Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: concrete, omnibus, paul chadwick

Dark Horse Comics Make New Omnibuses Out Of Concrete In 2027

Dark Horse Comics Make New Omnibuses Out Of Concrete In 2027 with Paul Chadwick

Article Summary Dark Horse brings Paul Chadwick’s Concrete back to print in 2027 with a new Omnibus collecting Depths and Heights.

Concrete Omnibus Volume 1 adds a new Paul Chadwick introduction plus an expanded sketchbook section for fans.

The planned Concrete Omnibus line will span all seven volumes, Three Uneasy Pieces, Stars Over Sand, and more.

Concrete Omnibus Volume 1 is a 544-page paperback landing June 1, 2027 in bookstores and comic shops for $39.99.

Dark Horse Comics is to put the original stories of Eisner and Harvey award–winning writer/artist Paul Chadwick's comic series Concrete back to print for the first time in twenty years with Concrete Omnibus Volume 1. Collecting the first two volumes of Concrete, Depths and Heights, the omnibus also features a new introduction from creator Paul Chadwick as well as an expanded sketchbook section. The full omnibus set will include all seven original volumes, the one-shot Three Uneasy Pieces, and the recently published Stars Over Sand, along with short stories, Dark Horse Presents stories, and more from the archives of Chadwick's work and process. It really is a rather wonderful comic book, so far from the inspiration of characters such as Ben Grimm, and includes my favourite, Fragile Creature, which looks at the making of a sci-fi movie, with Concrete as one of the ways to achieve special effects. This way should be a little less… sporadic to read.

Concrete Omnibus Volume 1 by Paul Chadwick, Bill Spicer, 1st June 2027 $39.99

Part man, part . . . rock? Over seven feet tall and weighing over a thousand pounds, he is known as Concrete but is in reality one Ronald Lithgow trapped inside a shell of stone, a body that allows him to walk unaided on the ocean's floor, survive the crush of rubble in a collapsed mineshaft, or solo climb Mount Everest with nothing but his wits . . . but prevents him from feeling the touch of a human hand. These tales of Concrete are as rich and satisfying as any in comics: funny, heartbreaking, and singularly human. Depths features the classic early Concrete short stories, including the Eisner-nominated "Orange Glow" and "Vagabond," Paul Chadwick's autobiographical account of a cross-country hitchhiking trip. Heights includes Concrete issues #6–#10, the Concrete Color Special "World Beneath the Skin," and "Brighter."

Concrete Omnibus Volume 1 will be a 544-page 6.625 × 10.1875" paperback in bookstores and comic shops on the 1st of June, 2027 for $39.99.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!