor-In-Chief

Comics folk react to the news that C.B. Cebulski will no longer be the Editor-In-Chief of Marvel Comics

Article Summary C. B. Cebulski is out as Marvel Editor-in-Chief, with Steve Wacker stepping in during Marvel’s move to Burbank.

C. B. Cebulski will relocate to Tokyo for a new Marvel role as Asia Originals Editor after his long EIC tenure.

Creators including David Marquez, Brian Bendis, Gail Simone and more praised C. B. Cebulski’s support and impact.

Reactions to C. B. Cebulski’s exit ranged from heartfelt tributes to Rob Liefeld’s blunt take on his Marvel run.

C.B. Cebulski is no longer the Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief. Steve Wacker has been appointed to the role, as Marvel Comics moves from New York to Burbank, while Cebulski is moving to Tokyo to become their Asia Originals Editor. Here's how a few comic book creators reacted to the news about Cebulski on social media.

David Marquez : "Massive Marvel news yesterday. I want to congratulate CB Cebulski on an epic run as EiC. CB brought me into Marvel nearly fifteen years ago and I, like so many other artists, owe him a huge debt for championing us and emphasizing the importance of ART in comics!"

: "Massive Marvel news yesterday. I want to congratulate CB Cebulski on an epic run as EiC. CB brought me into Marvel nearly fifteen years ago and I, like so many other artists, owe him a huge debt for championing us and emphasizing the importance of ART in comics!" Rob Guillory: "Ditto. C. B. Cebulski championed a lotta good folks, myself included!"

"Ditto. C. B. Cebulski championed a lotta good folks, myself included!" Brian Bendis: "Congrats C. B. Cebulski for a hell of a run as EIC. Like so many creators I have SO many amazing pics with him from so many amazing creative events and food experiences over the years. Thank you!!!"

"Congrats C. B. Cebulski for a hell of a run as EIC. Like so many creators I have SO many amazing pics with him from so many amazing creative events and food experiences over the years. Thank you!!!" John Cerilli: "I just want to take a moment to acknowledge the career of my friend C.B. Cebulski — the third longest tenured Editor in Chief in the 90-plus years of Marvel Comics. Think about that… The only two longer tenures are by guys named Joe Quesada and Stan Lee. What a successful and historic run. As CB transitions to new adventures and undoubtedly new successes in Japan, I will miss his presence enormously… But I now have someone to visit when I make my eventual trip to tour the stadiums of the Nippon Professional Baseball League! All kidding aside, congratulations, CB! Thank you for shepherding the brand and characters we adore so much with such care, creativity and professionalism! Now go kick some "oshiri" over there!"

"I just want to take a moment to acknowledge the career of my friend C.B. Cebulski — the third longest tenured Editor in Chief in the 90-plus years of Marvel Comics. Think about that… The only two longer tenures are by guys named Joe Quesada and Stan Lee. What a successful and historic run. As CB transitions to new adventures and undoubtedly new successes in Japan, I will miss his presence enormously… But I now have someone to visit when I make my eventual trip to tour the stadiums of the Nippon Professional Baseball League! All kidding aside, congratulations, CB! Thank you for shepherding the brand and characters we adore so much with such care, creativity and professionalism! Now go kick some "oshiri" over there!" Jim McCann: "I've had the honor (and enjoyment) to have worked with both CB Cebulski and Stephen Wacker. I'm very excited for both of their new journeys and appointments!"

"I've had the honor (and enjoyment) to have worked with both CB Cebulski and Stephen Wacker. I'm very excited for both of their new journeys and appointments!" Rachelle Rosenburg : "Rewind to March 2010. At C2E2 CB Cebulski gave me his card. The next week I was assigned my first Marvel comic NAMORA with Sara_ Pichelli. The rest is history. CB, thank you for everything. You will be missed."

: "Rewind to March 2010. At C2E2 CB Cebulski gave me his card. The next week I was assigned my first Marvel comic NAMORA with Sara_ Pichelli. The rest is history. CB, thank you for everything. You will be missed." Gail Simone: "C.B. Cebulski has always been gracious, supportive and kind to me, even when I hadn't worked for Marvel for years. He kept the machine going and hired some brilliant damn creators, and I appreciate every single thing he has done for me and to keep Marvel going. Those Hickman comics, the Kelly Thompson stuff, the Daniel Warren Johnson books and much, much more. Marvel has struggled in some areas of late, but they also put out some hellaciously good books and have treated me fantastically well on a dream project that has meant the world to me. Thank you, C.B. I will never forget you arranging a car for me in Singapore to get to the airport on time when you had a million things of your own to worry about, and I wasn't even WORKING for you at the time. It meant a lot, and still does, and fits your character exactly, in my memory. And you are a big part of why my time at Marvel lately has been so incredibly rewarding. I am grateful forever."

"C.B. Cebulski has always been gracious, supportive and kind to me, even when I hadn't worked for Marvel for years. He kept the machine going and hired some brilliant damn creators, and I appreciate every single thing he has done for me and to keep Marvel going. Those Hickman comics, the Kelly Thompson stuff, the Daniel Warren Johnson books and much, much more. Marvel has struggled in some areas of late, but they also put out some hellaciously good books and have treated me fantastically well on a dream project that has meant the world to me. Thank you, C.B. I will never forget you arranging a car for me in Singapore to get to the airport on time when you had a million things of your own to worry about, and I wasn't even WORKING for you at the time. It meant a lot, and still does, and fits your character exactly, in my memory. And you are a big part of why my time at Marvel lately has been so incredibly rewarding. I am grateful forever." Rob Liefeld: "CB is a nice guy. CB Cebulski is a super nice guy. He was always kind to me, but was not able to deliver on many different promises, I don't just mean to me, but to many people. I'm not sure it's a job CB loved. CB is kind, he's nice, he is well-liked, he was nothing like Gabriel or Buckley, but they all formed this bro club that was formed in the shadow of Ike Pelrmutter."

"CB is a nice guy. CB Cebulski is a super nice guy. He was always kind to me, but was not able to deliver on many different promises, I don't just mean to me, but to many people. I'm not sure it's a job CB loved. CB is kind, he's nice, he is well-liked, he was nothing like Gabriel or Buckley, but they all formed this bro club that was formed in the shadow of Ike Pelrmutter." Jennifer de Guzman: "Akira Yoshida is going home."

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