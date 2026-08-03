Posted in: Batman, Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Solicits | Tagged: Absolute Batman, Atom! Freeman, brett bean, comicspro, D'Orc, Dungeon Crawler Carl, joe keatinge, Matt Dinniman, sdcc

Comics! The Magazine Now $3.99, Gets Absolute Dungeon Crawler Carl

Comics! The Magazine jumps to forty pages for $3.99, and gets Absolute Dungeon Crawler Carl for October with Matt Dinniman

Article Summary Comics! The Magazine expands to 40 pages, with issue #7 raising the cover price to $3.99 after issue #6 stays at $2.99.

Prana pitched the magazine at ComicsPRO as a retailer-friendly sales tool, with bundles, order forms, and promo features.

October’s Comics! The Magazine #8 spotlights Absolute Dungeon Crawler Carl with Matt Dinniman, Michael Moreci, and Brett Bean.

Upcoming issues also feature Fort Psycho, Jim Rugg on Weapon X, and Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips on Criminal.

Atom Freeman and Joe Keatinge of Prana DM, Prana Publishers and Comics! The Magazine took to the stage at ComicsPRO at San Diego Comic-Con, promising only two minutes of talk, and some actual news rather than just reading out the solicits. Although they did that a bit.

Atom Freeman began saying, "Comics! The Magazine: this $25 bundle (containing 25 copies of the magazine) gives you $154.75. That's $2.99 per, and we throw in a secret variant that goes for $80. We do this for you. The whole point is to create a comic or a magazine that sells books for you. Each issue includes an order form with 30-plus titles sold in your store that we are promoting in the magazine. So we do hope you're investing in the bundles, and we're actually now, what are we doing, also making it bigger?

Joe Keating said, "So we heard the feedback. We are increasing the page count on a regular basis to 40 pages. All of the additional signatures are going to features. So anything that would have been a two-page interview now is gonna be 5 to 6 pages. We're doing that with no additional charge with issue number 6, which has interviews with the Fort Psycho team and Jim Rugg about Weapon X. We're going to increase it just $1 with the next issue, which is Ed Brubaker, Sean Phillips and the team… And then Dungeon Crawler Carl, we have the entire team: Matt Dinniman, Michael Moreci, Brett Bean…" And then it was onto the David Lapham news and solicitations for The Future Is… ******* from Rekcah Comics.

Well, here's that latest October 2026 Prana solicit… and you can catch up with all the other comic solicitations dropping right now with this handy solicits tag.

And here they all are in textual form…

COMICS THE MAGAZINE #6

(CA) Brian Hurt. Rico Renzi

THE "VIOLENCE AND MAYHEM ISSUE" IS HERE! IN THIS ISSUE: We look at some of the most exciting comic books hitting stands in the wildest way possible, with an exclusive look at Oni Press' upcoming Fluxhouse line, where we talk with Matt Kindt and Brian Hurtt on their upcoming epic FORT PSYCHO! BUT THAT'S JUST THE BEGINNING! Geof Darrow's Shaolin Cowboy! Jim Rugg on Barry Windsor-Smith's Weapon X! Bob Burden's Flaming Carrot returns with Greg & Fake's Santos Sisters! Much, much more! ALL THIS AND MUCH MORE IN THE WILDEST ISSUE OF THE MOST ENTHUSIASTIC COMICS MAGAZINE OF ALL TIME! KEY SELLING POINTS: • MORE NEW CHEW COMICS BY JOHN LAYMAN AND ROB GUILLORY! • Creator Interviews About What You Do Read! • Features On What You Should Read! • Staff Picks Of What You Will Read! • Actual Comics You Can Read! • Power Rankings with Real Sales Data! • Art Instruction and Classifieds! • Comic-Sized to Fit on Store Racks!

