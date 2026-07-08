Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: armando iannucci, daredevil, Harlan Vale, stewart lee

Daredevil Is The Target Of The Tech Bros Today (Spoilers)

Daredevil, target of the tech bros today in Daredevil #4 by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett (Spoilers)

When talking about the recent run of SNL UK, comedian Stewart Lee told Armando Iannucci that the problem with political satire is that it targets politicians, whereas these days the real power lies with those who own the big internet companies. Well, I know that Stewart Lee reads Marvel Comics (and Armando sometimes writes Daredevil comics), so I hope he is reading today's Daredevil #4 by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett and what it seems to be setting up. As Matt Murdock is running, swinging and leaping all over the place hunting down serial killers, gangsters, villains and more… but at New York's Empire State University, there is a different kind of villain, hiding in plain sight.

Harlan Vale, tech bros, social media guru, behind Helix Technology in the Marvel Universe. And we are to beware of geeks bearing gifts… even if they come in the form of a free laptop.

And as we follow them out of earshot, Dr Ellison's suspicions are well-founded, grounded, and no one is astounded…

It seems that Harlan Vale plans to impose a CAP on any and all opposition and has the technology to do so, with handily chosen acronyms.

As Harlan disinfects his hands from even being inside a state-owned facility of higher education, setting himself up against a man that all his search history won't reveal is Daredevil… or will it? Daredevil #4 by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett is published by Marvel Comics today.

Daredevil #4 by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett

MATT MURDOCK is being pursued by the new and dangerous OMEN. A violent offender with a trail of corpses in his wake, he means for Matt Murdock to be next, with only DAREDEVIL between the two! $4.99 7/8/26

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