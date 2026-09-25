Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Solicits | Tagged: 3w3m, brian michael bendis, jack kirby, jonathan hickman, Magic: The Gathering, Usagi Yojimbo Mark Millar, westerns

Dark Horse Comics Full Official January 2027 Solicits & Solicitations

Dark Horse Comics January 2027 Solicits with Magic: The Gathering, Space Usagi: Warrior, and Jack Kirby's Complete Marvel Westerns

Article Summary Dark Horse Comics January 2027 solicits spotlight Magic: The Gathering: The Mage of Zhalfir #1 and Academy One-Shot.

Stan Sakai leads Dark Horse Comics January 2027 solicits with Space Usagi: Warrior #1 and a Usagi Yojimbo Winter One-Shot.

Dark Horse Comics January 2027 solicits also feature Canto, Dungeons & Dragons, Hellboy Universe chapters, and key finales.

Collections and graphic novels include Jack Kirby’s Marvel Westerns, Avatar: Enter the Blue Spirit, and Eddie Gein Expanded.

Dark Horse Comics January 2027 solicits and solicitations include Jonathan Hickman's Academy One-Shot, the launch of Magic: The Gathering: The Mage of Zhalfir #1 by Ray Fawkes and Raphael Lobosco, Stan Sakai continues Space Usagi: Warrior #1 and a Usagi Yojimbo Winter One-Shot and Eric Powell's true-crime graphic novel returns in an expanded edition of Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done?

MAGIC: THE GATHERING: THE MAGE OF ZHALFIR #1

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Raphael Lobosco (C) Jão Canola Jr.

Cover A: Paris Alleyne

Under the tutelage of the master Planeswalker, Urza, an ambitious young mage studies at the prestigious Tolarian Academy on Dominaria. Teferi Akosa knows he is destined for greatness but manipulating time and space is delicate work, and tampering with reality always has its consequences . . . • Written by award-winning writer Ray Fawkes. Ray's works include the critically acclaimed One Soul, The People Inside, Underwinter, Intersect, The Spectral Engine, and more! • Illustrated by artist Raphael Lobosco (Thundercats, 007 James Bond, Vampirella, and Hack/Slash). • Featuring Magic's greatest villain, the viral civilization known as Phyrexia. • Ongoing series. 32 pages • $4.99 • January 20, 2027

ACADEMY ONE-SHOT (3W3M)

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/C) Steve Epting (L) Rus Wooton

Cover A: Mike del Mundo

From the New York Times bestselling and multi-Eisner award-nominated creator of East of West, The Manhattan Projects, Decorum, and more comes this ambitious, science fiction universe presented by comics titan Jonathan Hickman. The original 3W/3M Sunday serial, collected together in its entirety for the first time! Stranded on the magical moon of Kaoso after the death of his crew, Tajo Vallar is desperate to find a way back to his family. Guided by Syg the White Stag—a mage from a long-past age of magic— Tajo learns the mysteries of the Academy and that things are not entirely what they seem back home on Therra. All the while, they are being watched by mages from the three schools of the Academy, and they don't necessarily have either party's best interest in mind . . . Pulp sci-fi storytelling in the grand tradition! 48 pages • $7.99 • January 13, 2027

SPACE USAGI: WARRIOR #1

(W/A) Stan Sakai (Cover A) (W/A) Shawn Daley

Covers: Stan Sakai, Shawn Daley

The original Space Usagi trilogy continues in color! After the unexpected death of his father, young Lord Kiyoshi is on a mission to secure his reign and collect the hidden Shirohoshi clan treasure, with friend and protector Miyamoto Usagi at his side. But when space pirates and shape-shifting aliens interrupt the mission, a straightforward task becomes a battle of life, death, and honor! Then in a special new three-part backup story by Shawn Daley, Usagi is stranded on a strange planet where unbreakable crystals hide a dark secret. • Features an original short story from Shawn Daley! 40 pages • $6.99 • January 6, 2027

