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Dan Watters And Pasquale Qualano's Love Story For The Terminator

Dan Watters and Pasquale Qualano's love story for The Terminator Valentine's Day Special 2027

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Article Summary

  • The Terminator Valentine's Day Special 2027 arrives in late January from Dynamite Entertainment and Studiocanal.
  • Dan Watters and Pasquale Qualano craft a 30-page Terminator love story set before Skynet's rise in 1987.
  • Jack and Jill's Cyberdyne romance unravels as a looming satellite launch hints at the terrifying future of Terminators.
  • The one-shot marks Dan Watters' first solo Dynamite work, adding a fresh twist to The Terminator universe.

Dynamite Entertainment and Studiocanal are releasing a new 30-page Terminator comic book in late January, The Terminator Valentine's Day Special 2027, from writer Dan Watters and artist Pasquale Qualano.

The Terminator Valentine's Day Special 2027 by Dan Watters and Pasquale Qualano
The Terminator Valentine's Day Special 2027 by Dan Watters and Pasquale Qualano

"Jack and Jill met at work, with one of those fairytale romances in a whirlwind of love. Even after a year together, they could barely keep their hands off each other. That is, until last week. Jill has found that Jack barely looks at her anymore, never mind tries to touch her. What's happened to this once picture-perfect relationship? The answer is that Jack has become single-mindedly obsessed with work. He's locked in on the upcoming project they've both been working on, the background track to their passionate entanglement. Their employer Cyberdyne, the Cyber Dynamics Systems Corporation, has a major product launch – literally – around the corner. Their first surveillance satellite is scheduled to lift off February 14, 1987! Can love survive at the genesis of Skynet, before the rise of the machines, and as the terrifying Terminators loom in the future? Find out in this new 30-page story landing in everyone's reading pile ahead of Valentine's Day."

The Terminator Valentine's Day Special 2027 by Dan Watters and Pasquale Qualano
The Terminator Valentine's Day Special 2027 by Dan Watters and Pasquale Qualano

It is Dan Watters' first solo work for Dynamite, following a co-writing collaboration with Si Spurrier on The Shadow nearly a decade ago. Since then, however, he has written the likes of Batman: Dark Patterns, Nightwing, Detective Comics, Lucifer, House Of Whispers, Home Sick Pilot, MASK, Shredder, Loki, Magic: The Gathering, Cyberpunk 2077, Universal Monsters, The Picture Of Everything Else, Coffin Bound, Assassin's Creed, Arkham City, Destro, Sword Of Azrael, The Six Fingers, Deep Roots, The Seasons Have Teeth, Doctor Who, Cowboy Bebop, and more. The Terminator Valentine's Day Special 2027 by Dan Watters and Pasquale Qualano is scheduled for January from Dynamite Entertainment.

The Terminator Valentine's Day Special 2027 by Dan Watters and Pasquale Qualano
The Terminator Valentine's Day Special 2027 by Dan Watters and Pasquale Qualano

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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