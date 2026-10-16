Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: coverwatch, Dan Quintana, glow in the dark

Dan Quintana Glow-In-The-Dark DC Comics Covers Cancelled

DC Comics cancels six of the Dan Quintana Glow-In-The-Dark comics covers

DC Comics solicited a stack of glow-in-the-dark cardstock covers by Dan Quintana for a bunch of titles shipping in October and November Hallowe'en, for the following. Well, DC Comics has suddenly cancelled them all, aside from the first two…

BATMAN #14 CVR I DAN QUINTANA HALLOWEEN GLOW-IN-THE-DARK CARD STOCK VAR

SUPERGIRL #18 CVR E DAN QUINTANA HALLOWEEN GLOW-IN-THE-DARK CARD STOCK VAR

CATWOMAN #92 CVR F DAN QUINTANA HALLOWEEN GLOW-IN-THE-DARK CARD STOCK VAR

WONDER WOMAN #38 CVR F DAN QUINTANA HALLOWEEN GLOW-IN-THE-DARK CARD STOCK VAR

HARLEY QUINN #67 CVR F DAN QUINTANA HALLOWEEN GLOW-IN-THE-DARK CARD STOCK VAR

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #24 CVR G DAN QUINTANA HALLOWEEN GLOW-IN-THE-DARK CARD STOCK VAR

POISON IVY #49 CVR F DAN QUINTANA HALLOWEEN GLOW-IN-THE-DARK CARD STOCK VAR

ZATANNA #7 CVR E DAN QUINTANA HALLOWEEN GLOW-IN-THE-DARK CARD STOCK VAR

Dan Quintana is a Los Angeles-based artist and illustrator known for his atmospheric, eerie figurative work. He began experimenting with oil painting in high school, then shifted toward comics, street art, and murals, many of which are still visible around LA. He has worked in commercial art, including music labels, T-shirt designs, and TV shows like Pimp My Ride, West Coast Customs and Street Customs. He is self-taught and has never attended formal art school. But he has become one of the most in-demand cover artists in the industry. One of his original oil paintings for an Absolute Batman cover sold at Heritage Auctions for $100,000. A custom Absolute Batman sketch cover later set a Whatnot record when it sold for $18,550. He has worked on Something Is Killing the Children, Heavy Metal magazine covers and features, Vampire Hunter D, Universal Monsters, DCeased, Justice League Dark, and Danny Trejo's graphic novel Year of the Devil.

BATMAN #14 CVR I DAN QUINTANA HALLOWEEN GLOW-IN-THE-DARK CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Matteo Scalera (CA) Dan Quintana

FRACTION AND SCALERA TURN UP THE HEAT ON BAD SEEDS WITH THE COLDEST VILLAIN IN TOWN! As the night wears on and the threat of dawn looms, Batman must search for answers from the one man capable of stopping Ivy and the bloom. Elsewhere, Verity Pennyworth must defend the Manor from all manner of threats–and they're about to discover they picked the wrong house to mess with. $7.99 10/21/2026

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Matteo Scalera (CA) Dan Quintana FRACTION AND SCALERA TURN UP THE HEAT ON BAD SEEDS WITH THE COLDEST VILLAIN IN TOWN! As the night wears on and the threat of dawn looms, Batman must search for answers from the one man capable of stopping Ivy and the bloom. Elsewhere, Verity Pennyworth must defend the Manor from all manner of threats–and they're about to discover they picked the wrong house to mess with. $7.99 10/21/2026 SUPERGIRL #18 CVR E DAN QUINTANA HALLOWEEN GLOW-IN-THE-DARK CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Sophie Campbell (A) Sophie Campbell (CA) Dan Quintana

THE HEIR OF EL! After the battles in Kandor and El Caldero, Supergirl has now achieved a reputation as the Heir of the House of El. Granted access to a Fortress all her own, she and the Super Force are excited to move in and explore their new home base. But for weeks Supergirl's been hearing a mysterious voice calling out to her, and that being is now ready to make itself known. $6.99 11/11/2026

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