USAGI YOJIMBO WINTER ONESHOT

(W/A) Stan Sakai (Cover A) (W) Zack Rosenberg (A) Jared Cullum

Covers: Stan Sakai, Jared Cullum, Julie Sakai

While learning to shape decorative Doradango spheres according to ancient tradition, Usagi learns a lesson about patience, practice, and purpose. A reminder that simple beauty can take a lifetime to perfect. For Kaitoˉ and Yu, the holidays deliver more than they bargained for when an orphanage's Christmas Eve dinner is hijacked by a local street gang. It's a high-speed, high calorie chase through the snowy streets of Osaka that leads to a messy conclusion. Elsewhere, chibi woodcutters struggle to prepare for the New Year celebration dinner. But one snowy night, an act of kindness leads to an extraordinary surprise. • Three stories in one can't-miss Winter special one-shot! • Features Usagi Yojimbo, Usagi Yojimbo: Kaitoˉ '84, and a short story about Gen! 32 pages • $5.99 • January 27, 2027

CANTO: THE CLOCKWORK CHRONICLES #2

(W) David M. Booher (A) Drew Zucker (C) Vittorio Astone (L) AndWorld Design

Covers: Drew Zucker, Stan Sakai, Lukas Ketner (1:15), Chogrin

Monsters! Mayhem! Canto races to find a cure for Mico's bizarre illness. He discovers help in the most unlikely place: Lokanar, a robot that sat dormant for more than a century. To save Mico, Canto must follow his new companion across the treacherous Forgotten Isles. His journey brings him face-to-face with creatures hiding in the deep! • Canto's all-new ongoing series continues! Perfect for new readers and long-time fans. • Eisner- and GLAAD-nominated author David M. Booher (Ghostbuster, Dungeons & Dragons) and iconic artist Drew Zucker (The House, Monsterverse Declassified) begin an all-new saga with their beloved clockwork soldier, Canto! 32 pages • $4.99 • January 6, 2027

BEAST OF BORIKÉN #5

(W) Julio Anta (A) Daniel Irizarri (C) Patricio Delpeche (L) Lucas Gattoni

Cover A: Daniel Irizarri

The final issue of the True Weird series by Julio Anta (Frontera, Home, No Gods No Masters) and Daniel Irizarri (Xino, Cementary Kids Don't Die) is sure to leave you breathless. Terrifying tropical horror meets anti-colonial resistance for an action-packed finale worthy of el Chupacabra himself. This issue also includes a look into the abyss with a brand new True Weird 8-page short story! • Series finale! 32 pages • $4.99 • January 6, 2027

THE RING: THE MAN WHO BEAT THE MAN #6

(W) Gail Simone (A) Elisa Romboli (C/L) Iolanda Zanfardino

Cover A: Oliver Barrett

With Ivan "The Bear" Volkov putting his last opponent in the hospital, he's now ready to do the same to Ramon "The Lion" Valdez! Despite being a former foe, Adrien "L'Artiste" Moreau now leads Ramon's corner team, with Adrien secretly trying to right a previous wrong. Will sports journalists Cameron Duggan and Lisa Wolfe witness another brutal, lopsided bloodbath? Produced in cooperation with the historic magazine The Ring, the Bible of Boxing, Gail Simone (Uncanny X-Men) is joined by the artistic team of illustrator Elisa Romboli (You Never Heard of Me) and colorist/letterer Iolanda Zanfardino (A Thing Called Truth) to deliver drama and action in the ultimate boxing comic series! • Eight-issue series. 32 pages • $4.99 • January 13, 2027

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS #2

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Ibraim Roberson, Arabson Oliveira

