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Dark Horse's November 2026 Solicits Hail A Return To Ongoing Comics

Dark Horse Comics' November 2026 solicits and solicitations hail a return to ongoing comic series

Article Summary Dark Horse Comics' November 2026 solicits spotlight a return to ongoing series with Dungeons & Dragons #1 and Canto #1.

Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, and Ibraim Roberson launch a new ongoing Dungeons & Dragons epic led by Mordenkainen.

Minor Threats: The Cleaner #1 joins the lineup as Gerry Duggan, Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, and Mark Torres go noir.

November also brings major Dark Horse Comics finales, including Concrete, Hellboy in Hell, Kingdom of Earth, and Skate Ali.

Dark Horse Comics November 2026 solicits and solicitations include a new Dungeons & Dragons #1 ongoing series from Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Ibraim Roberson, thrusting the stripped-of-magic Mordenkainen into a draconic apocalypse across the Forgotten Realms, and part of Dark Horse Comics' new plan to increase the number of ongoing series it has running, as revealed this weekend at ComicsPRO at San Diego Comic-Con. Joining it is the start of a brand-new ongoing series, Canto: The Clockwork Chronicles #1 by David M. Booher and Drew Zucker. And there is also the launch of Minor Threats: The Cleaner #1, a four-issue series from Gerry Duggan, Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, and Mark Torres, introducing the underground cleaner who disposes of the capes' messiest secrets. While Concrete, Hellboy, Kingdom Of Earth, Shaolin Cowboy, Skate Ali, Only The Savage Are Left, and The Beast Of Boriken all get mini-series finales… might ongoing series but on the cards for some of them in 2027?

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS #1

Jackson Lanzing (W)

Collin Kelly (W)

Ibraim Roberson (A)

Arabson Oliveira (A)

Esad Ribic´ (Cover A)

A draconic apocalypse approaches the Forgotten Realms, and it has one name on its lips: MORDENKAINEN. Now, stripped of his magic but never out of the fight, the most powerful wizard in all reality will need the help of Faerûn's most legendary heroes to restore the balance.

Creative hivemind Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly team with artist Ibraim Roberson for a brand-new ongoing epic that will shake the world(s) of Dungeons & Dragons!

• Eisner-nominated creators Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly (Star Trek, Captain America, NYX) join Ibraim Roberson (Annihilation 2099, Star Wars, Weapon X), Arabson Oliveira, Dan Brown, and Haley Rose-Lyon to bring you a flagship Dungeons & Dragons comic like you've never seen it!

• A must-read for fans of Monstress, The Witcher, Conan the Barbarian, and The Sacrificers!

All-New Ongoing series!

Cover B: Tyler Jacobson

Cover C: Antonio José Manzanedo

Cover D: Karen Darboe

Cover E: Mateus Manhanini

Cover F: Eric Canete

32pgs • $4.99 • November 4, 2026

CANTO: THE CLOCKWORK CHRONICLES #1

David M. Booher (W)

Drew Zucker (A) (Cover A)

Vittorio Astone (C)

AndWorld Design (L)

Canto the clockwork soldier sails across the raging Mechanical Sea in search of adventure! What he discovers is a strange island where jungle fauna merges with strange machines. Could this be the origin of Canto's people? He'll need all his bravery to uncover the truth!

Join creative duo David M. Booher and Drew Zucker for the first issue of this all-new ongoing series!

• A must-read for fans of D'Orc, Kaya, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Usagi Yojimbo!

• Ongoing series.

The start of an all-new ongoing series! Perfect for new readers and long-time fans!

Cover B: Duncan Fegredo

Cover C: Lukas Ketner

Cover D: Mr. Oz

32pgs • $4.99 • November 18, 2026

MINOR THREATS: THE CLEANER #1

Gerry Duggan (W)

Patton Oswalt (W)

Jordan Blum (W)

Mark Torres (A)

Scott Hepburn (Cover A)

Twilight City is a hard place to live—and an easier place to die. But some bodies never make the headlines. When the capes make a mess too big to bury, they call one number: THE CLEANER.

By day, David O'Halloran is a struggling small business owner. By night, he's the spandex world's last call for cleanup—disposing of the un-disposable with precision, secrecy, and a price. But when his path crosses with the deadly and dazzling Diamond Dahlia, everything changes. She has a secret past with the legendary vigilante The Insomniac, and it's about to erupt onto the blood-slicked streets.

It's superhero noir from Gerry Duggan (X-Men, Deadpool, Falling in Love On The Path To Hell) and superstar artist Mark Torres (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).

• Four-issue series.

