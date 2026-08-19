Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: dan slott, spectacular spider-man

Dan Slott Takes Spectacular Spider-Man Past #5 To At Least #10

Dan Slott will take Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day Past #5 to at least #10, with Marcus To and Big Time...

Article Summary Dan Slott’s Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day has cleared issue #5 and is now set to continue to at least #10.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shifts into Big Time with issue #6, expanding Slott and Marcus To’s long-game story.

Slott says Spider-Man: Brand New Day will add a new superhero, a new villain, and lasting effects on Spidey lore.

The series is building toward Spectacular Spider-Man’s 50th anniversary, with December surprises already being teased.

Back in March, Dan Slott was doing his best to get his new Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day comic book series from Marvel Comics to go beyond its allocated five issues. He told John Siuntres;

"If you are a reader and you loved reading, you know, you had fun reading my Run as Spider-Man and you want more of it, please put this on your pull list now. The final order for our first issue is March 30th. Please put this on your pull list now. If you are a retailer, we know you're going to order issue number one. This is me talking to you. I need you on issue two. You know, when it's time to put in your orders for issue two, I need you to order this like you're ordering your Dan Slott's Spider-Man comic for issue two instead of like, hey, there's like 12 other books with blind bags, and I'm going to put all my money into that. We're at a point now where Marvel books come out, no matter what they are, they're lined up for five issues at a time. And what that means is if you don't support the issue twos and threes, these books will go away by issue five. If you, as a retailer, want a book on that stand to be perennial, you've got to help me out. Um, you got to get me past issue five. Uh, and the way to do that is to order well on two and order well on three. Um, this is even though it's called Spectacular Spider-Man Brand New Day, um, and the first arc is set in the Brand New Day era, the next arc will pop it into the present, and this will be your Spectacular Spider-Man book. And you know, you would like to have more books on the rack. You would like there to be a Detective Comics with your Batman."

And appealing directly to retailers;

"My pledge to you is our first arc, there's going to be a movie called Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's going to be huge and people are going to come into your shop and maybe they've never bought a comic before. This is an easy book to hand sell them. It is a Spider-Man number one. Even though it's set in a Brand New Day era, I can promise you we're doing things in this book to make it very reader-friendly. Anyone can jump on to this book and read it. And it will feature in its main story Spider-Man and a very cool take on the Punisher who will be one of the main characters. So, it's a book that's gonna have a number one on it. It's a Spider-Man book. It'll have an easy sell to people who've just seen the movie. But its heart, it's me doing Spider-Man again. And I would like to do this book for the rest of my life. Please let me write Spider-Man for the rest of my life. I will be there on this book as long as you support it. I have a really good record that if you throw every monthly Spider-Man book I've done into a bag, and you pull out a copy, you have a one in three chance that that was a book that sold out, went back to press, that's a pretty good statistic. That's a pretty nice bet. And that spun out the Spider Boy book, which would made it to issue 20 and would still be going if I hadn't left to go do Superman."

And if retailers backed him, he knew where he would be taking the book. But had another promise to make.

"And where I need you to support it is at issue two and at issue three. So we can alter that trajectory and get us past five. And if you get us past five, if we make it to issue eight, which will be the December issue, that will be the 50th anniversary of Spectacular Spider-Man, and we will do something awesome for you. I guarantee you the first arc we're doing will have one or two elements in it which will resonate and have effects on the world of Spider-Man in the present. And we will introduce at least one new superhero character to the Marvel universe, honouring the legacy of Spectacular Spider-Man, which introduced characters like Cloak and Dagger and was a home to characters like the White Tiger. You will have that kind of character in it, an all-new character who will not be a character with spider in their name or spider in their powers. It will be an all-new street-level, Spider-Man universe, all-new character…. The one thing I could promise you is, if I get to do this book, and we get to keep going, I am never writing Doctor Octopus again." Mr. Negative is a is a key character in the first arc of Spec. Whether it's Paper Doll or Screwball or the version of the Wraith that's Yuri Watonavi, there are all these different characters I would love to do that wouldn't take away from the greater mythos. There was a time when I was reading comics and Amazing wasn't the book I wanted to follow and it was Peter David's Spectacular Spider-Man, and you were having stuff like the original Sin-Eater story and all these really random and offbeat tales. And I would love to be that book that's over there. Kind of like doing what we're doing in Superman Unlimited, but doing it in the world of Spider-Man.

Dan Slott also teased that he has more, different Spider-Man to come as well.

"I've got this one Spider-Man story I've never told, this miniseries, and it's far too violent. And whenever I've talked to Steven Wacker or or Nick Lowe about it they're like, you can't do that in the main series. And I don't usually go for violence, I wouldn't want an eight-year-old kid picking up an issue of Amazing and getting this story. I would want it very clear on the cover… "

Well, now it has happened. We have the solicitation for Spectacular Spider-Man #6 as it jumps from Brand New Day to Big Time… is this down to Steve Wacker being the new EIC? Maybe…

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #6

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art by MARCUS TO

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

SPIDEY GOES BIG TIME! SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN is moving past his BRAND NEW DAY and into the BIG TIME! The full scope of this series is revealed as the seeds Dan and Marcus planted in issues #1-5 move with them through time where they will bloom into trees that could DESTROY PETER PARKER! Not only will you get more of TURNCOAT whose full debut happened in #5, but this issue introduces a big-time new villain THE SCAVENGER! And we're only one month away from the 50th ANNIVERSARY of the SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN so you better believe we've got BIG-TIME PLANS! On Sale 11/25 $4.99

Dan Slott has told CBR. "You'll see by issue five, we've built a new superhero for the world of Spec, and when we jump into issue six, you will meet an all-new Spider-villain, very much keeping in that history of Spectacular Spider-Man. And when we get to December, that's the 50th anniversary of Spectacular Spider-Man, so you can expect some fun surprises there. We started with Brand New Day. We're moving to the next part, Big Time, and we will continue to kind of, like, move our way up and gain, as we go along, more unique places, people, things to fill up the world of Spec. And hopefully, by the time we do present day, which should be pretty soon, you'll have this whole counterculture world of Spec that won't step on Joe Kelly's toes. There are certain areas I kind of don't want to explore again, right? I think I've plumbed Superior Spider-Man and Spider-Verse, right? But it might be fun to revisit Worldwide… In the first issue, you will see a supporting character that has not been seen for decades, a Spider-Man supporting cast character that is much beloved. You're like, "What? Where's she been?" And we will have a great new setup for her… We also introduce new geography to Spider-Man's world. There's a hidden gallery in the Metropolitan Museum where occasionally crime lords meet up, and we might be going back there. You're also going to see another recurring location for Spider-Man and the Marvel Universe pop up in Big Time again… we're having fun just being the grounded Spider-Man book. We really are street-leveling all of this. So if you want to read about a street-level Spider-Man, this is the book for you."

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