Cover A: Esad Ribic

They were a party of legends—until their first encounter with TAGORAX THE RUSTED left one of them dead! Now, Mordenkainen's party must strike out into the rusted waters of the Moonshae Isles to hunt their draconic nemesis . . . only to face his dreaded champion. Enter: QUEEN FORFALLEN and her TARNISHED FLEET! • Dragon foil variant covers by beloved Dungeons & Dragons artist Antonio José Manzanedo! One open-order dragon foil variant per issue – collect them all! • Issue #2 foil cover features the red dragon. • Includes exclusive backmatter like essays from fan favorite RPG personalities and game assets for D&D campaigns! • Ongoing series. 32 pages • $4.99 • January 6, 2027

KILL ALL IMMORTALS III #3

(W) Zack Kaplan (A) Francesco Mortarino (C) Thiago Rocha (L) Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Cover A: Oliver Barrett

A true Viking knows that silence strikes a heavier blow than an answered challenge. With the hardest truths yet to be revealed and with her adversary on the run, Frey and her passionate new ally must confront the daunting world of immortal rivals, including her own family. • Act three of our modern Viking saga continues, from comic creator Zack Kaplan (Only The Savage Are Left, The Smart Division, Port of Earth), artist Francesco Mortarino (NYX, Dune, Power Rangers), colorist Thiago Rocha and Eisner-winning letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. • Five-issue series. 32 pages • $4.99 • January 6, 2027

THE FOUNDRY #4

(W) Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson (A) Christopher Mitten (C) Michelle Madsen

Cover A: Christopher Mitten

Singh and the team are captured, and come face to face with Singh's old mentor. As the mystery of the underground they have discovered is revealed, it becomes apparent that Colonel Burke is a changed man and more dangerous than Singh wants to believe. Characters from Witchfinder and The British Paranormal Society join together in this adventure series where they travel the world over seeking out supernatural-powered technologies and the stories of the civilizations that harnessed them—for good and for evil. Longtime Hellboy universe writer Chris Roberson and fan-favorite artist Christopher Mitten reunite for this series that will take readers around the world—and hopefully back again. • Series finale! 32 pages • $4.99 • January 6, 2027

GHOST OF A GHOST #3

(W) Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson (A) Michael Avon Oeming (C) Taki Soma

Cover A: Michael Avon Oeming

Jian uncovers more of the disturbing details about the mutated creatures who attacked them, and Dr. Szasz's scheme to use his enkeladite invention. But will she be able to foil his plan without her team? Chris Roberson, Michael Avon Oeming and Taki Soma join Mike Mignola in this psychedelic 60s spy-fi action series! • Four-issue series. 32 pages • $4.99 • January 6, 2027

LADY BALTIMORE: THE CONSTANT DEATH OF DR. ROSE #2

(W) Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden (A) Bridgit Connell (C) Michelle Madsen

Cover A: Abigail Larson

Once a healer, Dr. Rose has become a vessel of death and destruction. And now, Lady Baltimore and her companions must find where he was taken before his affliction is unleashed upon the world. Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden, Bridgit Connell, and Michelle Madsen continue their horror adventure series in this new three-part story. • Three-issue series. 32 pages • $4.99 • January 27, 2027

HILLBILLY: THE TREASON OF TWELVE-TOE MAGGIE #3

(W/A/C/L) Eric Powell

Cover A: Eric Powell

Twelve-Toe Maggie drags Rondel to the depths of the underworld in her mad attempt to become a legendary power. But Leon and his new ally are in hot pursuit in hopes of returning the Devil's Cleaver to the hand of Rondel. They must succeed or Rondel will be lost in the bowels of darkness forever. • Rondel the wandering hillbilly returns in a tale set years after the Great Witch War. • A perfect jumping on point for new readers. • Series finale! 32 pages • $4.99 • January 6, 2027

MINOR THREATS: THE CLEANER #2

(W) Gerry Duggan, Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum (A) Mark Torres

Cover A: Scott Hepburn

The Cleaner told one lie and it led to another and told a million more and now the walls are closing in around him. His life depends on finding the Diamond Dahlia and the child of the Insomniac, and he's dodging an intrepid reporter's investigation into his "cleaning" business. It's superhero noir from Gerry Duggan (X-Men, Deadpool, Falling in Love On The Path to Hell) and superstar artist Mark Torres (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). • Four-issue series. 32 pages • $4.99 • January 6, 2027

