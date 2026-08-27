Posted in: Ablaze Publishing, Comics, Solicits | Tagged: conan, Valhallaw

Conan's A Witch Shall Be Born In Ablaze Full November 2026 Solicits

Conan's A Witch Shall Be Born launches in Ablaze's Official Full November 2026 Solicits And Solicitations as Valhallaw comes to an end

Article Summary Ablaze's Official Full November 2026 Solicits launch Cimmerian A Witch Shall Be Born #1, adapting Robert E. Howard.

Lycan #3 brings Mike Carey and Thomas Jane's Eisner-nominated digital series to print with a double-sized finale.

Valhallaw #5 wraps Ben Fisher and Pedro R. M. Andreo's Norse-myth comedy with an all-out final battle.

Ablaze's Official Full November 2026 Solicits also feature an Osamu Tezuka box set collecting four manga volumes.

Ablaze's November 2026 solicits and solicitations include the launch of the Conan The Barbarian adaptation of Robert E. Howard's A Witch Shall Be Born, adapted by Corbeyran and Stéphane Perger. Mike Carey, Thomas Jane, David James Kelly and Diego Yapur bring their Eisner- nominated digital series to print with the double-sized finale Lycan #3 and a Tim Bradstreet cover. Ben Fisher and Pedro R. M. Andreo close out their Norse-myth comedy with the grand finale of Valhallaw #5. Rounding out the slate is a specially discounted Osamu Tezuka TP Ablaze Collection Box Set, gathering four volumes of work by the Godfather of Manga—One Hundred Tales, Shakespeare Manga Theater, Tomorrow the Birds, and Neo Faust—complete with a decorative display box and bonus poster.

CIMMERIAN A WITCH SHALL BE BORN #1 (OF 3) (MR)

(W) Corbeyran, Robert E Howard (A) Stephanne Perger (CA) Ito

ABLAZE's The Cimmerian returns! See Robert E. Howard's classic pulp tales adapted to the comics medium with all blood, guts, and glory intact! Conan faces crucifixion when Taramis, the beautiful and benevolent ruler of the city-state Khauran, suddenly becomes a tyrant bent on excising threats. Half-rescued from his execution by a band of desert raiders, Conan joins them and turns his eyes towards the plight of Khauran and the mystery of its queen's sudden corruption. $4.99 11/11/2026

LYCAN #3 (OF 3) (MR)

(W) Mike Carey, Thomas Jane, David James Kelly (A) Diego Yapur (CA) Tim Bradstreet

A Will Eisner nominee for "Best Digital Comic" and 2026 Harvey Award nominee for "Digital Book of the Year," originally brought to life by Comixology Originals and presented in print for the first time by ABLAZE! Two issues in one with a gorgeous wraparound cover! Coffin and Rosamund finally understand their childhood connection, but there is no time for reminiscing as the Beasts close in. As they corner what's left of Coffin's crew in the bowels of the castle, a final stand looms ahead of them. Then, at the last minute, the crew is aided by an unlikely ally…

$5.99 11/25/2026

VALHALLAW #5 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Ben Fisher (A/CA) Pedro R M Andreo

This is it! The grand finale! The world holds its collective breath as Loki and his terrifying family face off against Eydis, Addy, and a fish monster with a church lady hat. There's also a whole bunch of bloodthirsty gods and monsters on the battlefield. It's an epic fight, is what we're trying to say. Your ticket buys all 32-pages of heart-pounding action, but you can skip right to the end if you're too nervous to wait.

$4.99 11/18/2026

OSAMU TEZUKA TP ABLAZE COLLECTION BOX SET (MR)

(W/A/CA) Osamu Tezuka

ABLAZE is proud to present an array of works by the acclaimed and prolific "Godfather of Manga," Osamu Tezuka! This box set contains four volumes showcasing Tezuka's varied interests and talents, specially discounted and featuring a decorative display box and bonus poster! In One Hundred Tales – Ichirui Hanri is an ordinary accountant servicing his master. Though innocent, he is ordered to commit hara-kiri after being entangled in some trouble in his master's house. When a witch named Sudama appears, she signs a contract with Hanri to obtain his soul in exchange for fulfilling three of his wishes. Hanri gets what he wants…but the price he pays is too high. In Shakespeare Manga Theater – Osamu Tezuka's background in and love of theater is on display in this collection of adaptations and thematic nods to the works of William Shakespeare. Featuring stories from beloved properties such as Astro Boy, Vampire, and The Rainbow Parakeet! In Tomorrow the Birds – It started with several minor but unusual attacks by birds against humans, more a nuisance than anything. However, as birds capable of arson began to appear, things began to escalate. Eventually, a highly intelligent leader of the birds emerges to begin negotiations with humankind on behalf of his people… What force jump-started the birds' wild jump in evolution? And what will be the fate of humans in this new world order? In Neo Faust – After years of failure to discover the meaning of the universe, Professor Ichinoseki decides to end his own life, but he is interrupted by the sorceress Mephisto. They strike a bargain: in exchange for Ichinoseki's soul, Mephisto will grant his wish for a fulfilled life… $53.00 11/18/2026

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