Cover B: Mark Torres

Cover C: Subversive Girl

Cover D: Declan Shalvey

Cover E: Jae Lee

32pgs • $4.99 • November 11, 2026

AMERICAN CAPER #12

Dan Houser (W)

Lazlow (W)

David Lapham (A)

Lee Loughridge (C)

Tyler Boss (Cover A)

It's a crescendo of chaos in the small town of Verona, Wyoming as Marty's party turns into a family affair crashed by a slew of unwelcome guests. Orson admits some not so charming truths to Eliza. Marnie hunts down her husband hellbent on revenge. Eva faces off against the cartel assassin.

And DreBK keeps it calm and brings the namaste mid-firefight through copious amounts of hallucinations and yoga as the Verona chapter of American Caper comes to a very violent conclusion.

Cover B: Becky Cloonan

Cover C: Caroline Cash

48pgs • $6.99 • November 11, 2026

THE FOUNDRY #3

Mike Mignola (W)

Chris Roberson (W)

Christopher Mitten (A) (Cover A)

Michelle Madsen (C)

The team crash lands after their airship is attacked, and the mysterious place they land is hiding not only bizarre creatures, but signs of human life as well. The Queen's paranormal investigators just need to figure out which to fear more!

Characters from Witchfinder and The British Paranormal Society join together in this adventure series where they travel the world over seeking out supernatural-powered technologies and the stories of the civilizations that harnessed them—for good and for evil.

• Four-issue series.

Cover B: Kevin Nowlan

32pgs • $4.99 • November 4, 2026

GHOST OF A GHOST #2

Mike Mignola (W)

Chris Roberson (W)

Michael Avon Oeming (A) (Cover A)

Taki Soma (C)

Agent Jian and her superspy team split up on reconnaissance for a new mission, but plans go out the window when two of their agents don't return to debrief the others, and it turns out the target they were tracking may be tracking them at the same time.

Chris Roberson, Michael Avon Oeming and Taki Soma join Mike Mignola in this psychedelic 60s spy-fi action series!

• Four-issue series.

Cover B: Marc Riou

32pgs • $4.99 • November 4, 2026

HELLBOY IN HELL: NOTHING BUT BLOOD #2

Mike Mignola (W)

Cyrille Pomès (W) (A) (Cover A)

Dave Stewart (C)

After mistakenly falling in with a demon in his quest to save an innocent, Hellboy finds himself at the center of Hell in the midst of the fallout from Satan's murder.

Mike Mignola is joined by artist Cyrille Pomès (Moon, 6,000 Miles to Freedom), colorist Dave Stewart, and letterer Clem Robins for this misadventure in Pandemonium set after the events of Hellboy in Hell #8: "The Hounds of Pluto" Part Two.

• Series finale!

Cover B: Dan Panosian

32pgs • $4.99 • November 18, 2026

HILLBILLY: THE TREASON OF TWELVE-TOE MAGGIE #2

Eric Powell (W) (A) (Cover A)

As Rondel finds himself in the total control of Twelve-Toe Maggie and powerless to thwart her power-mad schemes, Leon goes on a dangerous quest to rescue his friend. But in order to free Rondel from the entrapment, he'll need to fight fire with fire and somehow convince another witch to join his cause.

• The hit Hillbilly comic series returns in the brand-new arc!

• Three-issue series.

Cover B: Wilfredo Torres

32pgs • $5.99 • November 11, 2026

THE BEAST OF BORIKÉN #4

Julio Anta (W)

Daniel Irizarri (A) (Cover A)

Patricio Delpeche (C)

Lucas Gattoni (L)

When Hunt tries to destroy the source of Aguadilla's resistance, Loli and el Chupacabra will show him that their struggle is stronger than one human and deeply rooted in the island's core.

The thrilling new True Weird series from Tiny Onion by co-creators Julio Anta (Frontera, Home) and Daniel Irizarri (Xino, Cementary Kids Don't Die) charges into its grand finale with a rescue mission full of heart and horror.

• This issue also includes a sense-shattering True Weird 8-page short story!

• Five-issue series.

Cover B: Zu Orzu

32pgs • $4.99 • November 18, 2026

CONCRETE: STARS OVER SAND #5

Paul Chadwick (W) (A) (Cover A)

The gang returns to Los Angeles to heal. Concrete interrogates his shattered memory by writing, which seems to help. Larry's romantic life welds a closed door shut but opens another. To Maureen's wonder and delight, a new permanent character awakens, changing everything.

• Series finale!

