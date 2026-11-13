Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Adrian Tchaikovsky, cosmic lighthouse, Court OF Lore, Everyman, harrogate, paul cornell, Sophia McDougall, thought bubble

Cosmic Lighthouse Announces Court Of Lore At Thought Bubble

Cosmic Lighthouse announces new graphic novel Court Of Lore about fairy lawyers by Adrian Tchaikovsky and Sophia McDougall at Thought Bubble

Article Summary Court Of Lore about fairy lawyers was announced by Cosmic Lighthouse at Thought Bubble, with publication set for 2028.

Adrian Tchaikovsky and Sophia McDougall team for a London-and-Fairyland legal fantasy tied to the royal family.

The story follows lawyers battling over a changeling heir, pitched as A Midsummer Night’s Dream meets Suits.

Cosmic Lighthouse confirms Court Of Lore creative details, with Pippa Bowland, Simon Bowland, Emma Price and more.

Announced at Thought Bubble in Harrogate tonight (and below you can watch the moment that publisher Paul Cornell used his mobile phone to send out the press release, science fiction author Adrian Tchaikovsky of Children of Time and fellow novelist Sophia McDougall of Romanitas announced a new graphic novel from new comics publisher Cosmic Lighthouse. And it's called Court Of Lore, to be published in 2028.

"In modern day London, Naomi, the Princess of Wales, discovers that there's an ancient

contract between the royal courts of Great Britain and Fairyland, and the consequences are

landing on her newborn baby. She's going to need a lawyer! Two lawyers, one from London, one from Fairyland, battle over the fate of the changeling heir to the Crown of England. It's A Midsummer Night's Dream meets Suits by way of The Crown."

'I think lovers of fairytale and folklore will definitely find the characters' predicaments and

their potential solutions recognisable. But Adrian's background in real law was invaluable!' –

Sophia McDougall.

'Court of Lore is one of those stories that has a light tone right up until it doesn't. A lot of the

characters have a hapless, comic side but it exists right alongside their strong conviction to do

the right thing, and there's a child at stake and a real adversary to be combatted' – Adrian

Tchaikovsky.

The artist is yet to be announced, but the colourist will be Pippa Bowland, letterer Simon Bowland, designer Emma Price and cover, Vincent Chong.

Cosmic Lighthouse is a new graphic novel company whose first title, Salvation's

Child by writer Adrian Tchaikovsky and artist Mike Collins, was published in spring 2026 and their second, Murderbot: All Systems Red by Erica Schultz and Gary Erskine, from the novella by Martha Wells, will be out in 2028.

Thought Bubble is having its twentieth show this weekend on the 14th and 15th of November at Harrogate Convention Centre, part of a week of festival events across Yorkshire in England. Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held in 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall. attended by a couple of hundred people, but it has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it moved to nearby Harrogate. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi! And find more Thought Bubble coverage over the next week right here…

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