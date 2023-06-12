Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ComicsBrokeMe, newlitg

#ComicsBrokeMe in the Daily LITG 12th of June 2023

Yesterday, news about the Transformers and GI Joe reboots at Image Comics were pushed out of the way by the #ComicsBrokeMe hashtag.

Yesterday, news about the Transformers and GI Joe reboots at Image Comics and Skybound were pushed out of the way by the #ComicsBrokeMe hashtag. So, yes, welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: #ComicsBrokeMe

More stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Mark Millar Poacher

As Rob Liefeld said four years ago "DC Comics gonna drive off a cliff here real soon…..gotta get my popcorn. I ain't never seen a company in as much disarray as DC Comics. Thank God they have Batman to act as their Tylenol, Asprin, laughing gas… "more Batman will fix it!"😂"

LITG two years ago – Shattered Glass Soundwave

LITG three years ago, Harley Quinn's Killing Joke

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, while everyone instead gets excited. Which meant digging through last week's Birds Of Prey for Harley Quinn's Killing Joke. But also talking DC Comics…

LITG four years ago, when Rob Liefeld predicted the collapse of DC Comics

And we were reminded of when Rob Liefeld was predicting the imminent fall of DC Comics. Is this what he meant?

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Kyle Higgins , writer on Batman, Nightwing and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, co-creator of Radiant Black, Hadrian's Wall and COWL.

, writer on Batman, Nightwing and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, co-creator of Radiant Black, Hadrian's Wall and COWL. Brian Cochran , comic book editor.

, comic book editor. David Stone, 2000AD writer.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!