Cover B: Skylar Patridge

32pgs • $4.99 • November 18, 2026

KILL ALL IMMORTALS III #2

Zack Kaplan (W)

Francesco Mortarino (A)

Thiago Rocha (C)

Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (L)

Oliver Barrett (Cover A)

The Asvalds were once a billionaire Viking family with the secret to immortality, until the family's only daughter, Frey Asvald, led a rebellion against their barbaric father. Now, with their family splintered and wounded, they find a daunting world of rival immortals seeking their demise at every turn. As Frey takes on her most deadly adversaries yet, she must finally decide what is most important, her freedom from war or her Viking vengeance.

• Five-issue series.

Cover B: (variant available)

32pgs • $4.99 • November 18, 2026

ONLY THE SAVAGE ARE LEFT #5

Zack Kaplan (W)

Stefano Raffaele (A) (Cover A)

Thiago Rocha (C)

Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (L)

Transformed by recent events, Ryder makes plans to storm the marauders' compound, rescue his first love, and kill the marauders' wicked leader, all in the midst of a massive monster onslaught.

"It's heartfelt and emotional tale, where violence intersects survival but in a way that I never saw coming. It can be hard to standout in this crowded space, but with Only the Savage are Left Kaplan succeeds."

—Capes & Tights

• Series finale!

32pgs • $4.99 • November 18, 2026

KINGDOM OF EARTH #4

David Dastmalchian (W)

Leah Kilpatrick (W)

Soo Lee (A) (Cover A)

Frank Cvetkovic (L)

The ruthless Orpheus faces off against Grand Leader Romero, while Virago and Frankie flee in search of refuge. But is there still a safe haven to be found in the Kingdom of Earth? Or will they have to stand and fight? This issue, find out who the real monsters are!

• Series finale!

32pgs • $4.99 • November 18, 2026

WITNESS POINT #4

Nathan Fillion (W)

Heath Corson (W)

Soo Lee (A) (Cover A)

Renowned actor Nathan Fillion joins forces with writer Heath Corson and artist Soo Lee to deliver his first original comic: a bloody Midwestern noir chock-full of murder, mayhem, and mystery.

It all comes down to the Baraboo Harvest Festival! But as the circus parade prepares, Sheriff Calhoon and Deputy US Marshal Khabrani race the clock to unmask their murderer. (Or is it murdererS?) But will our heroes cut through the Mayor's machinations, the town's secrets, and the crowds of oblivious tourists in order to get justice? And can they do it before the True Crime Club's podcast reveals the truth about Witness Point, effectively putting a bullseye on everyone in the program?

• Don't miss the breathless conclusion to Nathan Fillion's WITNESS POINT.

32pgs • $4.99 • November 11, 2026

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: RAVENLOFT #3

Amy Chu (W)

Ariela Kristantina (A)

Arif Prianto (C)

Haley Rose-Lyon (L)

Guillem March (Cover A)

Another reborn comes to life, this time amidst the pastoral beauty of Tepest. But the domain's fragrant flowers and quaint folkways obscure a terrifying reality! Detectives Alanik Ray and Arthur Sedgewick race to save the reborn from Mother Lorinda's clutches before the Dark Lord can subject the innocent undead to a gruesome sacrifice!

• The perfect companion to Ravenloft: The Horrors Within, the new TRPG book from Wizards of the Coast!

• Four-issue series.

Cover B: Riley Rossmo

Cover C: Nicolas Nemiri

32pgs • $4.99 • November 11, 2026

SHAOLIN COWBOY: STAYING A.I. LIVE #4

Geof Darrow (W) (A) (Cover A)

Ian Herring (C)

Nate Piekos (L)

In the ultimate consumer action comic, the vengeful corporate narcissist Emil Cola, has launched a panty raid against the Shaolin Cowboy, leaving him blinded by the white with his undies in a bundle and seemingly helpless. Will The Cowboy's V.P.L. (Visible Panty Line) be his end or will Emil Cola's investment show zero return?

You will have to fight your way through 38 pages of the ABCs of Nate Piekos, Color 101 by Ian Herring, and summer school detention with Geof Darrow. In the 40 years of Dark Horse there has never been a comic like this!!!!!!!

And once you've read it you will know why!

One last 6-7 is a must!!!!!!

• Series finale!

Cover B: Paul Chadwick

32pgs • $4.99 • November 4, 2026

THE RING: THE MAN WHO BEAT THE MAN #5

Gail Simone (W)

Elisa Romboli (A)

Iolanda Zanfardino (C) (L)

Oliver Barrett (Cover A)

Two former friends just learning to trust each other again are forced to fight for their futures, as Adrien Moreau and Ramon Valdez prepare for another faceoff! With rumors flying that Ramon is overweight, underprepared, and an embarrassment to the sport, are journalists Cameron Duggan and Lisa Wolfe about to witness a lopsided massacre?

