Posted in: Avengers, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Armageddon, denver, hottest comics, lanterns, midnight, static, US Open

Dan, San, Skan, Dan & Lanterns- The Top 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week

Dan, San, Skan, Another Dan And Lanterns in The Top 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week with the word from CovrPrice

Article Summary The Top 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week is led by Denver #1, with Dan Panosian’s hot virgin variant topping sales.

New Titans #38 and Captain America #15 surge on standout Sanford Greene and Skan Srisuwan variant cover heat.

Daniel Warren Johnson, Sean Murphy and Marvel’s Midnight Universe ashcan keep this week’s hottest comics buzzing.

Green Lantern speculation and the Amazing Spider-Man US Open edition round out The Top 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week.

Denver looks like it may be the new indie breakout from Mad Cave Studios with Dan Panosian's cover, but Sanford Greene's Ink Alliance cover for New Teen Titans with Static comes close, as well as Skan Srisuwan getting Captain America heat for a standard variant ahead of release. Alongside Daniel Warren Johnson, Sean Murphy, Marvel's Midnight, Spider-Man at the US Open and all the Lanterns tie-ins you can eat. All joining the Top 10 Hottest Comics List, courtesy of Covrprice, with a Bleeding Cool tag to keep up with previous editions.

DENVER #1 – DAN PANOSIAN – VIRGIN | MAD CAVE STUDIOS | 2026 Dan Panosian is a comic book superstar, and fans of his artwork always come out in huge numbers. This rang true last week with the release of DENVER #1, specifically Dan Panosian's virgin variant. Upon release, this book flew off the shelves and quickly accumulated value on the aftermarket. It shot up to $60 early in the week. Shortly after, the aftermarket was flooded with an abundance of copies of this cover. The sudden supply pulled down the FMV on this cover, but it still didn't drown out Panosian fans. This is still moving, with so much growth that it secured the number one spot this week! We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $24. NEW TITANS #38 – SANFORD GREENE – INK ALLIANCE (LIMITED 1000) | DC | 2026 This comic may be a key issue, where Static joins the New Titans, but it holds much more significance. This book marks Ink Alliance's first exclusive cover, with only 1000 copies printed, by a prominent artist. But wait, there's more. This was not your everyday store exclusive. This was a countrywide partnership between 10 black-owned comic shops to distribute their first-ever exclusive cover. Fun fact: it was Sanford Greene who approached the Alliance with this Static cover, wanting to see his artwork used to support black-owned comic shops. This initiative was all done in the spirit of collaboration. The book was only sold in physical Ink Alliance stores, meaning fans would have to go purchase the comic in person vs waiting for an online drop, with each store only getting 100 copies. What a great variant and story to welcome the return of Static! You can learn more about the collaboration behind the cover in this interview. We tracked it at a high sale of an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $268. CAPTAIN AMERICA #15 – SKAN SRISUWAN | MARVEL | 2026 This book is blowing up! It hasn't even been released yet, but fans know what they want, and it is this open order Skan Sruisuwan cover. At this time, there haven't been any rumors about a key appearance or special event occurring in this issue. That could change once the book makes its way into the hands of readers. However, the artwork on the cover is phenomenal, and that was enough to kick off preorders and send the value soaring! We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $19. DO A POWERBOMB: BLACK & WHITE #2 – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & JB ROE | IMAGE | 2026 DO A POWERBOMB was an Eisner Award-winning story that has been getting a lot of attention lately, thanks to this black-and-white rerelease. The rerelease compacts two issues into 1, letting collectors get their hands on the full series with just 3 issues. Beyond the series' popularity, this rerelease also lets fans get their hands on more Daniel Warren Johnson artwork! This cover was the top choice of last week's release, and it is holding steady on the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $19. THE LAST DRIVER #1 – SEAN MURPHY – WRAPAROUND | IMAGE | 2026 This book has been heating up after great reviews praised the story and artwork. It is the return of Sean Murphy (TOKYO GHOST), and his new project had been hyped up long before its release. The ashcan release for this project immediately took off on the aftermarket, as fans paid any FMV to get their hands on an early copy of the new series. Now that fans know what story they have in store, they are busy selecting the best covers to collect. Last week, the 1:25 retailer incentive was the big seller of the week. This week, collectors have locked in on this Murphy wraparound cover. We tracked it at a high sale of $24 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $14. MIDNIGHT UNIVERSE ASHCAN PREVIEW #1 – RETAILER EDITION | MARVEL | 2026 Marvel's Midnight Universe is officially staking its claim as the answer to DC's Absolute Universe. Even though we have to wait until October 7th for the full rollout, this ashcan offers a glimpse of what's to come. Although there isn't a single word of dialogue, the striking artwork across MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN, MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR, and MIDNIGHT X-MEN is already driving hype. This ashcan serves as an intense first look at the flagship titles as the countdown to October ticks down! We tracked it at a high sale of $16 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $10. GREEN LANTERN #25 – GARY FRANK (1:10) | DC | 2007 This might seem like a random Top Ten contender this week, especially if you haven't been keeping up with Lanterns. There is always a ton of comic book media to consume, so you might have missed this new fan theory! Anton, a mysterious alien/human, played by Paul Ben-Victor, is being widely speculated to be Atrocitus, who's first cameo in this issue. The backstory used for the character very closely, and suspiciously, matches the backstory for Atrocitus. While his name, Anton, does not match his comic counterpart, Atros, this is merely cosmetic. Atrocitus could already be hiding in the new DCU! We tracked it at a high sale of $70 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $62. GREEN LANTERN #50 – DARRYL BANKS – REGULAR | DC | 1994 This book is also a surprise, and it is also thanks to Lanterns! The show has been driving a ton of fan theories, and this is one of the bigger speculations of where the show is headed. There are fans who believe that Hal Jordan is being set up to become Parallax! The portrayal of Hal as a grumpy and abrasive mentor vs his previous younger demeanor has fans believing he is under the influence of a darker entity. Additionally, eagle-eyed fans have seen that Hal's rings have gold accents, hinting at the influence of a yellow entity. Is Hal really about to turn villain or is he just experiencing superhero fatigue? No one can answer that until we see more episodes! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $12. GREEN LANTERN #49 – DARRYL BANKS – DIRECT | DC | 1994 This book is also part of the speculation on Lanterns. It still follows the idea that the remaining part of the series may either lead to or take inspiration from the events of Emerald Twilight, in which Hal Jordan becomes Parallax. This book is an important one to pay attention to because it was kind of teased by DC already. Before the release of Lanterns, DC released a facsimile of this specific issue (back in July). Maybe it was a coincidence, but fans think it was deliberate. It is seemingly a random issue to drop in anticipation of the Lanterns release, but maybe not. Maybe it was released to tease the upcoming story! We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $20. THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2026 US OPEN CUSTOM EDITION #1 – MICHAEL SHELFER (LIMITED 40000) | MARVEL | 2026 The final Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year is back! Along with its return was also the return of the US Open and Marvel collaboration. This is the third consecutive year that the collaboration has occurred to create a new collectible cover. This cover was limited to 40,000 copies and was given out in surprise bags to every fan. There were also 5 rare variants of the book, which featured covers of Spider-Man in front of one of New York's five boroughs (Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island). These were limited to 1000 copies for each cover and were randomly distributed in the surprise bags. This partnership was a huge promotional push to celebrate the theme of "Celebrating Our New York Story". We tracked it at a high sale price of $46 for a NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $39. Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, August 30th, 2026.

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