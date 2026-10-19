Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Dan Watters, terminator
Dan Watters And Pasquale Qualano's Love Story For The Terminator
Dan Watters and Pasquale Qualano's love story for The Terminator Valentine's Day Special 2027
Article Summary
- The Terminator Valentine's Day Special 2027 arrives in late January from Dynamite Entertainment and Studiocanal.
- Dan Watters and Pasquale Qualano craft a 30-page Terminator love story set before Skynet's rise in 1987.
- Jack and Jill's Cyberdyne romance unravels as a looming satellite launch hints at the terrifying future of Terminators.
- The one-shot marks Dan Watters' first solo Dynamite work, adding a fresh twist to The Terminator universe.
"Jack and Jill met at work, with one of those fairytale romances in a whirlwind of love. Even after a year together, they could barely keep their hands off each other. That is, until last week. Jill has found that Jack barely looks at her anymore, never mind tries to touch her. What's happened to this once picture-perfect relationship? The answer is that Jack has become single-mindedly obsessed with work. He's locked in on the upcoming project they've both been working on, the background track to their passionate entanglement. Their employer Cyberdyne, the Cyber Dynamics Systems Corporation, has a major product launch – literally – around the corner. Their first surveillance satellite is scheduled to lift off February 14, 1987! Can love survive at the genesis of Skynet, before the rise of the machines, and as the terrifying Terminators loom in the future? Find out in this new 30-page story landing in everyone's reading pile ahead of Valentine's Day."
It is Dan Watters' first solo work for Dynamite, following a co-writing collaboration with Si Spurrier on The Shadow nearly a decade ago. Since then, however, he has written the likes of Batman: Dark Patterns, Nightwing, Detective Comics, Lucifer, House Of Whispers, Home Sick Pilot, MASK, Shredder, Loki, Magic: The Gathering, Cyberpunk 2077, Universal Monsters, The Picture Of Everything Else, Coffin Bound, Assassin's Creed, Arkham City, Destro, Sword Of Azrael, The Six Fingers, Deep Roots, The Seasons Have Teeth, Doctor Who, Cowboy Bebop, and more. The Terminator Valentine's Day Special 2027 by Dan Watters and Pasquale Qualano is scheduled for January from Dynamite Entertainment.