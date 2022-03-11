Dark Horse to Publish "Sapphic Political Romance" Marble Queen

Dark Horse is getting political this November… politically romantic, that is. No, they aren't publishing that Trump/Biden slashfic we sent them as a submission, and probably the less said about that the better. We're still feeling a little bitter about the rejection. No, Dark Horse will instead publish The Marble Queen, billed as "a sapphic political romance to rule them all," by Anna Kopp and Gabrielle Kari.

Retailing for $19.99, the graphic novel is set to hit stores in November 2022. For more info on The Marble Queen, check out the press release below:

THE MARBLE QUEEN–A SAPPHIC POLITICAL ROMANCE TO RULE THEM ALL An Unconventional Marriage to Save Two Kingdoms–and Two Hearts MILWAUKIE, Ore., (March 11, 2022)— Dark Horse Books is pleased to announce an original graphic novel, The Marble Queen. Written by Anna Kopp with art by Gabrielle Kari, The Marble Queen is a unique take on the young adult romantic fantasy genre as it expands further into the political drama of a kingdom in shambles and the marriage created to save it. The Marble Queen brings the political drama of Nimona together with the heartfelt romance of The Princess and the Dressmaker, but now presented in a sapphic romance surrounded by a mist of magic. Princess Amelia's kingdom, Marion, is in shambles after months of their trade routes being ravaged by pirates. Now the only option left to save it seems to be a marriage alliance. When Amelia gets an exorbitant offer from the royalty of Iliad—a country shrouded in mystery—she accepts without question and leaves her home to begin a new life. However, she lands on Iliad's shores to find that her betrothed isn't the country's prince, but the recently crowned Queen Salira. Shocked, Amelia tries to make sense of her situation and her confused heart: Salira has awakened strange new feelings inside her, but something dark hides behind the Queen's sorrowful eyes. Amelia must fight the demons of her own anxiety before she can tackle her wife's problems, all while war looms on the horizon. The Marble Queen paperback will be available at comic stores November 9, 2022 and in bookstores November 22, 2022. It is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop and bookstore. The Marble Queen will retail for $19.99.