Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics | Tagged: lunar, massive, Massive Indies

Comics Publishers Distributed By Massive Indies Get Discount Printing

Comic book publishers subdistributed by Massive Indies through Lunar Distribution to now get discount printing options

Article Summary Massive Publishing launches discounted comic printing for Massive Indies clients subdistributed through Lunar Distribution.

Massive Indies publishers get deluxe-level print quality at rates aimed to compete with top comics printers.

Options include offset, digital, foil, embossing, metal covers, spot varnish, with wider access planned by 2026.

CEO Michael Calero says the Massive Indies printing service removes barriers and cuts costs for indie publishers.

Massive Publishing today announced the launch of a new discounted printing service exclusively for its Massive Indies clients, offering creators and publishers the same production quality found in Massive Publishing's deluxe exclusive releases, at pricing they state is competing directly with the leading printers in the comics industry.

The printing service is launching first as a benefit exclusively for Massive Indies clients, the publishers that Massive subdistribute through Lunar Distribution, for a cut. They state this will allow them to refine operations, gather creator feedback, and ensure consistent quality at scale. Massive Publishing plans to open the service to all by the end of 2026, with the same pricing and print-quality promises. Beyond standard offset and digital printing options, they also promise a wide variety of creative printing processes, including foil, embossing, metal covers, spot varnishes, and more.

"Our goal has always been to remove barriers for independent publishers. As the comic market continues to evolve, indie publishers need trusted partners that can help them navigate every stage of the production & distribution process. Adding premium printing services to the Massive Indies program gives our partners access to the same level of quality we've become known for while helping them keep production costs competitive. "This is just the beginning," Calero added. "We know the importance of making high-quality comic printing more accessible for everyone. We are starting with the creators who've helped build Massive Indies, and expanding from there," said Michael Calero, CEO of Massive Publishing.

Current Massive Indies clients include Heavy Metal, Warrant, AMP, Antarctic, Devil's Due, Red 5, Midnight Factory, Invader, Penthouse, Insight Editions, Mythos, Sumerian, Battle Quest, Black Panel, Hoffman, Iron Age, Part Time Comix, Rae Media, Ruptura, SHP, Storm King, Hero Initiative and more. How many will take up Massive's printing offer is as yet unknown. With recent reports of Comix Wellspring suspending operations, as we; as continued disturbances to overseas supply chains. Massive Publishing is making its bid to be a lot more.

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