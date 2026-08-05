Posted in: Comic Spoilers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, damage control, ed mcguinness, joe kelly

Damage Control And The Amazing Spider-Man #34 (Spoilers)

Damage Control And The Amazing Spider-Man #34 by Joe Kelly, Ed McGuinness (Spoilers)

Article Summary Damage Control’s expanded role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day mirrors its comic evolution from cleanup crew to active force.

Marvel’s Damage Control began as a repair company, but the MCU recast it as a power-policing agency across films and TV.

Amazing Spider-Man #34 builds on Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness’ new Damage Control status quo under cyborg Agent Griffin.

Spider-Man fears Damage Control’s next move as the agency targets Electro, raising big questions about what comes next.

The new Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie sees the United States Department of Damage Control have its biggest role to date, moving from collecting and securing alien weapons to being a little more proactive.

In Marvel Comics, Damage Control is a construction and cleanup company that specialises in repairing the massive property damage caused by superhero/supervillain fights. Created by Dwayne McDuffie and Ernie Colón, it first appeared in 1988, getting its own series starting in 1989. Employees handle everything from rubble clearance and rebuilding to dealing with leftover alien tech, metahuman gear, and occasional encounters with heroes, villains, or cosmic beings. Notable staff have included engineers, account executives, and even powered individuals such as Hercules or versions of Ant-Man.

The United States Department Of Damage Control has been seen in MCU films Spider-Man: Homecoming, where it takes over cleanup after the Battle of New York from The Avengers, displacing private salvage operations, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as TV series Ms Marvel, She-Hulk, and Wonder Man, but more like a law-enforcement body, tracking and detaining those with powers. But they might have had their biggest role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. And now the comic books are reflecting that.

In last month's Amazing Spider-Man #34 by Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness, they returned in a new role, led by a cyborg operative, Agent Griffin.

With Spider-Man expressing concerns…

… and embedded in Marvel Universe continuity….

Now today's Amazing Spider-Man #34 by Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness takes that forward, as they plan to move on to Electro.

What's a number three? I'm not sure, but Symbie seems to have an idea….

So… do you think this will end well?

Now, let's just keep an eye on Agent Griffin and make sure he doesn't go all Bill Metzger on us…

Amazing Spider-Man #34 by Joe Kelly, Ed McGuinness

CLEANUP ON ISLE MANHATTAN! SPIDER-MAN is back in the swing of things thanks to a recent team-up with the all-new, all-different DAMAGE CONTROL – until ELECTRO short-circuits Spidey's big plans! $4.99 8/5/26

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