THE ART OF WINDBLOWN

(W) Motion Twin

Over 100 pages of explosive, action-packed artwork and designs from the highly anticipated game Windblown! In Windblown, players take the roll of Leapers—dashing into a colorful and multi-tiered world full of robotic enemies to unlock the deadliest weapons and face the most formidable foes. Motion Twin, the team that made the hit roguelike platformer Dead Cells, presents a fresh take on the genre with thrilling new levels of speed and action. Discover the Vortex's secrets with this beautiful, full-color hardcover artbook. Unlock the memories of fallen warriors through energetic and detailed character concepts, biome layouts, original Ark designs, weapon schematics, trinket breakdowns, arena maps, and more! Research the enemies through storyboards, boss combat art, and sketches of the Sentinel menace! Leap into The Art of Windblown in the ongoing tradition of indie roguelikes. Whether this is the Leaper's first or hundredth death, this action-packed tome is the perfect addition to any Windblown warrior's bookshelf. • A behind-the-scenes look of the action-packed world of Windblown. • Never-before-seen concept art, character designs, storyboards, and more! • Brand new art book for the highly-anticipated roguelike Windblown! 120 pages • $29.99 • February 16, 2027

ART OF OVER THE GARDEN WALL: EXPANDED EDITION & EXPANDED EDITION DELUXE

(W) Patrick McHale, Sean Edgar

This is a definitive celebration of the artistry behind the Emmy Award–winning animated series! Featuring brand-new cover art, an expanded final chapter, and never-before-collected material spanning comics, collectibles, and creator insights, this edition is an essential volume for fans of animation, illustration, and timeless storytelling. You've been asking for 10 years. Now it's time to venture back into The Unknown. Art of Over the Garden Wall: Expanded Edition revisits the iconic Emmy Award–winning animated series with a new cover, design, and more than thirty new pages, creating the absolute guide into Patrick McHale's autumnal masterpiece. Updated from the original 2017 edition, this hardcover features a new cover from Over the Garden Wall art director Nick Cross and an addendum including cast interviews, artwork from the BOOM! Studios comic series, concept designs from Mondo's collectible figures, and photography and preproduction art from a wide range of the records and delights created to honor the show's legacy since the first edition was published. With a new foreword by Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch, this expanded edition offers fans and animation lovers the essential behind-the-scenes look into Over the Garden Wall. • The deluxe edition features a slipcase, exclusive cover with foil treatments, page gilding, and a book ribbon. 208 pages • $54.99 / $109.99 (Deluxe) • February 9, 2027

HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE VOLUME 2: THE BATTLE OF SNAKE MOUNTAIN

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Reilly Brown, Jim Charalampidis, AndWorld Design

Written by New York Times bestselling author Tim Seeley and illustrated by the critically acclaimed artist Reilly Brown, The Battle of Snake Mountain collects issues #5–#8 of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. THE POWER SWORD, a weapon able to access the power and wisdom of Grayskull, was forged by the most powerful sorcerer in the Universe—HE-RO. It was ordained that the sword would be given to a great champion to protect the Realm in times of need. But He-Ro grew concerned that all the power and knowledge in the universe might be too much for one man. So, he created another blade—one which could be used only if a champion became a tyrant. But an accident corrupted the alternate blade, transforming it into something evil, tainting its metal violet. He-Ro had unintentionally created THE SWORD OF FLAWS. Realizing the horror of his creation, He-Ro left Grayskull and spent years of his life crossing Eternia to find a place to hide the sword. And there, the Sword of Flaws remained safely hidden. Until now . . . After the great battle at Heaven Piercer, the Sword of Flaws has fallen into Skeletor's hands. And with this mystic power, Skeletor is a greater threat than ever before. Can He-Man and the Heroic Warriors stop him before he becomes MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE? 104 pages • $19.99 • February 23, 2027

