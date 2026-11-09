Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Bizarre Bazaar. graphic novel, content, Curt Pires, Ryan Quackenbush

Curt Pires And Ryan Quackenbush Bring You Content From Image Comics

Curt Pires and Ryan Quackenbush bring you Content from Image Comics in February 2027 #comics

Curt Pires of Creature Corps, Lost Universe and Fireborn and Ryan Quackenbush of Junior Baker the Righteous Faker have a new graphic novel coming to comic shops from Image Comics in February 2027 (bookstores and Amazon will have to wait till March) called, simply, Content. This razor-sharp sci-fi thriller will hit shelves in trade paperback in February 2027 from Image Comics. And inspired by Curt Pires' own time in Hollywood…

Content by Curt Pires

Inspired by author Curt Pires' own time in the Hollywood dream factory, CONTENT is a bold, dark, and razor-sharp sci-fi thriller for the age of infinite scroll—perfect for fans of Severance, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and The Social Network. In a near-future ruled by streaming services, Trip Cruise is the most valuable mind in entertainment—the visionary architect behind CONTENT, the world's biggest platform. When a rushed experimental AI helmet meant to extract stories straight from his brain malfunctions, Trip becomes trapped inside the service itself—forced to navigate an endless hellscape of shows, memories, and weaponized algorithms. His only shot at escape? Margot—a junior programmer barely scraping by, and the only person with a human connection deep enough to go in after him. Now, together, they'll have to outsmart the machine designed to replace them. $16.99 16th March 2027 in bookstores.

"I'm excited to be working with Ryan Quackenbush on my first original graphic novel, Content, only at Image Comics," said Pires. "This has been an intense labour of love for both of us, in development for years after initially discussing the idea with Eric Stephenson all the way back at SDCC 2024 and I'm ecstatic to finally bring Ryan and I's creative vision to the masses in early 2027. I think fans will be blown away by my most experimental and personal writing in ages, and Ryan's lush painted artwork that evokes the brilliance of Dave McKean and Bill Sienkiwitz in equal measure."

Quackenbush added: "I am very proud of this book that Curt and I have put together. His writing and story is sharp and wild but personal and I'm very grateful that he had me draw it. I think you can tell that it's coming from a big place in both of us. This has been a labor of love and I'm very excited to put this out in the world and hopefully it shows that we did this one for us."

Content will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 17th of February, 2027 and in bookstores and Amazon on Tuesday, the 16th of March 16.

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