$2.99 8/5/2026

(CA) Brian Hurt. Rico Renzi THE "VIOLENCE AND MAYHEM ISSUE" IS HERE! IN THIS ISSUE: We look at some of the most exciting comic books hitting stands in the wildest way possible, with an exclusive look at Oni Press' upcoming Fluxhouse line, where we talk with Matt Kindt and Brian Hurtt on their upcoming epic FORT PSYCHO! BUT THAT'S JUST THE BEGINNING! Geof Darrow's Shaolin Cowboy! Jim Rugg on Barry Windsor-Smith's Weapon X! Bob Burden's Flaming Carrot returns with Greg & Fake's Santos Sisters! Much, much more! ALL THIS AND MUCH MORE IN THE WILDEST ISSUE OF THE MOST ENTHUSIASTIC COMICS MAGAZINE OF ALL TIME! KEY SELLING POINTS: • MORE NEW CHEW COMICS BY JOHN LAYMAN AND ROB GUILLORY! • Creator Interviews About What You Do Read! • Features On What You Should Read! • Staff Picks Of What You Will Read! • Actual Comics You Can Read! • Power Rankings with Real Sales Data! • Art Instruction and Classifieds! • Comic-Sized to Fit on Store Racks! $2.99 8/5/2026 COMICS THE MAGAZINE #7

(CA) Sean Phillips, Rico Renzi

THE "CRIME & PUNISHMENT ISSUE" IS HERE! IN THIS ISSUE: Who is the creative team so reliably great that our Editor-in-Chief has his Local Comic Shop reserve everything they do? Ed Brubaker and Sean Philips, the creative team behind such hard boiled masterpieces as CRIMINAL, RECKLESS, PULP, THE FADE OUT, KILL OR BE KILLED, and many, many more–that's who! We talk with Sean and Ed about all they've got coming out, including more CRIMINAL and the upcoming UNFINISHED TALES. ALL THIS AND MUCH MORE IN THE MOST ENTHUSIASTIC COMICS MAGAZINE OF ALL TIME! KEY SELLING POINTS: • MORE NEW CHEW COMICS BY JOHN LAYMAN AND ROB GUILLORY! • Creator Interviews About What You Do Read! • Features On What You Should Read! • Staff Picks Of What You Will Read! • Actual Comics You Can Read! • Power Rankings with Real Sales Data! • Art Instruction and Classifieds! • Comic-Sized to Fit on Store Racks! $3.99 9/2/2026

(CA) Sean Phillips, Rico Renzi THE "CRIME & PUNISHMENT ISSUE" IS HERE! IN THIS ISSUE: Who is the creative team so reliably great that our Editor-in-Chief has his Local Comic Shop reserve everything they do? Ed Brubaker and Sean Philips, the creative team behind such hard boiled masterpieces as CRIMINAL, RECKLESS, PULP, THE FADE OUT, KILL OR BE KILLED, and many, many more–that's who! We talk with Sean and Ed about all they've got coming out, including more CRIMINAL and the upcoming UNFINISHED TALES. ALL THIS AND MUCH MORE IN THE MOST ENTHUSIASTIC COMICS MAGAZINE OF ALL TIME! KEY SELLING POINTS: • MORE NEW CHEW COMICS BY JOHN LAYMAN AND ROB GUILLORY! • Creator Interviews About What You Do Read! • Features On What You Should Read! • Staff Picks Of What You Will Read! • Actual Comics You Can Read! • Power Rankings with Real Sales Data! • Art Instruction and Classifieds! • Comic-Sized to Fit on Store Racks! $3.99 9/2/2026 COMICS THE MAGAZINE #8

(CA) Nathan Gooden, Rico Renzi

ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED! THE DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL ISSUE IS HERE! IN THIS ISSUE: The publishing phenomenon that is Matt Dinniman's DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL has come to comics, which means it's now in COMICS! THE MAGAZINE. We talk with Dinniman, artist Brett Bean (and we address his mega-hit D'ORC too!), co-writer Michael Moreci, and Vault Comics' Adrian Wassel about the creation and business behind one of the biggest hits to ever reach comic book shelves! DON'T FORGET: WE'RE FORTY PAGES NOW! MORE PAGES MEAN MORE INTERVIEWS, MEAN MORE DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL! ALL THIS AND MUCH MORE IN THE MOST ENTHUSIASTIC COMICS MAGAZINE OF ALL TIME! KEY SELLING POINTS: • MORE NEW CHEW COMICS BY JOHN LAYMAN AND ROB GUILLORY! • Creator Interviews About What You Do Read! • Features On What You Should Read! • Staff Picks Of What You Will Read! • Actual Comics You Can Read! • Power Rankings with Real Sales Data! • Art Instruction and Classifieds! • Comic-Sized to Fit on Store Racks! $3.99 10/7/2026

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