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER — ENTER THE BLUE SPIRIT

(W) Faith Erin Hicks (A) Peter Wartman (C) Adele Matera (L) Comicraft

A recently exiled Zuko adopts the blue spirit persona for the first time to save a remote Fire Nation colony. In the early months of Prince Zuko's exile, he and Iroh discover a long-forgotten Fire Nation colony along the coast of the Earth Kingdom. But when the Fire Nation demands larger quantities of the valuable ore the village produces for the war effort, the colonists' lives are suddenly at risk. Desperate to defend his people, even against his own homeland, Zuko becomes the Blue Spirit for the very first time. But if he's discovered thwarting the will of the Fire Lord, he'll lose any chance at regaining his honor and returning home. A brand-new tale of adventure from the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender reveals the origin of the iconic Blue Spirit, from writer Faith Erin Hicks and artist Peter Wartman, with colors by Adele Matera and letters by Comicraft. • Key Avatar lore explored for the first time. • Expanding the lore of the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe. 80 pages • $13.99 • February 23, 2027

DID YOU HEAR WHAT EDDIE GEIN DONE? (EXPANDED EDITION)

(W) Harold Schechter, Eric Powell

The critically acclaimed, best-selling true-crime graphic novel returns in an all-new trade paperback expanded edition, featuring a brand-new cover and never-before-seen bonus content including creator commentary, research photos, and historical insights. Legendary true-crime author Harold Schechter and five-time Eisner Award–winning cartoonist Eric Powell (The Goon, Dr. Werthless) deliver a meticulously researched portrait of America's most notorious killer: Ed Gein, the grave-robbing necrophiliac killer whose crimes inspired Psycho, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and The Silence of the Lambs. If you missed it the first time, now's your chance to discover why this is one of the most talked-about true-crime graphic novels of the decade. For mature audiences. 248 pages • $24.99 • February 2, 2027

ELFQUEST: SIEGE AT BLUE MOUNTAIN BOOK 1

(W) Wendy Pini, Richard Pini (A) Wendy Pini (L) Nate Piekos (I) Joe Staton

The Palace of the High Ones has been won. In their new holt, Wolfrider chief Cutter and his clan can settle in and enjoy life for the first time in recent memory. The horrors of battle and betrayal are behind them. That is, until Aroree—a fugitive Glider—kidnaps a Wolfrider infant to deliver to the sinister Winnowill, who broods within the cold halls of Blue Mountain. Could the cubling be the key to the dark lord's plan to rid the world of Cutter's tribe? And how will Two-Edge, half-elf and half-troll, master of games and lies, conspire to tip the scales? With remastered line art and colors from Wendy Pini and completely reworked lettering by Nate Piekos, this is the modern, definitive presentation of this ElfQuest story arc! Collects ElfQuest: Siege at Blue Mountain issues #1 to #4—updated for this hardcover edition! 136 pages • $29.99 • February 16, 2027

THE KING GOES WEST: THE COMPLETE MARVEL WESTERNS BY JACK KIRBY VOLUME 1—1957-1961

(A) Jack Kirby (Edited by) Cory Sedlmeier

The first of three volumes collecting the complete Marvel Western comics from the indomitable Jack "King" Kirby. This first of three volumes collecting the complete Jack Kirby Marvel Westerns presents page after page of classic artwork and rare never-before-reprinted stories and covers. They crackle with Kirby's trademark action, and many spring from the same creative well as Marvel's legendary superheroes—like Johnny Bart, the all-new Rawhide Kid who vows to use his skills to avenge his murdered Uncle Ben. In this volume, Kirby also presents the original Two-Gun Kid and the Black Rider and crafts taut morality tales of the pioneers and outlaws of the American frontier. Volume 1 collects the complete Jack Kirby stories and covers from Quick-Trigger Western (1956) #16; Black Rider (1957) #1; Two-Gun Western (1956) #12; Gunsmoke Western (1955) #47, #51-53 & #56-62; Wyatt Earp (1955) #22, #24-26 & #29; Kid Colt Outlaw (1948) #83, #85-97; Two-Gun Kid (1948) #48, #52, #54-57 and Rawhide Kid (1955) #17-20. 216 pages • $59.99 • February 2, 2027

