Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics | Tagged: adam pollina, brett bean, Christina Merkler, Comic Tom, coverwatch, danny elfman, David Yarovesky, It Demands Sacrifice, Jorge Fornés, Joshua Dysart, Kwan Chang, mike carey, Philip Gellatt, shelly bond, Tomás Giorello

Danny Elfman Joins Bad Idea For It Demands Sacrifice Variant "Cover"

Danny Elfman joins Bad Idea for It Demands Sacrifice Variant Readalong with Krysten Ritter, Jorge Fornés, Brett Bean, Mike Carey and more

Article Summary Danny Elfman joins Bad Idea Comics' It Demands Sacrifice Record Read-A-Long alongside Krysten Ritter.

The limited-edition 7-inch vinyl variant cover revives classic comic read-alongs with voice cast, music and effects.

Jorge Fornés, Brett Bean, Mike Carey, Shelly Bond and more join the Bad Idea Comics readalong lineup.

Bad Idea says the It Demands Sacrifice vinyl comic collectible is available now in limited first-come orders.

Danny Elfman joins Krysten Ritter in the voice cast of It Demands Sacrifice: Record Read-A-Long, the limited-edition 7" vinyl variant "cover" to Bad Idea's upcoming horror series It Demands Sacrifice. by Philip Gellatt, David Yarovesky, Adam Pollina and Dean White.

Danny Elfman is the four-time Oscar nominee and Grammy and Emmy-winning composer behind Batman, Beetlejuice, Spider-Man, Edward Scissorhands, Men In Black, Good Will Hunting, Mission: Impossible, Men In Black, Avengers, The Simpsons, Wednesday, Desperate Housewives, and played the singing voice of Jack Skellington when composing for The Nightmare Before Christmas. This includes scores for Sam Raimi films such as the Spider-Man series and Doctor Strange. While David Yarovesky saw his films Nightbooks and Locked produced by Sam Raimi. Might this have been the link?

The It Demands Sacrifice: Record Read-A-Long is designed to revive the classic comic-book record read-alongs of the 1970s for a new generation. Each limited-edition package pairs an exclusive comic book with a 7" vinyl record featuring a fully performed version of the story, allowing readers to listen as the characters, score and sound effects bring the comic to life on the page. Danny Elfman also joins comic book creators Jorge Fornés, Brett Bean, Mike Carey, Shelly Bond, Tomás Giorello, Joshua Dysart, Comic Tom, Near Mint Condition's Uncanny Omar, Beyond Wednesday's Brian McClay, Lunar Distribution's Christina Merkler, Kwan Chang and more,. These vinyl record comic book collectables are available to order now on a first-come, first-served basis. Once they're gone, they're gone forever

IT DEMANDS SACRIFICE #1

Written by PHILIP GELATT & DAVID YAROVESKY

Art by ADAM POLLINA

Colors by DEAN WHITE

Covers by SKOTTIE YOUNG, TONY FLEECS, PATRICK HORVATH & MORE

$5.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR

ORDERS DUE SEPTEMBER 7, 2026 | IN STORES OCTOBER 7, 2026

This October, Emmy Award-winning screenwriter Philip Gelatt (LOVE, DEATH & ROBOTS), acclaimed filmmaker David Yarovesky (BRIGHTBURN), visionary artist Adam Pollina (X-FORCE), and superstar colorist Dean White (CONAN THE BARBARIAN) begin a new horror masterpiece in IT DEMANDS SACRIFICE #1!

On a quiet farm, Bronson, the youngest and smallest member of a close-knit family of goats, lives an idyllic life of sun-drenched fields, fresh hay, and sibling rivalries. His greatest concern is proving to his older siblings—and, more importantly, his imposing father—that he is more than just the runt of the herd. Then, in a single night, everything changes. A drug-fueled, sex-obsessed satanic hippie murder cult descends on the farm, slaughtering the family who raised and protected the goats before abducting Bronson and his loved ones. Deep in the wilderness, beneath a blood-red moon, hundreds of cult followers gather for an ancient ritual. Their purpose: to sacrifice the goats and summon a ravenous demon from beyond. Now, the fate of his family rests on the shoulders of the one creature least prepared to save them. Innocent, outmatched, and absurdly cute, Bronson must summon a courage he never knew he possessed as he confronts knife-wielding cultists, unspeakable horrors, and forces far beyond his understanding in a desperate attempt to rescue his family before they are offered up in blood.

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