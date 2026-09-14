Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Dark Horse Comics, Events, Manga, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: dungeons and dragons, Magic: The Gathering, manwha, new york comic con

Dark Horse's D&D, Magic, Star Wars, Manga & Wanhwa NYCC Announcements

Dark Horse Comics' Dungeons And Dragons, Magic: The Gathering, Star Wars, Manga and Wanhwa Announcements for New York Comic Con

Article Summary Dark Horse NYCC announcements will spotlight new manga and manhwa releases as part of the publisher’s 40th anniversary plans.

Dark Horse and Wizards of the Coast will unveil new Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering comics at NYCC.

Dark Horse is launching ongoing Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering comic book series revealed at NYCC.

Lucasfilm Publishing’s NYCC panel will deliver fresh Star Wars book and comic reveals following Galactic Tales of Terror.

Dark Horse Comics is planning a bunch of announcements at New York Comic Con for their fortieth anniversary… and they have the panels to do it from. Thursday sees them announce new titles from their Manga and Wanhwa lines, as well as their Wizards of the Coast licences for Dungeons and Dragons and Magic: The Gathering comic books, as Dark Horse launches ongoing comic book series for both. While the Lucasfilm Publishing panel will be doing their Star Wars books announcements to follow Star Wars: Galactic Tales of Terror for them…

Dark Horse Manga and Manhwa: Unleash Your Collection

Thu, Oct 8, 2026 2:15 PM – 3:00 PM North-Room 406.1

Dark Horse brings the Manga! Join the editorial, licensing, and marketing teams behind the library of titles Dark Horse has brought to English audiences from Japan and Korea over the years to discuss the importance of Manga (and Manhwa) to the comics industry in the United States and get some insight into the care and passion that goes into designing a Deluxe Edition of beloved series. Get ready for announcements of what's coming next from Dark Horse!

Thu, Oct 8, 2026 2:15 PM – 3:00 PM North-Room 406.1 Dark Horse brings the Manga! Join the editorial, licensing, and marketing teams behind the library of titles Dark Horse has brought to English audiences from Japan and Korea over the years to discuss the importance of Manga (and Manhwa) to the comics industry in the United States and get some insight into the care and passion that goes into designing a Deluxe Edition of beloved series. Get ready for announcements of what's coming next from Dark Horse! Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away…

Fri, Oct 9, 2026 11:00 AM – 11:45 AM North-Room 406.3

Lucasfilm Publishing and Star Wars authors will provide behind-the-scenes insights, stories across several eras and frontiers, and — most of all — fresh announcements and reveals that expand the Star Wars saga into books and comics for readers of all ages. Panelists: Ahmed Best, Will Sliney, Kristin Baver, Dr. Chris Kempshall, and Kiersten White Moderated by: Michael Siglain

Fri, Oct 9, 2026 11:00 AM – 11:45 AM North-Room 406.3 Lucasfilm Publishing and Star Wars authors will provide behind-the-scenes insights, stories across several eras and frontiers, and — most of all — fresh announcements and reveals that expand the Star Wars saga into books and comics for readers of all ages. Panelists: Ahmed Best, Will Sliney, Kristin Baver, Dr. Chris Kempshall, and Kiersten White Moderated by: Michael Siglain Dark Horse x Wizards of the Coast: The Worlds of Dungeons and Dragons and Magic The Gathering Grow in Comics

Fri, Oct 9, 2026 12:15 PM – 1:00 PM North-Room 406.3

Discover the latest announcements in comics made in collaboration with Wizards of the Coast by Dark Horse Comics. See sneak peeks into upcoming series and hear from the creators behind these worlds-expanding stories.

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