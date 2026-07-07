Posted in: Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: california, National City, san diego, san diego comic con, sdcc

Council Overrules Mayor Over The San Diego Comic-Con Mural

Council members overrule their mayor over the San Diego Comic-Con Mural, to be created the weekend before the show

Article Summary National City Council overruled the mayor to approve the San Diego Comic-Con Mural festival for July 19.

Meeting of Styles, backed by San Diego Comic-Con, will bring global artists to paint cartoon-themed freeway murals.

The one-day San Diego Comic-Con Mural event still hinges on final permits, insurance, waivers and city approval.

Set near I-805 before SDCC, the San Diego Comic-Con Mural is poised to draw crowds, photos and major attention.

The Meeting of Styles festival, organised by Vision Culture Foundation and sponsored by San Diego Comic-Con, is scheduled for Sunday, the 19th of July, the weekend before SDCC, at Wilson Avenue and 17th Street in National City, San Diego. In which comic book artists from around the world will fly in to paint cartoon-themed murals on overpass and underpass walls along the motorway/freeway I-805 corridor, under San Diego Comic-Con decency guidelines, with public viewing on Wilson Avenue and artist-only access to the 19th Street wall area, controlled by private security.

This event was approved by the National City Council, which issued a temporary use permit for the one-day event over the mayor's objection. Vice Mayor Luz Molina and Councilmembers Marcus Bush and Ditas Yamane voted in support, even though Mayor Ron Morrison voted no. There are some unresolved issues, including permits, insurance verification, a hold-harmless agreement, and volunteer waivers, so it could still be cancelled if they haven't been resolved by the city manager's judgment. But Councilmember Marcus Bush said, "I'm not trying to dismiss any of the issues. Let's be more bold and do some different things that bring interest and excitement to National City." Vision Culture Foundation has previously partnered with the city on public murals; all artists have agreed to sign waivers, and the public will not have access to the nearby active construction zone.

National City is a ten-minute drive south of the San Diego Convention Center and to the east of the Naval Base. Tens of thousands coming to San Diego Comic-Con, running from the 22nd to the 26th of July, will drive past the mural on their journey… expect plenty of photos on social media on the way into the show as well as from those who are there…

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