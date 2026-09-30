Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Backerkit, crowdfunding, danny trejo, Year of the Devil

Danny Trejo's Year of the Devil Begins With A Crowdfunding Campaign

Danny Trejo’s Year of the Devil comic book has just launched its crowdfunding campaign

Article Summary Danny Trejo has launched the BackerKit crowdfunding campaign for Year of the Devil, his new creator-owned horror comic.

Year of the Devil is a five-issue supernatural action-horror series co-created by Danny Trejo, Keith Arem, and Chris Yates.

Danny Trejo stars at the center of a saga blending Aztec mythology, biblical prophecy, grindhouse action, and horror.

Backers can pledge for graphic novels, single issues, exclusive covers, premium editions, and collectible rewards.

Actor Danny Trejo of Spy Kids, Machete, and From Dusk Till Dawn has launched the official crowdfunding campaign for his new creator-owned supernatural action-horror comic Year of the Devil on BackerKit. Year Of The Devil had a San Diego Comic-Con debut where Danny Trejo signed ashcans and posters, which currently go from $50 to $200 on eBay.

Year of the Devil is a five-issue comic book co-created by Danny Trejo, Keith Arem of Call of Duty and Spider-Man: Ascend, and writer Chris Yates of Marcus Walker: Kingslayer Protocol, as Diego de Rojas, a cursed warrior forced to walk the Earth for centuries hunting the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. "Five centuries. Four Horsemen. One man who refuses to stay dead."

The story intends to blend Aztec mythology, biblical prophecy, supernatural horror, and grindhouse-style action. It follows Diego, a Spanish conquistador who, after failing to prevent a massacre and unleashing the Devil from an ancient prison, becomes bound by a curse that reincarnates him across history to battle the Horsemen and try to save the woman he loves while preventing humanity's destruction. Trejo has previously noted that elements of the character and story draw from his own family ancestry, which he explored on Finding Your Roots.

Backers can support the complete graphic novel, individual issues, exclusive covers and artwork, premium editions, and various collectables, with more surprises planned during the campaign. The team is calling on early supporters to help spread the word: "Danny needs an army." They're encouraging fans to share the campaign with friends who love Danny Trejo, horror, comics, mythology, or original creator-owned projects.

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