Produced in cooperation with the editorial leaders at the historic magazine The Ring, the Bible of Boxing, Gail Simone (Uncanny X-Men) is joined by the artistic team of illustrator Elisa Romboli (You Never Heard of Me) and colorist/letterer Iolanda Zanfardino (A Thing Called Truth) to deliver a series of explosive boxing battles and emotional confrontations in the ring!

• Eight-issue series.

32pgs • $4.99 • November 25, 2026

SKATE ALI #5

Sam Humphries (W)

Kelly Sue DeConnick (W)

Natacha Bustos (A) (Cover A)

Josh Reed (L)

It all comes down to one impossible race. The final clash with Playa becomes a citywide, magic-fueled obstacle course tearing through the streets and landmarks of Los Angeles—a death-defying team race streamed to millions around the world. With bragging rights as the greatest skater in L.A. on the line, Ali pushes herself harder than ever… until a crash forces her to choose between personal glory and her clan.

Eisner-winning writer Kelly Sue DeConnick (Bitch Planet, FML) and hitmaker Sam Humphries (Harley Quinn, Guardians of the Galaxy) team up with artist Natacha Bustos (Moon Girl, Miles Morales) for a high-octane, genre-smashing sci-fi skatepunk saga about friendship, rebellion, and finding your line when the world wants to knock you down.

• Series finale!

32pgs • $4.99 • November 11, 2026

APPLESEED COMPANION DELUXE EDITION

Shirow Masamune (W) (A)

Frederik L. Schodt (Translated by)

Diana Lewis (Translated by)

Toren Smith (Translated by)

The centerpiece of Dark Horse's striking three-book Shirow Masamune Deluxe Edition series is the Appleseed Companion Deluxe Edition.

Collecting the contents of the previously published trade paperbacks Appleseed ID (Illustration and Data) and Appleseed Hypernotes, the Appleseed Companion is a rich sourcebook for the action and intrigue-filled future world revealed by Shirow Masamune in the Appleseed Deluxe Edition, plus a treasure trove of bonus material!

The Appleseed Companion Deluxe Edition includes:

132 fully translated additional pages of the Appleseed manga, including the 48-page short story "Called Game" … plus the 84 pages drawn by Shirow for the never-completed Appleseed Book Five.

40 pages of Appleseed illustrations in beautiful full color by Shirow Masamune, in his classic painted style.

Extensive notes by Shirow on the Appleseed story and its characters.

A timeline of Appleseed's alternate future from 1988-2147, maps of its war-ravaged Earth, and of the vast artificial island Olympus.

Concept sketches, page layouts, and bonus illustrations done for Appleseed.

An interview with Shirow Masamune.

Designs by Shirow for his projects Bounty Dog and The Ghost in Machinehead

A new wraparound cover design personally approved by Shirow Masamune!

304pgs • $39.99 • December 8, 2026

ASOBI ASOBASE OMNIBUS VOLUME 1

Rin Suzukawa (W) (A)

Jongwoo Kim (Translated by)

Three teenage girls bond in chaotic fashion as they play strange games in school, creating a unique "club" for each other.

Hanako, Olivia, and Kasumi are three Japanese schoolgirls who love to play games—so they create a special club for themselves to challenge each other to intense, over-the-top games and dares! As they struggle with their own unique personalities, they also struggle to make their group an official club in the eyes of the student council.

From mangaka Rin Suzukawa, this omnibus series collects several original volumes into one trade paperback, with translations by Jongwoo Kim and lettering work by Thiago Péres, Lucas Saguista, and Naaice. Original Japanese volumes 1, 2, and 3, with part of Volume 4, are collected in this first Asobi Asobase Omnibus.

A humorous manga with surreal comedy, absurd complications, and daring drawing styles!

564pgs • $29.99 • December 15, 2026

THE ART OF THE FOREVER WINTER

Miles Williams (W)

Richard Dumont (W)

Kai Lim (W)

Rael Lyra (W)

A full-color hardcover volume collecting art and commentary from the brutally unforgiving and darkly beautiful survival shooter The Forever Winter!

Step into a war-torn post-apocalyptic future where Scavengers must loot weapons and supplies from the dead to survive—all beneath the shadows of terrifying gargantuan war machines locked in never-ending conflict.

This oversized art book is bursting with behind-the-scenes concept art and renders created for the highly anticipated tactical shooter, all accompanied by intimate artists' commentary. The development of the atomically devastated, chilling sci-fi world from Fun Dog Studios is chronicled in glorious detail through faction lore, intricate level maps, weapon and gear schematics, storyboards, and more.

