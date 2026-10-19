Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: captain america, Daniel Warren Johnson, Felix Comic Art, new york comic con

Daniel Warren Johnson's Captain America Fights For An Immigrant Nation

Daniel Warren Johnson's Captain America, fighting for a Nation of Immigrants at New York Comic Con 2026

Article Summary Daniel Warren Johnson’s Captain America at New York Comic Con 2026 frames Steve Rogers as defending a nation of immigrants.

The Captain America sketch follows Daniel Warren Johnson’s viral Absolute Batman piece, extending his blunt political comics commentary.

Online reaction to Daniel Warren Johnson’s Captain America split sharply across X and Instagram, from praise to anti-immigrant backlash.

Captain America’s immigrant roots run deep, from Steve Rogers’ family to creators Joe Simon and Jack Kirby opposing fascism in 1941.

The Eisner Award-winning comic book creator Daniel Warren Johnson's star has been on the rise lately. His record-breaking run on Transformers for over two years at Image Comics, his Wonder Woman: Dead Earth and Beta Ray Bill: Argent Star series getting new appreciation, his Extemity, Do A Power Bomb and Murder Falcon series from Image, his Absolute Batman Annual, and now the launch of Chainkata from Image are painting him as a modern-day schlock-and-horror Leonardo Da Vinci. At New York Comic Con last year, his agent, Felix Comic Art, posted a bunch of Absolute Batman sketches that he created and sold at the show. But one in particular seemed to take the internet's interest: Absolute Batman giving a Police ICE officer a… let's call it a very special hug. And based on the cover Daniel Warren Johnson has created for the Absolute Batman Annual, with the Absolute Batman fighting white supremacists.

So Daniel Warren Johnson posted that sketch as a separate post on X and Instagram. It has been liked 53,000 times on Instagram, and 187,000 times on X, where it has been viewed 13.6 million times. There have been a plurality of responses, a lot of them coming down to "Batman wouldn't do that" and "but Absolute Batman would." Well, last week, Daniel Warren Johnson returned to the well for another portrayal of a classic comic book character, Captain America, for Felix Comic Art and New York Comic Con; you can see him drawing it here, using a table lamp to create Captain America's shield, and after posting it on his social media, it has 53,7000 likes on Instagram and 37,000 likes on X and 265,000 views. So far.

Responses have ranged from "LEGAL immigrants. Cap would follow orders and help ICE" and "You'd need a lot more red to draw what Cap would do to these two animals. Not that you have the guts to do it", "Pretty sure we settled and conquered america. Not immigrated", "Americans don't support this message, nice virtue signaling though" and "I was there when Extremity was new and fun. What a time. B Now my wallet stays closed when I see your name on it" on X. With the occasional "Awesome work, I hope every day for it to be a nation to be truly proud of again, in every aspect." But on Instagram it's a lot more "10/10. No notes", "Hope everyone knows, Steve's parents were immigrants" and "For real, you're the best. Deepest respect. Thank you for always standing up for what is right, for justice, kindness, forgiveness, and truth" with the occasional " bro captain America would have looked at the southern border fence getting torn up and flooded with millions of illegals with the same look he had in the first avengers and the f-cking sky opened up with portal of alien demons flying thru".

Man, art does get interpreted in many ways, does it not? Indeed,. Steve Rogers was the son of Irish immigrants; Joe Simon, originally Hymie Simon, was the son of a Jewish immigrant family from Leeds, England; and Jack Kirby, originally Jacob Katzberg, was the son of Austrian-Jewish parents. Years before the USA entered World War II and was taking an isolationist position, while Nazi rallies were being held in Madison Square, Simon and Kirby created Captain America, and in the first issue saw him travel to Germany to fight and arrest Adolf Hitler, leading to protests outside their offices. Always good to see things in context, is it not?

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