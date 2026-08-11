Posted in: Batman, Comics, Crisis, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: 5g, cgc, coliseum of comics, fcbd, free comic book day

Copies Of DC's Pulped 5G Free Comic Book Day 2020 Comic Sell On eBay

Two copies of DC Comics' pulped 5G Free Comic Book Day 2020 comic sell for hundreds of dollars on eBay

Article Summary DC’s pulped Free Comic Book Day 2020 Generation Zero comic surfaced on eBay, with two rare CGC copies selling fast.

Originally printed in huge numbers, the Free Comic Book Day issue was destroyed after DC abandoned Dan DiDio’s 5G plan.

Only five copies of the Free Comic Book Day 2020 comic are recorded by CGC, making it one of DC’s rarest modern books.

The comic’s stories later appeared in altered form, adding more intrigue for collectors chasing the original 5G artifact.

I don't think I have ever seen this come to the open market before. DC Comics printed a million of them and then pulped them all. Well, almost all. Their Free Comic Book Day Generation Zero: Gods Among Us comic that would have launched the 5G plan, which would have seen the classic DC Comics characters aged out, replaced by new legacy characters, and a timeline for the DC Universe finally and properly established. Then, Publisher Dan DiDio was fired, and the entire DC Comics editorial line did a reverse ferret in his absence, doing away with 5G. Including pulping that year's Free Comic Book Day comic, the pandemic lockdown was used as a convenient excuse.

CGC records that in the six years since the pulping, five copies have been slabbed by them, one at 9.8, three at 9.6 and one at 9.4. I have gone on record as owning one of them. At the time, I was the first to have mine slabbed by CGC, at 9.6. Four people have followed me. It is possible there are no other copies anywhere on the planet, or they would have been slabbed by now.

And the US comic book chain Coliseum of Comics had two of the five and just put them up on eBay. A CGC 9.4 slabbed copy sold for $255 with four bids, and a 9.6 slabbed copy sold for $381 with fourteen bids. Given the rarity and the history, I expect the next sales to be even higher.

The two main stories in the comic did appear elsewhere, but the Flash story by Scott Lobdell and Brett Booth, which was placed in the back of a Flash collection, was heavily edited to remove references to multiple dimensions and replace them with changes in timelines, and the Death Metal preview by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo was also relettered and rewritten before publication. Of course, if you don't crack the slabbed case, you will never be able to verify that for yourself…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!