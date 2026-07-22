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Dark Horse Comics' San Diego Comic-Con Booth Gets A 40 Year Montage

Bleeding Cool previews Dark Horse San Diego Comic-Con Booth... with the wall of history and the exclusive ultra-limited Sofubi Hellboy

Article Summary Dark Horse Comics celebrates its 40th anniversary at San Diego Comic-Con with a booth tour and a wall of company history.

Dark Horse SDCC exclusives include skate decks, Dungeons & Dragons comics, and a Hellboy Seed of Destruction facsimile.

Dark Horse spotlights 3W3M: 3 Worlds, 3 Moons and other creator-driven releases, with many ultra-limited convention editions.

Preview Night features ultra-limited hand-painted Sofubi Hellboy figures, plus red editions available while convention stock lasts.

Allyson Raney, publicity manager for Dark Horse Comics, gave Bleeding Cool's Senior San Diego Correspondent Jimmy Leszczynski a walk around the Dark Horse Booth #2516 in the centre of the exhibit hall. ahead of opening, for their 40th anniversary. She told us, "It's still a little under construction, so my apologies, but we're getting really excited. This is our 40th anniversary, so Dark Horse is now 40 years old. We can do all the things we could do when we were 39, but we'll do them better." Including this impressive montage of the history of the comic book publisher.

"I think we're really excited about our 40th is all of the creators and employees that we have worked with over the years. So this has been a work of love. We went through over 2000 photos, and these are the ones that made the pot, but you can take a look here." – Allyson Raney

"I just wanted to point out all of our exclusives here, some of my favourites right now… Our skate deck line is becoming bigger and more badass every single year, and I love it. Another one that I wanted to point out is our Dungeons and Dragons comic series, we're gonna be doing a D&D live play with some of our Dungeons and Dragons creators later on at the convention, and, we're really excited for that. And obviously, we also have a facsimile edition, which we are doing for the 40th, Hellboy Seed of Construction. So if anybody really wants to go back and see all of the cool stuff from that, amazing. And then we do have a partner in 3W3M 3 Worlds, Three Moons, that is John Hickman's universe that he is building with several amazing creators, and we're kicking that off with Foundations… A lot of the amazing comics that we're gonna have, including creators who will be here to sign. Some of the things in here are like examples that are going to be eventually available, so feel free to take a peek. A couple of them are available right now for order. A lot of our editions are really small this year, so it is very first-come, first-served. All of our limited-edition comics are over 500 issues, so we typically produced much larger editions in the past. These are ultra limited." – Allyson Raney

"The last one that I wanted to point out, there is a limited edition of the Sofubi of Hellboy that are hand-painted, very unique, like one of two or one of one, that are available. There are only 30 of those available at the convention floor tonight, but this red one, we also have 170, so those are amazing. Literally, you will not be able to tell what you're getting, but they are all like very unique, awesomely hand-painted, blind pull, there's only 30 of them, and they're unique. And they're only really available today at Preview Night. So once those are gone, they're gone. The 170 of the red Sofubi will be available throughout the convention as long as supplies last." – Allyson Raney

"So, Dark Horse is doing more than ever this year, and we're not just stopping with amazing products. We also have, I think, 8 or 9 panels here at the convention and I'm really excited. Several of them. I'm going to be running, so I'm a little nervous, but I think we're going to have a really fun time for our 40th. So I'm excited for everybody to see what we have." – Allyson Raney

The Dark Horse Comics Booth is at #2516 in the centre of the San Diego Comic-Con 2026 exhibit hall.

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