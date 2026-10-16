Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ComicSketchArt, GalaxyCon, timothy zahn, union

ComicSketchArt Vs GalaxyCon, Bleeding Cool Talks To Them Both

ComicSketchArt Vs GalaxyCon, Bleeding Cool talks to them both about what's been going on...

Article Summary ComicSketchArt vs Galaxy Con erupted after Timothy Zahn said he was cancelled from GalaxyCon St. Louis.

CSA says payment delays and accounting issues led to an impasse, prompting it to defend a creator’s interests.

Galaxy Con says an unauthorized staffer caused a communication breakdown and insists ties with CSA were not severed.

Doug Peters and Mike Broder have now spoken directly, aiming to repair ComicSketchArt vs Galaxy Con for future shows.

Yesterday, Timothy Zahn, a writer best known for creating Grand Admiral Thrawn, revitalising the Star Wars prose universe and now working on Star Trek comic books for IDW, posted on social media;

"CONVENTION CANCELATION: I was scheduled to attend Galaxy Con St. Louis October 23-25. However, due to a sudden breakdown of relations between Galaxy Con and my sponsors, Comic Sketch Art, I have been summarily cancelled from that convention (by Galaxy Con) and will probably not be doing any further events with that group. I know some of you were planning to meet me there, and I apologize profusely for this last-minute change. I hope I'll be able to get to that area sometime in the future. In the meantime, I hope you enjoy the convention."

And as a result, comic book creators and pundits have been talking about little else all day. So who are the players here? ComicSketchArt is a Nashville, Tennessee-based company that specialises in comic book talent management, convention services, signatures, custom sketches, commissioned art, certified slabbing, and exclusive collectables. Founded in 2014 by Doug Peters, the company has grown from a signature series program into a full-service operation that works with some of the industry's best-known creators, listed below. Recent offerings have included Frank Miller-signed editions, exclusive Absolute Batman editions, and other high-profile variant covers.

GalaxyCon is a series of multi-genre pop culture conventions, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Founded in 2006 by Mike Broder, who launched Florida Supercon, the company expanded before the trademark was sold to ReedPop, and remaining events rebranded as GalaxyCon, which runs shows in multiple cities: St. Louis, Columbus, Richmond, Oklahoma City, Nashville, Raleigh, San Jose, and Des Moines, as well as the Animate! events and other special shows.

So those are the players; what's going on? After talking on the phone at 3 am this morning my time, it appears the working relationship between GalaxyCon and ComicSketchArt was on hold as they sorted out a disagreement involving a verbal guarantee for one of CSA's artists. Doug Peters told me "CSA has made every effort to work with and support GalaxyCon and their shows. Due to some accounting discrepancies and payment delays, we found ourselves at an impasse. It's regrettable, but our focus is to protect our creators' interests. When we pushed back to demand fair treatment for our creator, GalaxyCon made the decision to sever ties with our talent moving forward. We wish GalaxyCon continued success in the space and hope for nothing but the best for them. To the fans affected, we are truly sorry and hope to see you at another convention soon."

That was this morning. Almost twenty-four hours later, I spoke to GalaxyCon representatives, who told me there had been a breakdown in communication; one individual had been dismissed after acting without authorisation, and they apologised for what happened. There was no intent to sever ties with CSA talent, and it was another identified miscommunication. Mike Broder told me "It is regrettable that what should have been a simple matter to resolve became more complicated due to a perceived lack of communication. CSA has been a good partner for many years and offered a very equitable resolution for all parties involved. Unfortunately, their proposed resolution was not properly communicated to our senior management team. We look forward to working with CSA in the future and are committed to making sure there are more direct and open lines of communication in the future when challenges arise. I appreciate Doug and Mandy taking the time today to discuss the matter and work towards the future."

As it stands, it seems that Mike Broder and Doug Peters have now both been in direct contact with each other, are aware of the issues and the miscommunication, and are sorting them out. It's too late for Galaxycon St. Louis this coming weekend, and Timothy Zahn, but they expect everything to be sorted out for future shows.

GalaxyCon St. Louis is running from the 23rd to the 25th of October, and has the following comics guests: Steve Englehart, Cory Smith, Brett Breeding, Heather Antos, Drew Moss, Craig Rousseau, Greg Land, Gavin Guidry, Kerry Gammill, Trevor Von Eeden, Cullen Bunn, Phil Hester, John Jackson Miller, Michael Kingston, Mervyn McKoy, Ande Parks, Erica Schultz, Joseph Schmalke, Keith Pollard, Marc Deering and Bobby Breed.

ComicSketchArtist creators currently include Frank Miller, Timothy Zahn, Scott Snyder, Greg Capullo, Marc Silvestri, Andy Kubert, Tom King, Jason Aaron, Ryan Stegman, Ryan Ottley, Steve McNiven, Chip Zdarsky, Joshua Williamson, Jock, Mark Brooks, Frank Cho, Adrián Gutiérrez, Agnes Garbowska, Alex Segura, Alfredo Cardona, Andrea Broccardo, Andy Belanger, Balam, Belén Ortega, Benjamin Percy, Bilquis Evely, Brad Anderson, Brett Bean, Brian Azzarello, Brian Buccellato, Charles Soule, Che Grayson, Chris Burnham, Chris Yost, Christos Gage, Claudia Gray, Clay Mann, Cody Ziglar, Collin Kelly, Craig Kyle, Creees Lee, Dan Panosian, Dan Slott, Daniel Henriques, Danny Earls, Danny Haas, David Pepose, Deniz Camp, Dennis Culver, Derek Hunter, Dexter Soy, Don Aguillo, Donny Cates, Emma Kubert, Ethan Sacks, Evan "Doc" Shaner, Frank Tieri, Geoff Johns, Gerry Duggan, Godtail, Greg Weisman, Hayden Sherman, Isaac Goodhart, Jackson Lanzing, Jacoby Salcedo, Jason Badower, Jason Fabok, Jason Howard, Javi Fernández, Jed Mackay, Jeremy Adams, Jim Cheung, Jim Zub, Jody Houser, Joëlle Jones, Joey Cabral, Jonathan Glapion, Jorge Fornés, Jorge Jiménez, Jorge Molina, Josh Trujillo, Joshua Cassara, Josie Campbell, Julio Anta, Kami Garcia, Kenny Porter, Khary Randolph, Kyle Higgins, Lee Garbett, Lictoria, Marc Guggenheim, Marc Laming, Marco Failla, Marco Rudy, Marguerite Bennett, Marguerite Sauvage, Mark Russell, Mark Sparacio, Matheus Lopes, Matthew Groom, Matthew Rosenberg, Matt Horak, Meghan Fitzmartin, Melissa Flores, Mikel Janín, Mirka Andolfo, Mitch Gerads, Morgan Hampton, Nerfalice, Nick Spencer, Nicola Scott, Paris Alleyne, Peter Tomasi, Pornsak Pichetshote, Rafa Sandoval, Rafael Grampá, Rose Besch, Ryan Browne, Ryan North, Ryan Parrott, Sam Humphries, Sam Maggs, Satoshi Shiki, Sean Lewis, Stephanie Phillips, Stephanie Williams, Steve Orlando, Sway Art, Sweeney Boo, Thaddeus Robeck, Tini Howard, Tirso Cons, Todd Beats, Tom Taylor, Tony Fleecs, Travis Mercer, Vita Ayala, Walter Carzon, Yanick Paquette and Zeb Wells.

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