Posted in: Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Rebellion / 2000AD, Titan, Viz Media, Yen Press | Tagged: comicspro, lunar, Penguin Random House, sdcc, universal

ComicsPRO Summit Announced For Comics Retailers At San Diego Comic-Con

ComicsPRO Summit announced for comics book retailers at San Diego Comic-Con, with all the major comic book publishers and distributors

Article Summary ComicsPRO Summit launches at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 on July 24, bringing comic retailers together in Room 31ABC.

Penguin Random House, Lunar Distribution, and Universal Distribution unite at the ComicsPRO Summit for the first time.

ComicsPRO Summit programming includes retailer networking, Eisner award presentation, publisher showcases, and lunch.

More than 40 publishers and vendors, from Marvel and DC to Image and Viz, are set to meet directly with retailers.

ComicsPRO, the comic book retailer trade organisation and activist group is hosting their ComicsPRO Retailer Day for San Diego Comic-Con 2026, being held on July 24th in Room 31ABC of the San Diego Convention Center, where traditionally the old Diamond SDCC Lunch Summits used to be held. And will represent Penguin Random House, Lunar Distribution, and Universal Distribution together for the first time. The event, open to all registered comic retailers, allows publishers and distributors to talk directly to comics retailers about upcoming products and initiatives. The event will also include a video presentation for the Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award and a panel entitled, Creating Opportunities in a Multi-Distributor Landscape. Universal Distribution will be hosting the retailer lunch and the Fresh Start Networking Event at the beginning of the summit.

"We are super excited to be launching ComicsPRO Retailer Day at SDCC this year. We are so thankful that Penguin Random House, Lunar Distribution, and Universal Distribution are participating, and that we have so many wonderful publishers willing to interact with retailers. We are super appreciative of Universal Distribution's support. Universal Cares deeply about the retailing community and reached out to us wanting to help us stage this event." – Marco Davanzo, Executive Director of ComicsPRO.

"Our partnership with ComicsPRO at San Diego Comic-Con reflects our ongoing mission to drive growth across the direct market. Investing back into our retail partners is a top priority, and providing these premier networking blocks allows us to directly support the independent businesses that keep the comic book industry thriving." – Angelo Exarhakos, President of Universal Distribution

9:30 – 10:10 Fresh Start Networking (Coffee, muffins)

10:10 – 10:50 Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award Presentation

11:00 – 12:20 Lunar Distributed Publishers

12:20 – 12:50 Break (grab your box lunch sponsored by Universal Distribution)

12:50 – 1:50 Universal Distribution (lunch) – Upper Deck and other Vendors

1:50 – 3:10 Penguin Random House Distributed Publishers

3:10 – 3:30 Break

3:30 – 4:10 Other Publishers and Vendors

4:10 – 5:00 Panel: Creating Opportunities in a Multi-Distributor Landscape

Comic Retailers interested in attending the event can register here. Attending retailers will receive "thank-you" items from publishers, distributors, and other vendors sent directly to their stores in the weeks following the event. Over forty publishers and other vendors are expected to present, including 2000 AD / Rebellion, Ahoy Comics, Bad Idea, Book Industry Charitable Foundation, BOOM! Studios, Bulghihan Press, Clover Press, ComicsBurgh, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Drawn & Quarterly, Dynamite Entertainment, IDW Publishing, Ignition Press, Image Comics, Kodansha USA, Little Star Storage, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel, Massive Publishing, Oni Press, PI Comics, Pop King, PSA, Random House Worlds, Reedpop, Rekcah, Comics: The Magazine, Rocketship Entertainment, Rose City Comic-Con, Square Enix, Titan Comics, TokyoPop, Upper Deck, Viz Media, Yen Press and Z2 Comics.

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