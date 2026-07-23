Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: dungeons & dragons, Mad Mage Mordenkainen

Dark Horse Publish Ongoing Dungeons & Dragons Comic With Game Assets

TOLDJA: Dark Horse Comics to publish an ongoing Dungeons & Dragons comic with game assets, starring Mad Mage Mordenkainen

Article Summary Dark Horse and Wizards of the Coast launch an ongoing Dungeons & Dragons comic starring Mad Mage Mordenkainen.

Mordenkainen gathers legendary Forgotten Realms heroes like Volo and Tasha for a world-ending fantasy epic.

Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, and Ibraim Roberson lead the flagship Dungeons & Dragons comic creative team.

Each issue includes exclusive Dungeons & Dragons game assets or essays, with issue #1 arriving November 2026.

Dark Horse Comics and Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast division have announced Dungeons & Dragons, a new ongoing comic book series following Mad Mage Mordenkainen, as Bleeding Cool suggested might be happening after Free Comic Book Day. As the Mad Mage assembles Faerûn's most legendary heroes, including Volo, Tasha, and more, written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, pencilled by Ibraim Roberson, inked by Arabson Oliveira, coloured by Dan Brown, and lettered by Haley-Rose Lyon. Each issue will feature essays from RPG personalities or Dungeons & Dragons campaign assets that will be exclusive to the single issues. Issue #1 debuts in November 2026 and will feature cover art by Esad Ribić, D&D 5e Key Art Artist Tyler Jacobson, Antonio José Manzanedo, Karen Darboe, Mateus Manhanini, and Eric Canete. Erika Ishii, voice actor and live play talent on Dimension 20, will write an essay for the backmatter.

"This book is the very definition of a passion project for us," said Kelly. "We've been roleplaying together for as long as we've been a writing team, which is only slightly less than we've been friends. Playing D&D is how we started to fuse our individual storytelling instincts into the incredible blade of our partnership; if a table wants to tell imaginative, emotional stories, then it needs to work off of a core of collaboration, creativity and trust. It's one of the reasons that we think D&D is one of the greatest games ever made. Yes, the mechanics and game design are tip-top – yes, its magic system is incredible, and we will be using it to its ABSOLUTE FULLEST – but MOST IMPORTANTLY…D&D is a game that can never be 'won', but which can make you a better person through playing. Of course, player catharsis only comes from character pain…and sadly for our characters, we're about to end the world."

Lanzing added, "Dungeons & Dragons is a distillation of everything we love about story – a collision of arcane prophecy, ever-growing characters, and wild spectacle, wrapped in a mystery that reaches to the very beginnings of D&D itself. Ibraim, Esad, and our entire artistic team are labouring to push this story as hard as we possibly can – this is the new ongoing, flagship D&D story and every issue, we're going to fulfil that promise.

This is the fantasy comic we've been desperate to bring into the world – not another deconstruction, but a timeless tale made with everything modern comics has to offer. Whether you're new to the Forgotten Realms or a level 20 paladin looking for the next ground-shaking fantasy epic, Dungeons & Dragons is for you." Dungeons & Dragons #1 will be available in comic shops on the 4th of November.

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