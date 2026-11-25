Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: fantastic four, midnight, Midnight Fantastic Four, Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight X-Men

CoverWatch: Midnight Covers Mark Spears, Declan Shalvey & Peach Momoko

CoverWatch: Midnight Universe #4 January Covers revealed by Mark Spears, Declan Shalvey, Kei Zama and Peach Momoko

Article Summary Marvel reveals Midnight Universe #4 January covers for Midnight Spider-Man, Fantastic Four and X-Men.

Mark Spears delivers Midnight Gallery variants, while Declan Shalvey brings Bloodbath covers to all three #4s.

Peach Momoko and Kei Zama join Midnight Spider-Man #4 with Special and Horror Homage variant covers.

Solicits tease mutant conflict, the Four’s strange return and Spider-Man’s next monster debut in January.

Marvel Comics has dropped the first look at new variant covers for Midnight Spider-Man #4, Midnight Fantastic Four #4 and Midnight X-Men #4, arriving in January as the Midnight Universe line continues its run of horror-tinged takes on the big three by Mark Spears, Declan Shalvey, Kei Zama and Peach Momoko. First the Midnight Gallery Cover E Variants from Mark Spears, painted covers of the Midnight Universe.

Then the Midnight Gallery Bloodbath Cover B Variants from Declan Shalvey, blood-soaked artwork showcasing the terror of the Midnight Universe.

And the Midnight Spider-Man #4 Midnight Special Cover C by Peach Momoko, covers showcasing Midnight reimaginings of Marvel heroes. And the Midnight Horror Homage Variant Cover D by Kei Zama, which features horror homages. And in this case, it's Alien…

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #4

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) MATTEO BUFFAGNI (A) COVER A BY DIKE RUAN

COVER B BY DECLAN SHALVEY (MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH) COVER C BY SKAN (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL) COVER D BY TBA (MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE) COVER E BY MARK SPEARS (MIDNIGHT GALLERY 1:25)

NO MUTANTS. NO MERCY. Two sets of letters go out. All sides are summoned. Two threats are made by both man and mutant. The one-eyed ronin finds a clue that will unravel long-laid plans. And a half-healed wound is hidden by shadow.

32 PAGES/Parental Advisory $4.99 US (WITH DIGITAL CODE)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) MATTEO BUFFAGNI (A) COVER A BY DIKE RUAN COVER B BY DECLAN SHALVEY (MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH) COVER C BY SKAN (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL) COVER D BY TBA (MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE) COVER E BY MARK SPEARS (MIDNIGHT GALLERY 1:25) NO MUTANTS. NO MERCY. Two sets of letters go out. All sides are summoned. Two threats are made by both man and mutant. The one-eyed ronin finds a clue that will unravel long-laid plans. And a half-healed wound is hidden by shadow. 32 PAGES/Parental Advisory $4.99 US (WITH DIGITAL CODE) MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #4

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) MARCELO FERREIRA (A) COVER A BY KEV WALKER

COVER B BY DECLAN SHALVEY (MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH) COVER C BY BEN HARVEY (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL) COVER D BY STONEHOUSE (MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE) COVER E BY MARK SPEARS (MIDNIGHT GALLERY 1:25)

FINDING THE HIDDEN WORLD! The Four return from the monolith in the Jornado del Muerto desert with no memory or record of their experience. Their minds and bodies are behaving strangely, which might have something to do with a cosmic artifact they encountered…

32 PAGES/Parental Advisory $4.99 US (WITH DIGITAL CODE)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) MARCELO FERREIRA (A) COVER A BY KEV WALKER COVER B BY DECLAN SHALVEY (MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH) COVER C BY BEN HARVEY (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL) COVER D BY STONEHOUSE (MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE) COVER E BY MARK SPEARS (MIDNIGHT GALLERY 1:25) FINDING THE HIDDEN WORLD! The Four return from the monolith in the Jornado del Muerto desert with no memory or record of their experience. Their minds and bodies are behaving strangely, which might have something to do with a cosmic artifact they encountered… 32 PAGES/Parental Advisory $4.99 US (WITH DIGITAL CODE) MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #4

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) SCIETRONC (A) COVER A BY STEVE BEACH

COVER B BY DECLAN SHALVEY (MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH) COVER C BY PEACH MOMOKO (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL) COVER D BY KEI ZAMA (MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE) COVER E BY MARK SPEARS (MIDNIGHT GALLERY 1:25)

As New York City hides behind locked doors from the mysterious horror they call SPIDER-MAN, an outcast cop is burning every bridge to fi nd the truth behind the "Parker Incident." Meanwhile, the devil's hands have been busy…and the world's second synthetic mutant is born. Featuring the FIRST APPEARANCE of one of Spider-Man's most monstrous predators!

32 PAGES/Parental Advisory $4.99 US (WITH DIGITAL CODE)

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