JOHN LE CARRÉ'S: THE CIRCUS—LOSING CONTROL VOLUME 1 (GRAPHIC NOVEL)

(W) Matt Kindt (A) Ibrahim Moustafa, Brad Simpson, Simon Bowland, David Lapham

An all-new modern-day comics story set in the high stakes world of espionage created by John le Carré! New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt joins Eisner Award–nominated artist Ibrahim Moustafa and Eisner Award–winning artist David Lapham in this thrilling tale of espionage from the world of John le Carré—author of The Night Manager, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and The Constant Gardener. London, 2025. Every day, the intelligence agents of the Circus are enmeshed in high-stakes, high-wire acts that the average citizen would never notice. They protect Britain's most sensitive secrets—and in modern Britain, secrets are everything. At the head of it all is Control: the all-powerful puppet master who decides who goes where, who does what, and sometimes, of necessity, who lives and who dies. But now, Control has vanished. He doesn't show up at the office. He misses his meetings. He won't—or can't—answer his phone. He is, simply, nowhere. Control's assistant Maggie is the only one who knows he's gone, and with an imminent and critical mission in Vienna, the clock is ticking. Maggie knows every protocol, every password, and every operative—but whether something has happened to Control or whether this is part of his plan, she has no idea. Either way, she can't trust anyone with the knowledge of his absence. Can she even trust him? Secrets within the Circus have a way of coming unraveled, and Maggie will have to act fast…or risk the walls tumbling down around her. Collects issues #1–#3 of John le Carré's: The Circus–Losing Control. 120 pages • $19.99 • February 9, 2027

SHAOLIN COWBOY: STAYING A.I.LIVE

(W/A) Geof Darrow (C) Ian Herring (L) Nate Piekos

Shaolin Cowboy returns with a new chapter of high-octane chaos from legendary comics creator Geof Darrow. Whether you are ready or not, the Shaolin Cowboy returns again in his latest foray into comic book forays! Hip hip Foray!!! The Shaolin Cowboy is in a double foray when his mission of mercy places him in the "ICY" clutches of ill-informed vigilante patriots bent on solving the immigration crisis with guns and 4X4s, as well as a well-informed army of A.I. robot assassins, also a bit bent on making him a casualty of their cola war. It's a Pepsi challenge taken to new heights!! Tik Tok! Tik Tok! Is the Shaolin Cowboy's content about to run out or will his Gong Fu trend them both downward and end their influence instead? Ian Herring adds regime-changing color!! Nate Piekos makes the alphabet great again!! Geof Darrow has no exit strategy for his infinite war on pen and paper!! Don't miss out on this divisive missive!!! Collects Shaolin Cowboy: Staying A.I.Live #1–#4. 144 pages • $34.99 • February 23, 2027

STARLIGHT

(W) Mark Millar (A) Goran Parlov

Mark Millar and Goran Parlov's sci-fi comic-book masterpiece about the world's greatest space hero coming out of retirement for one last adventure. Imagine you saved the universe in your 20s, but you're asked to do it again in your 60s. Forty years ago, Duke McQueen was a space hero who rescued an alien world from tyranny, but nobody believed him when he came back home and told everyone about his adventure. Now his kids have grown up, his wife has passed away and life has little to offer him in his lonely retirement. Until an old-fashioned rocket-ship descends into his backyard and a little boy from the world he saved urges him to come back to save the universe one last time. Can Duke handle the leap from has-been to hero? Will he even fit into his old costume? Collecting the classic six issue series from the superstar creative team of Mark Millar and Goran Parlov, Starlight is one of the most beloved graphic novels of the past ten years. Soon to be a major movie from writer/director Joe Cornish, X-Men Producer Simon Kinberg and 20th Century Films. For mature audiences. 184 pages • $19.99 • February 23, 2027

