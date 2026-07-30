Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Abbigayle Bircham, Andrew Attwell, Anna Readman, Babak Ganjei, Becky Barnicoat, bobby joseph, Bryan Talbot, Clacton, count binface, Darryl Cunningham, dave mckean, Dix, Edward Taylor, Fraser Geesin, Grazia Caleo, Hannah Berry, Henny Beaumont, ilya, JaKE Detonator, Jonathan Edwards, jonesy, Kate Evans, Krent Able, Louis Netter, mark stafford, Martin Rowson, Myfanwy Tristram, Nick Abadzis, nigel farage, Paul Ashley Brown, Peter Morey, Rachael Ball, Rebecca K Jones, Rich Johnston, Rob Murray, Scarlett, selfmadehero, Sophie Rickard, steven appleby, Woodrow Phoenix

Count Binface Gets A Comic By Dave McKean, Martin Rowson And… Me?

Count Binface gets a comic book by Dave McKean, Martin Rowson, Bryan Talbot, ILYA, Woodrow Phoenix, Mark Stafford, Darryl Cunningham and me

Article Summary Count Binface gets a 72-page comic anthology from SelfMadeHero, raising money for Shelter ahead of the Clacton by-election.

The Count Binface Comic Book features Dave McKean, Martin Rowson, Bryan Talbot, ILYA, Woodrow Phoenix and more.

Count Binface is taking on Nigel Farage in Clacton after major parties declined to contest the satirical by-election.

Count Binface’s manifesto includes nationalising Adele, scrapping VAR, capping 99 Flakes at 99p and building a house.

Count Binface is getting his own comic books, with a dazzling array of British comic book creators and cartoonists contributing. Oh and me. Published by SelfMadeHero and fundraising for homeless charity Shelter, The Count Binface Comic Book will be published on August 6th ahead of the upcoming byelection in Clacton.

The Count Binface Comic Book is a 72-page anthology is an unauthorised celebration of the extraterrestrial politician, Count Binface with contributions from Dave McKean, Martin Rowson, Bryan Talbot, Krent Able, ILYA, Woodrow Phoenix, Mark Stafford, Steven Appleby, Becky Barnicoat, Hannah Berry, Babak Ganjei, Nick Abadzis, Andrew Attwell, Rachael Ball, Becky Barnicoat, Henny Beaumont, Abbigayle Bircham & Bobby Joseph, Paul Ashley Brown, Grazia Caleo & Louis Netter, Darryl Cunningham & Jonathan Edwards, Dix, Kate Evans, Fraser Geesin, Rich Johnston (I know, I know, what the hell am I doing here?), Rebecca K. Jones, Jonesy, Peter Morey, Rob Murray, Anna Readman, Scarlett & Sophie Rickard, Edward Taylor, Myfanwy Tristram with a strip and cover art by JAKe Detonator.

For the uninformed, Count Binface, intergalactic space warrior, leader of the Recyclons from planet Sigma IX, and wearer of a dustbin helmet, and joke political candidate standing in British parliamentary and joke elections created by comedian Jon Harvey, has emerged as Nigel Farage's primary opponent in the upcoming Clacton by-election. Set for the 13th August 2026, the contest has turned into a satirical spectacle after major parties boycotted what they call a "stunt" or "farce" triggered by Farage himself.

Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK Party, who became Clacton's MP in the 2024 general election with 46.2% of the vote, announced he would resign as MP and force a by-election in the constituency after publicity and threatened parliamentary scrutiny over undeclared gifts. He framed it as a "People Vs The Establishment" event. However all major political parties, Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Greens, even Restore, declined to stand a candidate against him.

And leaving Count Binface, who had previously challenged Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak, Andy Burnham and Sadiq Khan, to become the front runner againt Farage. Indeed, he explained his appeal to the voters of Clapton, when asked, "Well, I'm not Nigel Farage."

A record breaking number of candidate, 34 in total, have qualified to also stand, including other joke candidates, fringe political parties and local independent candidates. Count Binface has stated that "it's going to look like comic con up there" on the stage when the electoral results come in. Nigel Farage is still favourite to win but Count Binface has shortened the odds considerably. His campaign manifesto includes nationalising Adele, abolishing VAR, capping the price of a 99 Flake at 99p, and building at least one affordable house. And now he has a comic book, whether he wanted one or not. With a three page strip written and drawn by moi.

UNOFFICIAL, UNAUTHORIZED SATIRICAL ANTHOLOGY. This publication has not been prepared, approved, authorized, or licensed by Count Binface or any related entity. For years, Earth has staggered from one crisis to another. Politicians promised solutions. Experts offered analysis. But the planet still seemed headed into the proverbial trash. Then Count Binface arrived from planet Sigma IX. He took on prime ministers, mayors, and snooty pundits. Along the way, he became Britain's most beloved Recyclon, defender of common sense and tireless champion of the Lovejoy box set."

When Count Binface announced earlier this month that he would stand against Farage in the Clacton by-election, SelfMadeHero Managing Director Emma Hayley knew the time was right to celebrate this exciting new force in British politics in comic book form. "I've been a fan of his ever since learning of his policy to nationalise the singer Adele," says Hayley. "After Count Binface said he was standing, I started contacting all the great comics creators and cartoonists I've worked with over the years." And at the recent ARC Comic Festival in Peckham, after stopping by their stand, Krent Able suggest to Hayley that she as me as well. Because, yes, the anthology has been put together in less than a month. I was asked two weeks ago. "It has been a hectic few weeks," says Hayley. "I'd like to thank all the writers and artists who went the extra mile because they believed in this crucial work of political satire. And because they thought it was a funny idea to celebrate a guy dressed as a bin." It really is…

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