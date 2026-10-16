Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Chainkata!, coverwatch, Daniel Warren Johnson
Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata Gets 116 Retailer Exclusive Covers
Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata #1 gets 116 retailer exclusive covers from Image Comics... here are a few...
Article Summary
- Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata #1 is launching with 116 retailer exclusive covers from Image Comics next month.
- Confirmed Chainkata variants span dozens of comic shops, with artists including Jim Rugg, Clay Mann and Skottie Young.
- Retailer exclusives revealed so far include homages, multiple artist lineups and a huge range of Chainkata #1 editions.
- Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata #1 hits comic shops on 18 November 2026, with more exclusive covers still to come.
Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata #1 from Image Comics will come with 116 retailer-exclusive covers when it's published next month. Should they start calling it Absolute Chainkata? These are the ones announced/revealed so far…
- 4Tress, cover featuring artwork by Kevin Tran, as a homage to Chainsaw Man.
- Slabulous, covers featuring artwork by Joel Herrera, Ryan G Browne & Maria Wolf
- 616 Comics, covers featuring artwork by Francesco Tomaselli & Jordan Noir
- Bigg Legg, covers featuring artwork by Sean Forney & Sveta Shubina
- Black Saber Comics, covers featuring artwork by Aurelio Mazzara, Garrett Gunn, George Vega & Marco Itri
- Black Saber Comics, covers featuring artwork by Aurelio Mazzara, Garrett Gunn, George Vega & Marco Itri
- The Comics Den, covers featuring art by Von Randal
- Pop Culture Comics, coverS featuring artwork by Santa Fung & Todd Beats
- Nefarious Comics, cover featuring artwork by Jeff Monk
- Pulp Fiction Long Beach, cover featuring artwork by Erwin Papa
- Mammoth Comics, cover featuring artwork by Brad Ashworth
- Gotham Central Comics, cover featuring artwork by Ito
- Third Eye Comics, covers featuring art by Scie Tronc, Wayshak, Jim Rugg, Clay Mann, Nick Dragotta & Daniel Warren Johnson
- Sophie's Timeless Treasures covers featuring art by Marat Mychaels in an Absolute Batman #1 homage.
And more from these folk to come…
- AC Pop, covers featuring artwork by Federico Mele & Wil Shrike
- Beachside Hobbies, covers featuring artwork by Aaron Bartling, Chuma Hill, Federico Sabbatini, Marcelo Ventura & Chuma Hill
- Beast Coast Comics, covers featuring artwork by Donghee Kim & Jonathan Uribe
- Big Clutch, cover featuring artwork by Joe Benitez
- Blank Cover Podcast, cover featuring artwork by Kibar
- Bludhaven Knight Comics, cover featuring artwork by Sukesha Ray
- CBBST, cover featuring artwork by Dale Altmann
- Comic Grail Vault, cover featuring artwork by Elvin Ching
- Comic Inspiration, cover featuring artwork by John Giang
- Comic Kingdom Creative, cover featuring artwork by Dave Wilkins
- Comic Odyssey, cover featuring artwork by JP Cuison
- Comics And Signatures, cover featuring artwork by Ze Carlos
- Comics Toons & Toys, covers featuring artwork by Genki Eguro, K. Okada & Rob Liefeld
- Countdown Comics, covers featuring artwork by Kickstradomis & John Courtemanche
- Davis Rider, cover featuring artwork by Ito
- Dynamic Forces, cover featuring artwork by Suspiria Vilchez
- East Side Comics, cover featuring artwork by Redcode
- ECGCE, cover featuring artwork by Riley Rossmo
- FOC Books, cover featuring artwork by Naomi Griffin
- Found Objects, cover featuring artwork by Nimit Malavia
- Geek Street Productions, cover featuring artwork by Brett Booth
- Geeked Out Comics, cover featuring artwork by Su Jian
- Hachimaull518, cover featuring artwork by Stan Yak
- Hall Of Justice Comics, cover featuring artwork by Adam Gorham
- Heavy Mental, cover featuring artwork by Jonathan Knight
- In This Issue Comics, cover featuring artwork by Tyrell Cannon
- Jolzar Collectibles, cover featuring artwork by Flops!
- KRS Comics, cover featuring artwork by Sunghan Yune
- LeapsLair, cover featuring artwork by Jeff Monk
- Nerdy Girl Comics, cover featuring artwork by Tony Trophy
- Pressable Defects Comics, cover featuring artwork by Ken Lashley & Puppeteer Lee
- Prestos Comics, cover featuring artwork by Troy Little
- Rose City Comics, cover featuring artwork by Farel Dalrymple
- Sanctum Tattoos And Comics, cover featuring artwork by Matthew Allison
- Scottydew Comics, cover featuring artwork by Chad Hardin
- Sequential Art Comics, cover featuring artwork by Godtail
- Stupid Fresh Mess, LLC, cover featuring artwork by Skottie Young
- StaySweet Comics Corp, covers featuring artwork by Martin Zavala, Takumi, Tyler Kirkham & Martin Zavala
- Strange Tales To Sell LLC, covers featuring art by Rudy Ao, Ryan Kincaid & Vzewl
- TenFwd Comics, covers featuring art by Dominic Glover
- Thatboychrisp Comics, covers featuring art by Julian Shaw & Steven Defendini
- That Guy Will, covers featuring art by Vincenzo Riccardi
- The Comic Mint, covers featuring art by Alan Quah
- TN Comic Collector, cover featuring art by Buzz
- Top Shelf, covers featuring art by Caleb Ady, Lucas Lee Garza & Jefter
- Trinity Comics, cover featuring art by Laura Rubin
- Warrior's Comics & Collectibles, cover featuring art by Adriana Melo
- Webster's Vault, cover featuring art by Creees Lee & Todd Beats
- White Dog Comics, cover featuring art by Alain Nip & Fadime Yildirim
- Wittsknot Comics, cover featuring art by Victor Irizarry & colors by Daniel "PeZ!" Lopez
Chainkata #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 18th of November, 2026.
CHAINKATA #1
(W/A/CA) Daniel Warren Johnson
SERIES PREMIERE Luma is a chainsaw-wielding warrior queen seeking out an unknown power in the vastness of space. All she wants is to find peace… but violence and terror chase her through every black hole. Princess Mononoke meets Warhammer 40k in this high octane, sci-fi adventure poised to be the biggest launch of the year! It all begins with forty pages of story with no ads for the regular price of just $3.99! 11/18/2026