Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Dark Horse Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: sdcc, Stage Tour

Dark Horse Surprise-Launches Stage Tour Comic At San Diego Comic-Con

Dark Horse surprise-launches Stage Tour comic by Zoe Tunnell and Liana Kangas at San Diego Comic-Con next week...

Article Summary Dark Horse surprise-launches Stage Tour #1 at San Diego Comic-Con, expanding RedOctane Games lore with a new comic.

Stage Tour #1 is written by Zoe Tunnell with art by Liana Kangas, plus colors by Diana Sousa and letters by Tyler Smith.

The limited-edition Stage Tour comic is free at SDCC booths #2834 and #2615, and later bundled with hardware pre-orders.

Stage Tour is also confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, and PC, with a closed alpha demo playable at SDCC.

Dark Horse Comics is surprise-launching a new comic book based on the video game Stage Tour at San Diego Comic-Con next week, written by Zoe Tunnell, drawn by Liana Kangas, coloured by Diana Sousa, and lettered by Comicraft's Tyler Smith. with a cover from Kim Hu. Stage Tour is intended to expand the RedOctane Games lore for the franchise. The limited-edition comic will be available exclusively to SDCC attendees while supplies last and will also be included as a free bonus collectable with future Stage Tour hardware bundle pre-orders. It can be picked up for free at the Stage Tour booth #2834 and the Dark Horse Comics booth #2615.

"Stage Tour is about bringing people together through the shared experience and love of music," said Jack Guinchard, Head of Marketing and Brand at RedOctane Games. "Partnering with Dark Horse Comics allows us to expand the world of Stage Tour beyond the game itself, giving fans a fresh new way to connect with its bandmates through something exclusive that they can discover, collect, and share."

RedOctane Games also confirmed today that Stage Tour is confirmed for release on PlayStation 5, XBOX Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. Attendees visiting San Diego Comic-Con will have the opportunity to experience Stage Tour for themselves, heading over to Booth #2834 to be one of the first to play the latest closed alpha build on custom-built arcade cabinets developed in partnership with Paradox Arcades. The playable demo will feature a selection of previously announced songs and the latest gameplay refinements. Attendees will also be among the first to use the official Kramer Guitar Controller for Stage Tour. Pre-production demo units of the officially licensed controller will be available throughout the event ahead of its planned release.

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