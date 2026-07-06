Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Damien Worm, Dead Stop, Red 23

Damien Worm Comes To Dead Stop #1 in Red 23's September 2026 Solicits

Dead Stop #1 by Zak Johnson, Evan Michael and,Damien Worm in Red 23's September 2026 solicits through Prana Publishers and Lunar

Article Summary Damien Worm joins Dead Stop #1, a new four-issue horror comic from Red 23 in the September 2026 solicits.

Writers Evan Michael and Zak Johnson pit a Driver’s Ed teen against Hector Cruz, a ghost enforcing road rules.

Dead Stop #1 arrives through Prana Publishers and Lunar Distribution, marking Red 23’s latest direct market release.

Horror artist Damien Worm, known for October Faction, Dark Souls and Bloodborne, brings chilling interiors.

Dead Stop is a new comic book from new comic book publishers Red 23, and distributed in their September solicits and solicitations, through Prana Publishers and Lunar Distribution. Dead Stop #1 by Zak Johnson, Evan Michael, and Damien Worm tells the story of a ghost with some very strict rules about your driving…

DEAD STOP #1 (OF 4)

(W) Evan Michael, Zak Johnson (A) Damien Worm (CA) Damien Worm

The wheels are turning and the heads are rolling! Thirty years ago, a tragic car accident left six people dead, leaving the small town of Adamsville scared and giving birth to the legend of Hector Cruz, a spectre who haunts the town, brutally punishing anyone who violates the rules of the road. This couldn't be worse news for sixteen-year-old Tyler Theting, who's about to start the first day of Driver's Ed! Between school crushes, a sick mom, and gruesome murders, does Tyler have what it takes to conquer the road? Or will he crash out? It's THE TOXIC AVENGER meets RED ASPHALT in the debut issue of DEADSTOP from writers Evan Michael and Zak Johnson, with chilling interiors from industry legend Damien Worm! (OCTOBER FACTION, THE EXORCISM AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE). Get your DEADSTOP #1 at your local Comic Shop in September! And remember, in Adamsville… Driver's Ed turns into Driver's Dead! $4.99 9/9/2026

Prana: Direct Market Solutions as a vehicle for consulting and sales services for publishers and other brands looking to grow in the Direct Market comics shops. Like Massive Indies and Rocketship Entertainment, it also serves as a subdistributor within Lunar Distribution for publishers who can't get a deal with Lunar Distribution directly.

Damien Worm is a Spanish comic book artist who specialises in horror comics and has collaborated extensively with writer Steve Niles, including co-creating October Faction, and worked on video game-related comics, including Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and The Evil Within.

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