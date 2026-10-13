Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Alan Moore, avatar, crossed, ebay, garth ennis, Jason Burrow, providence

Crossed #0 Sells For $300 On eBay… But Is Still Available For $35

Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows' Crossed #0 sells for $300 on eBay... but is still available for $35 from Comic Cavalcade

Article Summary Crossed #0 CGC 9.8 just sold for $300 on eBay, continuing a sharp surge in aftermarket prices for the Avatar Press debut.

Raw Crossed #0 copies are hitting $100, while variant covers like Red Crossed, Wraparound and Sleep Tight are climbing too.

Comic Cavalcade still has Crossed #0 for $35 and Crossed #1 for $15, far below recent eBay and Amazon sale prices.

Crossed variants and related books like Providence Compendium reveal surprising below-market deals amid rising collector demand.

When Crossed #0 by Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows was published in 2008 byAvatar Press, it sold for $1 a pop. This week, a Crossed #0 CGC 9.8 1st print sold on eBay for $300, days after the much rarer Crossed #0 CGC 9.8 Red 1:10 variant sold for $300. Back in July, the Crossed #0 CGC 9.8 sold for just $111. In comparison, a raw Crossed #0 sold for $100 and a raw unslabbed Crossed #0 1:10 variant sold for $150. That seems to be the going rate for the first issue of Crossed after a certain movie teaser dropped. And it's the same on Amazon. While a set of five variant covers of Crossed #0 published at different times, all CGC 9.8 slabbed, has just sold for $900, all in. That includes the Crossed #0 Wraparound cover, sold raw on eBay for $22 and in CGC 9.8 for $295; the Sleep Tight cover sold CGC 9.8 for $125 and raw for $60 on eBay; and the Auxiliary cover went for $80 raw. Crossed #1, which is the second issue of the series, remember, has sold for $220 in CGC 9.8, and $50 raw. But what if you wanted those comics but didn't want to pay quite so much?

However, if you went to Avatar Press sister webstore Comic Cavalcade, you could find copies of that unslabbed Crossed #0, not for $100, but for $35. And Crossed #1 for $15. While the Red Crossed cover is higher than the market right now at $185, the Wraparound cover is $15, the Sleep Tight cover is $18, and the Auxiliary cover is $20.

It's also where you can find the Alan Moore and Jason Burrows Providence Compendium Hardcover for the cover price of $60, rather than the $150 on Amazon. Or the paperback for $50 rather than the Amazon price of $130. Just saying. I wonder what other less-than-marketprice deals you can get while you are there..

Created by Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows, the initial Crossed ten-issue series told the story of a sudden global pandemic that spreads via bodily fluids and almost instantly turns infected people into hyper-violent, sadistic psychopaths who develop a distinctive cross-shaped rash across their faces. They retain their intelligence, memories, and personalities but act solely on their darkest impulses: murder, rape, torture, cannibalism, and other atrocities. Taking aspects from George Romero's The Crazies and Joss Whedon's Reavers in Firefly/Serenity, it was an answer to the then-popular zombie revival, but rather than gratuitous violence for its own sake. The Crossed, visually reminiscent of the English flag often painted across the face of football hooligans, as well as reflecting The Crusades and The Troubles, would commit acts of sadistic violence culled from actual reports from the likes of Amnesty International. The subtext was that humans don't actually need the excuse of an infection to commit such crimes against each other. The series continued irregularly afterwards and concluded in early 2010. It was later collected in trade paperback and hardcover editions. The property later expanded into numerous spin-offs and related titles, a number of which are also gaining increased aftermarket attention on eBay in light of the teaser trailer….

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