STRANGERS IN PARADISE OMNIBUS VOLUME 2

(W/A) Terry Moore

The next chapter in Terry Moore's Eisner Award–winning saga, Strangers in Paradise Volume 2 pushes the series into darker and more emotional territory—now presented for the first time in a Dark Horse Comics edition. Dark Horse Comics continues its new editions of Terry Moore's landmark series with Strangers in Paradise Volume 2, collecting the next major chapter of one of the most beloved independent comics ever published. As Katchoo, Francine, and David's lives grow more tangled, what once felt like an intimate relationship drama begins to tilt into darker territory. Old wounds reopen. Long-buried secrets surface, and suddenly the consequences are no longer just emotional. Collecting Strangers in Paradise Volume Three issues #8–#12, #25, #13–#15, #17–#24, #26–#32, and #34—this volume finds Moore at his best; combining sharp dialogue, emotional honesty, humor, and suspense. This edition features a brand-new cover illustrated by Terry Moore, along with newly designed pages created exclusively for this Dark Horse release. Whether you're returning to the series or discovering it for the first time, Strangers in Paradise Volume 2 is an essential chapter in a modern comics classic. 520 pages • $39.99 • February 16, 2027

[SYSTEMS] (3W3M)

(W) Jonathan Hickman, Al Ewing, Ram V, Nick Spencer (A) Christian Ward & more

From the New York Times bestselling and multi-Eisner award-nominated creator of East of West, The Manhattan Projects, Decorum, and more comes this ambitious, science fiction universe presented by comics titan Jonathan Hickman. The first in a three-book series of 200-page deluxe graphic novel sourcebooks! [SYSTEMS] is the perfect shelf companion to your 3 Worlds / 3 Moons reading experience, containing twelve comic stories from the minds of Jonathan Hickman, Mike del Mundo, Mike Huddleston, and Nick Spencer alongside contributions from amazing creators like Christian Ward, Jason Howard, and many more, as well as pages upon pages of world-building lore and design adding crucial detail to this exciting new universe! Learn how Therrans' life paths are decided by a single assessment at birth! Experience a royal duel on Heir, and learn the rules of the game! Join pirates on a high-seas adventure, as they search for the greatest treasure: Khor! Marvel at the great myths of the gods, from their birth to their twilight! Enjoy a meal at the finest Akvan restaurant, accompanied by the ultimate live entertainment: a proxy war of the Worshippers of Voda-In-Glory and the Crusaders against Voda-In-Damnation! But that's not all. [SYSTEMS] defines the primary governing systems of the 3 Worlds / 3 Moons universe through twelve comic stories, text, and data pages. Designed by Sasha E Head, this tome features contributions from Al Ewing, Christian Ward, Ram V, Vanesa R. Del Rey, Tini Howard, Nimit Malavia, and more! 200 pages • $39.99 • February 2, 2027

TRUE WEIRD VOLUME 2

(W) James Tynion IV, Justin Jordan, Stephanie Williams & more (A) Jesse Lonergan, Malachi Ward & more

From James Tynion IV, New York Times bestselling and multi-Eisner award-winning co-creator of Something is Killing the Children, The Nice House on the Lake, and The Department of Truth! TRUE WEIRD is a black-and-white anthology series featuring stories of ordinary people going head-to-head against the extraordinary, based on true accounts. Featuring an all-star lineup of writers and artists, describing encounters with cryptids, ghosts, paranormal phenomena, medical oddities, and all manner of the strange! This volume features 12 of the strangest "true" stories from around the world, with contributions from exciting creators including Jill Thompson, Michael Avon Oeming, Jesse Lonergan, Malachi Ward, Tony Akins, Rachel Deering, Julio Anta, Naomi Franq, Stephanie Williams, Jadzia Axelrod, Eric Harburn, Daniel Hansen, Mark Bouchard, Oliva Stephens, Justin Jordan, Zac Thompson, Eric Zawadzki, Aditya Bidikar, and more! Collects backup stories from the Red Book, Let This One Be a Devil, and The Beast of Borikén series as well as stories never before seen in print! 120 pages • $24.99 • February 23, 2027

