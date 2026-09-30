Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: carnage, Dan Watters, spider-woman

Dan Watters On Turning Spider-Woman Into Detective Comics With Carnage

Dan Watters on turning Spider-Woman into Detective Comics with Carnage and Andrea Broccardo

Article Summary Dan Watters turns Spider-Woman into a New York detective, with Jessica Drew investigating cases for the Daily Bugle.

Watters reveals how Carnage changes Spider-Woman, making Jess colder while she struggles to keep the symbiote contained.

Spider-Woman #1 brings back early villains like Hangman and Needle, while teasing deeper ties between Jessica Drew and Wolverine.

Dan Watters praises Andrea Broccardo’s clean, kinetic art and says a giallo sensibility shapes Spider-Woman’s new series.

Spider-Woman #1 is getting a new series launching in November by Dan Watters and Andrea Broccardo, with Jessica Drew now controlling the Carnage symbiote and becoming a New York detective. Dan Watters says,

"I love New York stories. I love detective stories. It also feels like a job she's held for a long time that doesn't always play into her actual stories in a major way. I also liked the idea of putting her on retainer as an investigator for the Daily Bugle. In a world like this, it'd make sense they'd need people who could explore stories that the paper couldn't in good conscience send regular unpowered journalists in pursuit of."

"Carnage and Spider-Woman aren't affecting each other in quite the way that either of them expected to… and that has repercussions for both of them. Spider-Woman is becoming a little colder, a little more alien, but Carnage also isn't finding itself able to assert itself in the way it expects to. Jess is beginning to feel more it's jailer than its host, but the more violence Carnage encounters, the more it begins to feel like its old self. Unfortunately, violence is rather hard to avoid as a super-powered P.I. in 616 New York."

The preview shows off Tombstone, but who else?

"I was keen to go back to the well of her early villains. I think she has an incredible uncanny rogues gallery in her early comics; the Hangman is a vigilante who makes the Punisher look emotionally regulated. The Needle creeps around stitching people's mouths shut in pursuit of silence. These characters don't need rehabilitated so much as just shown off. And hey, do people remember just how far back Jess goes with Wolverine? They worked together so very closely in Madripoor, and there's a dynamic there I'd love to dive into. He knows who she really is, what really drives her, more than almost anyone."

And as for artist Andrea Broccardo,

"Andrea is wonderful. His style is so beautifully clean, and his action chops are incredible. I love throwing him extended fight scenes, and also pages where Jess contorts herself in strange and spidery ways. I talked early on about wanting to bring a bit of a giallo sensibility to the book, and Andrea really folded that into how the pages look and feel. At this point, I couldn't imagine the story drawn by anyone else."

And now you don't need to. Spider-Woman #1 by Dan Watters and Andrea Broccardo is out on the 4th of November, 2026.

Spider-Woman #1 by Dan Watters, Andrea Broccardo

CARNAGE NEVER LOOKED SO GOOD! Spider-Woman's 50th Anniversary celebration continues in this new series. Old foes back from the dead! Mysteries around every corner! And a bloodthirsty Carnage just barely kept contained! It's a recipe for Spider-Woman's darkest adventure yet. Don't miss this electrifying first issue! $4.99 11/4/26

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