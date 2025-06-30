Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: cullen bunn, Ignition Press

Cullen Bunn & Marika Cresta's Deluge To Debut At San Diego Comic-Con

Cullen Bunn writes, "Last night, another crazy storm appeared out of nowhere and blasted through town. At first, it seemed that we had avoided any power or internet outages. It didn't take long, though, for the internet to start flickering off and on. And now it's been out for hours. I'm using my phone as a hotspot to work on this edition. Just like frontier times. It's funny. Weirdly nostalgic." Which aptly comes as he is announcing his new comic book from Ignition Press, Deluge: The Cold Open drawn by Marika Cresta, coloured by Ronda Pattison and lettering studio AndWorld Design.

"A hard rain is falling on Sieverville Correctional Prison for Women. As the river rises and its banks overflow, the same walls that are keeping the prisoners inside the fortress-like structure are failing to keep the water out. With that water comes something else. Something deadly. What was once outside is now inside, and the prisoners and guards will have to find a way out, because if the water doesn't get them, the monsters will. This latest release from Ignition Press is a haunting exploration of guilt and redemption that will have readers exploring what happens when you are truly faced with the consequences of your own actions… and there's no escape."

And those going to San Diego Comic-Con will be able to get an early copy of the first issue, Deluge: The Cold Open, by visiting the Ignition Press Room in the Gaslamp District on 643 G Street. They will also debut exclusive Deluge merchandise, including a premium T-shirt featuring art by Riley Rossmo, a facemask, stickers, and a collectable enamel pin. And Cullen Bunn will be doing signings. If he can get out from under the weather.

Any chance we could have some of those storms in sweltering London?

"For decades, I've been driving by this old, crumbling, overgrown ruin of a building along a highway in Missouri. It's a place of mystery that I started researching. The ruins are all that remain of a correctional facility that flooded in the 90s. Over the years, a story started to form–a story of guilt and innocence, regret and anger, sin and redemption, and an awful lot of horrific happenings," said writer Cullen Bunn. "I love that this is the first of my books with Ignition Press. It really represents the wild and unexpected stories–a flood of stories, if you will–I'll be bringing to the world in the days to come." "It's an honor for me to work on a project like this…bringing life to these characters who come face to face with sin and death is both disturbing and exciting. Each character has their own story, their own sins and their own way of dealing with the past and the present. What I love most is how so many different lives and personalities find themselves interacting with each other, to deal with something much bigger," added artist Marika Cresta. "The publisher's Cold Open issues are standalone entry points for longtime comic fans and new readers alike, featuring an original, self-contained vignette that introduces the reader to the world, the stakes, and characters of the larger story. Each Cold Open issue also includes behind-the-scenes material, special sneak peeks, and information on how to get the entire series through more traditional retail channels. Deluge: The Cold Open will feature covers by series artist Marika Cresta and award-winning writer and artist Becky Cloonan ( Somna : A Bed Time Story, The War ). Cresta will also provide covers for the series alongside other fan favorite illustrators." "There's two things one can always count on from a Cullen Bunn project: a truly exciting concept backed up by utterly human characters," noted Ignition Press Editor-in-Chief Jamie S. Rich. "The setting for Deluge gives him endless possibilities with the latter, as the inmates of this prison bring with them backstories. They are haunted by proverbial ghosts that can often be scarier than the monsters that are attacking them from the outside. Pairing him with artists like Marika Cresta and Ronda Pattison means all these horrors will come to life in a way that will also impact the feelings of the readers."

