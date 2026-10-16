Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Chainkata!, coverwatch, Daniel Warren Johnson

Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata Gets 116 Retailer Exclusive Covers

Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata #1 gets 116 retailer exclusive covers from Image Comics... here are a few...

Article Summary Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata #1 is launching with 116 retailer exclusive covers from Image Comics next month.

Confirmed Chainkata variants span dozens of comic shops, with artists including Jim Rugg, Clay Mann and Skottie Young.

Retailer exclusives revealed so far include homages, multiple artist lineups and a huge range of Chainkata #1 editions.

Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata #1 hits comic shops on 18 November 2026, with more exclusive covers still to come.

Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata #1 from Image Comics will come with 116 retailer-exclusive covers when it's published next month. Should they start calling it Absolute Chainkata? These are the ones announced/revealed so far…

4Tress, cover featuring artwork by Kevin Tran, as a homage to Chainsaw Man.

Slabulous, covers featuring artwork by Joel Herrera , Ryan G Browne & Maria Wolf

, & 616 Comics, covers featuring artwork by Francesco Tomaselli & Jordan Noir

Bigg Legg, covers featuring artwork by Sean Forney & Sveta Shubina

& Black Saber Comics, covers featuring artwork by Aurelio Mazzara, Garrett Gunn, George Vega & Marco Itri

Black Saber Comics, covers featuring artwork by Aurelio Mazzara, Garrett Gunn, George Vega & Marco Itri

The Comics Den, covers featuring art by Von Randal

Pop Culture Comics, coverS featuring artwork by Santa Fung & Todd Beats

Nefarious Comics, cover featuring artwork by Jeff Monk

Pulp Fiction Long Beach, cover featuring artwork by Erwin Papa

Mammoth Comics, cover featuring artwork by Brad Ashworth

Gotham Central Comics, cover featuring artwork by Ito

Third Eye Comics, covers featuring art by Scie Tronc, Wayshak, Jim Rugg, Clay Mann, Nick Dragotta & Daniel Warren Johnson

Sophie's Timeless Treasures covers featuring art by Marat Mychaels in an Absolute Batman #1 homage.

And more from these folk to come…

AC Pop, covers featuring artwork by Federico Mele & Wil Shrike

& Beachside Hobbies, covers featuring artwork by Aaron Bartling , Chuma Hill , Federico Sabbatini , Marcelo Ventura & Chuma Hill

, , , & Chuma Hill Beast Coast Comics, covers featuring artwork by Donghee Kim & Jonathan Uribe

& Big Clutch, cover featuring artwork by Joe Benitez

Blank Cover Podcast, cover featuring artwork by Kibar

Bludhaven Knight Comics, cover featuring artwork by Sukesha Ray

CBBST, cover featuring artwork by Dale Altmann

Comic Grail Vault, cover featuring artwork by Elvin Ching

Comic Inspiration, cover featuring artwork by John Giang

Comic Kingdom Creative, cover featuring artwork by Dave Wilkins

Comic Odyssey, cover featuring artwork by JP Cuison

Comics And Signatures, cover featuring artwork by Ze Carlos

Comics Toons & Toys, covers featuring artwork by Genki Eguro , K. Okada & Rob Liefeld

, & Countdown Comics, covers featuring artwork by Kickstradomis & John Courtemanche

& Davis Rider, cover featuring artwork by Ito

Dynamic Forces, cover featuring artwork by Suspiria Vilchez

East Side Comics, cover featuring artwork by Redcode

ECGCE, cover featuring artwork by Riley Rossmo

FOC Books, cover featuring artwork by Naomi Griffin

Found Objects, cover featuring artwork by Nimit Malavia

Geek Street Productions, cover featuring artwork by Brett Booth

Geeked Out Comics, cover featuring artwork by Su Jian

Hachimaull518, cover featuring artwork by Stan Yak

Hall Of Justice Comics, cover featuring artwork by Adam Gorham

Heavy Mental, cover featuring artwork by Jonathan Knight

In This Issue Comics, cover featuring artwork by Tyrell Cannon

Jolzar Collectibles, cover featuring artwork by Flops !

! KRS Comics, cover featuring artwork by Sunghan Yune

LeapsLair, cover featuring artwork by Jeff Monk

Nerdy Girl Comics, cover featuring artwork by Tony Trophy

Pressable Defects Comics, cover featuring artwork by Ken Lashley & Puppeteer Lee

& Prestos Comics, cover featuring artwork by Troy Little

Rose City Comics, cover featuring artwork by Farel Dalrymple

Sanctum Tattoos And Comics, cover featuring artwork by Matthew Allison

Scottydew Comics, cover featuring artwork by Chad Hardin

Sequential Art Comics, cover featuring artwork by Godtail

Stupid Fresh Mess, LLC, cover featuring artwork by Skottie Young

StaySweet Comics Corp, covers featuring artwork by Martin Zavala , Takumi , Tyler Kirkham & Martin Zavala

, , & Martin Zavala Strange Tales To Sell LLC, covers featuring art by Rudy Ao , Ryan Kincaid & Vzewl

, & TenFwd Comics, covers featuring art by Dominic Glover

Thatboychrisp Comics, covers featuring art by Julian Shaw & Steven Defendini

& That Guy Will, covers featuring art by Vincenzo Riccardi

The Comic Mint, covers featuring art by Alan Quah

TN Comic Collector, cover featuring art by Buzz

Top Shelf, covers featuring art by Caleb Ady , Lucas Lee Garza & Jefter

, & Trinity Comics, cover featuring art by Laura Rubin

Warrior's Comics & Collectibles, cover featuring art by Adriana Melo

Webster's Vault, cover featuring art by Creees Lee & Todd Beats

& Todd Beats White Dog Comics, cover featuring art by Alain Nip & Fadime Yildirim

& Wittsknot Comics, cover featuring art by Victor Irizarry & colors by Daniel "PeZ!" Lopez

Chainkata #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 18th of November, 2026.

CHAINKATA #1

(W/A/CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

SERIES PREMIERE Luma is a chainsaw-wielding warrior queen seeking out an unknown power in the vastness of space. All she wants is to find peace… but violence and terror chase her through every black hole. Princess Mononoke meets Warhammer 40k in this high octane, sci-fi adventure poised to be the biggest launch of the year! It all begins with forty pages of story with no ads for the regular price of just $3.99! 11/18/2026

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