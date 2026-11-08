Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Justice League, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: anticipated titles, daredevil, lee garbett, stephanie phillips

Daredevil #9 Leads The Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Wednesday

Daredevil #9 for Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett Leads The Top 50 Anticipated Comics Published This Wednesday

Article Summary Daredevil #9 tops the Top 50 Anticipated Comics this Wednesday, with strong momentum for Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett.

The Amazing Spider-Man #1003 and Transformers #38 follow close behind in this week’s most anticipated new comics list.

Marvel, DC, Image, IDW and more dominate the Top 50 Anticipated Comics Published This Wednesday across major titles.

The rankings come from League of Comic Geeks pull data, tracking reader interest ahead of Wednesday’s comic book releases.

Daredevil #9 leads the Top 50 Anticipated Comics this Wednesday, with The Amazing Spider-Man and Transformers right behind. It's a week without Absolute or with the Batman ongoing, but damn, that's a massive vote of confidence for Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett's run on the character.

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 11th of November 2026. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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