ASOBI ASOBASE OMNIBUS VOLUME 2

(W/A) Rin Suzukawa (Translated by) Jongwoo Kim (L) Thiago Péres, Lucas Saguista

Three teenage girls bond in chaotic fashion as they play strange games in school, creating a unique club for each other. A humorous manga with surreal comedy, absurd complications, and daring drawing styles! Hanako, Olivia, and Kasumi are three Japanese schoolgirls who love to play games—so they create Pasclub, a club where they can challenge each other to intense, over-the-top games and dares! As the cultural festival approaches, Pasclub needs to get approval from the student council president for their movie screening. From mangaka Rin Suzukawa, this omnibus series collects several original volumes into one trade paperback, with translations by Jongwoo Kim and lettering work by Thiago Péres, Lucas Saguista, and Naaice. Original Japanese volumes 5, 6, and 7, with part of volumes 4 and 8, are collected in this second Asobi Asobase Omnibus, filled with surreal comedy, absurd complications, and riotous illustrations! 528 pages • $29.99 • February 16, 2027

BABANBA BANBAN VAMPIRE VOLUME 2

(W/A) Hiromasa Okujima (Translated by) Kumar Sivasubramanian (L) Steve Dutro

Now a humorous Netflix anime series! First moved by lust, then by love, an ancient vampire learns to care for others and respect the family that he works his "day job" for. 450-year-old vampire Ranmaru Mori is "laying low" at the esteemed Koi No Yu Bathhouse, working as an attendant there. Naïve Rihito Tatsuno—the bathhouse's heir and also a fifteen-year-old virgin—has stolen Ranmaru's heart, and the old vampire is just waiting for Rihito to turn eighteen before he feasts and possibly turns the young man! In this volume, Rihito's bullies return, bringing an odd, monstrously-strong friend along with them. Will this lead to a new friend or foe for Ranmaru? This hilarious, boys love manga series from seinen mangaka Hiromasa Okujima has already been adapted into a Japanese anime series and a live-action film! Translated by Kumar Sivasubramanian (I Am a Hero, Blade of the Immortal) and lettered by Eisner Award-nominated Steve Dutro (The Fifth Beatle). 208 pages • $13.99 • February 9, 2027

THE CREDITS ROLL INTO THE SEA VOLUME 3

(W/A) John Tarachine (Translated by) Jocelyne Allen

For the first time in English comes the critically acclaimed manga from John Tarachine, the author of Witch of Thistle Castle, that's perfect for fans of BL Metamorphosis! Generations apart, Kai and Umiko share a spirit driven to make movies—and a struggle not to be typecast, whether by youth or age. Kai's worn out from all the part-time jobs he's been working because he won't take his family's money . . . but after a major talent agency gets in touch with him, he's on the crest of a big decision. Is his greatest asset neither his dreams nor his determination, but his entrancing self . . . and should he start selling it to the public for whatever they think it's worth? Meanwhile, a celebrity's already on campus—Sora, the popular young Insta influencer, who stung Umiko at the arts festival by suggesting she's just a well-off granny who's looking for a pastime past her prime. Worse, he's convinced that he's destined for a brilliant directorial career himself . . . and he's just enrolled in the same film school! But Umiko's wondering if Sora only said aloud what many of the other students are already thinking about her. And despite his bad manners, perhaps Sora's own sea isn't as shallow as it first appears . . . 168 pages • $14.99 • February 2, 2027

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