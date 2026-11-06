Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Creature Corps, Curt Pires, jok, trading cards

Creature Corps' Free Martin Simmonds, Dalton Rose, Bjorn Barands Cards

Creature Corps #1 reveals its first three free trading cards given away, by Martin Simmonds, Dalton Rose and Bjorn Barands

Article Summary Creature Corps’ first three free trading cards are revealed: Gleaver by Bjorn Barands, Regalleaf by Dalton Rose, and Drakazoid by Martin Simmonds.

Image Comics packs random Creature Corps TCG cards into Cover B booster bundles, with two card options and a holofoil chase chance.

Creature Corps #1 launches December 2 as a $4.99 oversized debut from Curt Pires and JOK, with more cards still under wraps.

The series also adds a World of Creature Corps backup anthology and multiple variant covers to boost collector appeal.

Image Comics is doubling down on the collectable angle for Creature Corps, the December launch from Curt Pires and JOK that I reported on back in September as an Absolute Pokémon meets The Boys proposition. Alongside the oversized $4.99 first issue, the Cover B booster bundles will include one of two random trading cards from the series' own Trading Card Game, with a shot at a holofoil chase card, as previously seen at New York Comic Con.

Three of the cards have now been revealed. Gleaver is drawn by Bjorn Barands, Regalleaf by Dalton Rose, and Drakazoid by Martin Simmonds, co-creator of The Department of Truth. Two further cards remain under wraps until release day.

Curt Pires said, "I'm ecstatic to be partnering with Image Comics again for my biggest and craziest book yet. Creature Corps has it all: dark, irreverent deconstructionism of our childhood creature-battling crazes, giant-sized issues for only $4.99, the coolest trading cards around, and an all-star cast of contributors to the book. I'm so grateful for all the support on Fireborn and Lost Fantasy and can't wait for readers, collectors, and retailers alike to experience Creature Corps for themselves on December 2nd!"

Each issue will also carry an ongoing backup anthology, The World of Creature Corps, with contributions from Franklin Jonas, Jordan Blum, Timmy Heague, Fred Kennedy, Stefan Tosheff, Juanse Eslava, and others still to be named. Retailer-exclusive variants are already stacking up from artists including Ito, Monkeymouth, Donghee Kim, and Vincenzo Riccardi.

"In 1999 time broke and the Calamity Creatures arrived from a desolate tomorrow. Humanity turned them into the biggest for-profit sporting event since the UFC. Dusty Gotem became world champion at 14 and walked away. Seventeen years later, a time quake leaves his mother with medical bills, so he has to reassemble the team and win again."

Creature Corps #1 is published on the 2nd of December. Cover A is by JOK. The Cover B booster bundle includes a polybagged secret cover for issue #2 plus the random TCG card. Further covers come from Jarret Hartnell, Tyler Kirkham, Flops, Jae Lee and others, including 1:25, 1:50, 1:75 and 1:100 incentives.

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