Dan Watters And Pasquale Qualano's Love Story For The Terminator

"Jack and Jill met at work, with one of those fairytale romances in a whirlwind of love. Even after a year together, they could barely keep their hands off each other. That is, until last week. Jill has found that Jack barely looks at her anymore, never mind tries to touch her. What's happened to this once picture-perfect relationship? The answer is that Jack has become single-mindedly obsessed with work. He's locked in on the upcoming project they've both been working on, the background track to their passionate entanglement. Their employer Cyberdyne, the Cyber Dynamics Systems Corporation, has a major product launch – literally – around the corner. Their first surveillance satellite is scheduled to lift off February 14, 1987! Can love survive at the genesis of Skynet, before the rise of the machines, and as the terrifying Terminators loom in the future? Find out in this new 30-page story landing in everyone's reading pile ahead of Valentine's Day."