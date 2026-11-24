Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Bill Sienkiewicz, chris claremont, Danielle Moonstar, demon bear, new mutants

Dark Horse Publishes Bill Sienkiewicz's New Mutants In Black And White

Dark Horse publishes Bill Sienkiewicz’s New Mutants in Black And White rather than Marvel Comics

Article Summary Dark Horse publishes Bill Sienkiewicz’s New Mutants in black and white, expanding its oversized Marvel archival line.

Marvel Black & White: New Mutants reprints Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz’s landmark Demon Bear saga.

The hardcover also includes New Mutants: War Children, rare covers, original art and commentary from Chris Ryall.

Bill Sienkiewicz’s expressive linework gets the spotlight in a 192-page edition due from Dark Horse in August 2027.

Dark Horse Books is continuing its line of oversized archival Marvel editions with Marvel Black & White: New Mutants, the second volume after the Barry Windsor-Smith Weapon X hardcover, which is out in February. This one focuses on the "Demon Bear" saga by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz.

The collection reprints The New Mutants #18, #19, #20 and the double-sized #21, all written by New Mutants co-creator Chris Claremont. It also includes the 2019 reunion of Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz on the New Mutants: War Children one-shot, which I covered at the time. Alongside the "Demon Bear" storyline sits an array of Bill Sienkiewicz covers from the era, original artwork and full story pages reproduced from black-and-white line art. The oversized format puts Bill Sienkiewicz's line work front and centre, with new commentary and insights from series editors and comics historians Chris Ryall and John Lind.

Danielle Moonstar, the Cheyenne mutant who can project people's deepest fears, had been haunted by the creature since the early issues. As a child, she had a vision of her parents, William and Peg Lonestar, being killed by a demonic bear. When they later vanished on a hunting trip, she carried the guilt. In The New Mutants #18, she decides to face it alone, in the snow outside Xavier's school, armed with a bow. She appears to kill it. Then it rises and nearly kills her instead. The rest of the team finds her broken in the snow. While she is on the operating table at Mid-County Medical Center, in the middle of a blizzard, the bear comes for the rest of them.

Bill Sienkiewicz had just taken over the art. His scratchy, expressive linework turned the sequence into something closer to a nightmare than a standard superhero fight. The bear itself is a towering, barely contained mass of claws and teeth that the page can barely hold. It is the visual shift that made the book feel like its own thing rather than "X-Men but younger."

The 2020 film The New Mutants drew heavily on the same material; forty years on, it is still the story that people point to when they want to show that the New Mutants were more than sidekicks. The "Demon Bear" material has long been available in other collections, such as the earlier New Mutants/X-Force: Demon Bear trade. Marvel Black & White: New Mutants is a 192-page hardcover that measures 8.775 by 12.5 inches and arrives on the 24th of August 2027, at $60 or £47.

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