Posted in: Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: fantastic four, midnight

Uncloaking The Covers to Midnight X-Men #2 And Midnight Spider-Man #2

Uncloaking the covers to Midnight X-Men #2 and Midnight Spider-Man #2 from Marvel Comics

Article Summary Marvel’s Midnight line returns this Wednesday with Midnight X-Men #2, Midnight Spider-Man #2 and Midnight Fantastic Four #2.

Midnight Spider-Man #2 teases Peter Parker’s disappearance as Oscorp contractors hunt clues tied to a spider.

Midnight X-Men #2 spotlights the original five X-Men and hints at a rare still-living Scott Summers twist.

Release details confirm Midnight X-Men #2, Midnight Spider-Man #2 and Midnight Fantastic Four #2 hit on November 18.

Six weeks after the first issues, the second batch of Marvel Midnight issues is out this Wednesday: Midnight X-Men #2, Midnight Spider-Man #2 and Midnight Fantastic Four #2, including those Cover A "cloaked" covers…

Well, Bleeding Cool has an early look under a couple of the covers at least, with Midnight Spider-Man revealing the look of the wallcrawler from Steve Beach. Look up, Felicia…

And then there's the Midnight X-Men with the OG Five X-Men of the Marvel Universe… Cyclops, Beast, Iceman, Angel, Cyclops and Jean Grey, with Professor Xavier in the background. And with Scott Summers, Cyclops, one of the still-living, not-undead members. Which might make a nice change considering what is going down in DNX today…

Hey Iceman, you've got red on you. Or have you got red in you? Midnight X-Men #2, Midnight Spider-Man #2 and Midnight Fantastic Four #2 are published this Wednesday by Marvel Comics.

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #2

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes…for a spider. Where is Peter Parker? November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes…for a spider. Where is Peter Parker? November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #2

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. November 18th 2026 $4.99

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