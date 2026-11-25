Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Chainkata!, Daniel Warren Johnson

Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata Tops Half A Million With Two Issues

Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata will top half a million orders from comic book shops with its first two issues from Image Comics

Article Summary Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata is on track to top 500,000 orders across its first two Image Comics issues.

Chainkata #1 drew roughly 300,000 first-print orders, plus 60,000 more in a second printing from Image.

Chainkata #2 has already passed 100,000 orders and is projected to reach 150,000 before final order cutoff.

Strong retailer support and collector demand position Chainkata as Image Comics' next breakout hit series.

I get the word from Image Comics sources that Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata, out last week, will have half a million orders across its first two issues… so far. And his creator-owned series from Image is outpacing what his work-for-hire Transformers work did, also from Image, which set the pace for the current comic industry boom. Chainkata #1's first printing had around 300,000 orders, with lots of retailer-exclusive covers. The second printing got another 60,000. And now I am told that Chainkata #2 orders are currently over 100,000, with only five retailer=exclusive covers, with the final order cut-off still to come, expected to hit 150,000 all in, also well above Transformers #2.

Could Daniel Warren Johnson be the next Robert Kirkman? The new Scott Snyder? It certainly seems like his savvy career moves, seemingly tireless work ethic, and dogged dedication to keeping his comics on shelves consistently have set him up to be so. And that, combined with the raw talent that's drawn fans to his work in droves, is the secret combination that ultimately elevated the Walking Dead/Invincible/Transformers writer/publisher Robert Kirkman above his peers after years of failure. Also, Daniel Warren Johnson can draw a lot better than Robert Kirkman. It's a hot take, I know, but I'm the only one brave enough to challenge the mighty Skybound Entertainment machine to say it.

As we mentioned before, retailers rolled out the red carpet for Daniel Warren Johnson with their Chainkata support, notably jumping on board with Retailer Exclusive covers that stacked up to over 100 variants, with collectors currently in a feeding frenzy, tracking them all down to try to form a complete set.

Without any bundle tricks or deep-discount incentive games, these sky-high Chainkata numbers position it as the Next Big Series from Image Comics, to follow the likes of Spawn, Walking Dead, Saga, Transformers and Exquisite Corpses. Daniel Warren Johnson's impeccable track record of staying on schedule and keeping his storytelling fresh and addictive makes him the hottest name in comics, and Chainkata is the type of career-making series that he'll be glad he launched at Image. Despite the benefits of doing a recognisable IP like Transformers raising his profile, I have a feeling that Chainkata will be the series that makes him a household name and, as a result of having it at Image Comics, he'll always keep a firm grip on the lion's share of his success. Maybe they should just rename it Absolute Chainkata to be sure?

Chainkata #1 by Daniel Warren Johnson

SERIES PREMIERE Luma is a chainsaw-wielding warrior queen seeking out an unknown power in the vastness of space. All she wants is to find peace… but violence and terror chase her through every black hole. Princess Mononoke meets Warhammer 40k in this high octane, sci-fi adventure poised to be the biggest launch of the year! It all begins with forty pages of story with no ads for the regular price of just $3.99! $3.99 November 18, 2026

Chainkata #2 by Daniel Warren Johnson

The lone Chainqueen warrior Luma SelaVer is approached by a rival queendom with a tempting proposition: find the evil that haunts her and her loved ones. It's time to bring the fight to them! THE CHAIN GOES ON FOREVER! $3.99 December 23, 2026

Chainkata #3 by Daniel Warren Johnson

A high stakes mission puts Luma Sela-Ver and her loved ones in a perilous situation. Good thing she has her family weapon, which never leaves her side. REV IT UP! $3.99 1/20/2027

Chainkata #4 by Daniel Warren Johnson

Luma finds herself alone once again with her back against the wall, and now the entire ink is going to find out just how deadly she is wielding her family's generation weapon! RNGNGNGNGNG!!!! $3.99 2/17/2027

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