The Art of The Forever Winter is a grisly and gorgeous love letter to its genre, and is an invaluable addition to any scavenger's stash!

208pgs • $59.99 • December 1, 2026

ANDRZEJ SAPKOWSKI'S THE WITCHER: THE LAST WISH—THE COMPLETE COLLECTION

Andrzej Sapkowski (W)

Jacek Rembis (W)

Jonas Scharf (A)

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Andrzej Sapkowski's renowned short story "Wiedz´min" (The Witcher), the very first story that introduced readers to Geralt of Rivia and the unforgettable world of The Witcher, debuted in the Polish fantasy magazine Fantastyka.

Experience Andrzej Sapkowski's iconic short stories like never before in this stunning graphic novel adaptation illustrated by 7 distinguished artists. This complete deluxe collection features new cover art with foil stamping, silver foil gilded edges, a cover gallery, sketchbook section, and includes a ribbon bookmark. Collects the 6 graphic novel adaptations of Andrzej Sapkowski's short stories: The Witcher, A Grain of Truth, The Lesser Evil, A Question of Price, The Edge of the World, and The Last Wish, and includes the new never-before-published adaptation of the framing story "A Voice of Reason."

208pgs • $59.99 • December 1, 2026

THE BEST OF FANTAGOR

Richard Corben (W) (A)

Jan Strnad (W)

Doug Moench (W)

For the first time ever, the legendary underground comics of Richard Corben are being collected and fully restored in a single volume. The Best of Fantagor brings together some of Corben's most iconic early stories, originally published in his own self-produced comic series Fantagor, in a definitive edition that reveals the raw power of his early imagination.

This is the first collection to feature Corben's complete Razar the Unhero trilogy. Razar is Corben's first recurring character, a sly and subversive twist on sword-and-sorcery conventions. The collection also includes an eclectic mix of science fiction, horror, surreal comedy, and full-on psychedelic storytelling. Readers will find post-apocalyptic fables, bizarre creature features, twisted fairy tales, and two rarely seen photo comics. Every story has been carefully restored by longtime collaborator José Villarrubia to honor Corben's original linework and color experimentation.

With seven high fantasy tales, three comedic stories, two sci-fi works, and several unclassifiable ones, this volume of over 160 pages captures the range and intensity of Corben's early career. Longtime fans will finally get the restored edition these works deserve, while new readers will discover why Corben remains one of the most influential figures in adult comics.

Contents include:

• "Twilight of the Dogs"

• "Razar the Unhero" (Parts 1–3)

• "The Temple"

• "Kittens for Christian"

• "For the Love of Daemon"

• "Ogre and Ogre II"

• "Inna Pit"

• "We Sure Like Worms"

• "Cidppey"

• "Doomscult"

• "Damsel in Dragon Dress"

• Reprints: Stories from Fantagor #1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Up from the Deep #1, Metal Hurlant #28, Heavy Metal #75 and Grim Wit #1 and #2.

168pgs • $39.99 • December 8, 2026

THE COMPLETE RACHEL RISING

Terry Moore (W) (A)

Dark Horse Comics proudly welcomes Terry Moore's celebrated Abstract Studio as a new imprint, bringing Moore's award-winning library of character-driven, genre-blending masterworks to a wider audience than ever before. The launch begins with definitive hardcover editions of two of his most acclaimed series—Strangers in Paradise and Rachel Rising—each featuring brand-new covers by Terry Moore, fresh design treatments, and select bonus material exclusive to this line.

A modern horror classic returns in a definitive, oversized hardcover. The Complete Rachel Rising collects the entire haunting saga in one volume, debuting as part of the new Abstract Studio/Dark Horse Comics imprint.

When Rachel climbs from a shallow grave with no memory of her death, she sets off a chain of sinister revelations connecting a small town's past to its violent present. Combining slow-burn horror, dark mystery, and Moore's trademark character work, Rachel Rising remains one of the most acclaimed horror comics of all time.

• This special edition features a brand-new cover illustrated by Terry Moore, along with newly designed pages created exclusively for this Dark Horse version as well as a twenty-page issue #0 prequel comic that's never been collected before.

928pgs • $59.99 • December 15, 2026

CYBERPUNK 2077 OMNIBUS VOLUME 2

Bartosz Sztybor (W)

Tomasz Marchewka (W)

Dan Watters (W)

Jakub Rebelka (A)

Explore three standalone comics stories from the depths of Night City in the second paperback collection of Cyberpunk 2077.

In XOXO, when love blooms in Night City it's hard, fast, and bloody, especially when falling for a member of a rival gang. Then the action takes to the street as the daughter of a famed carjacker seeks to make a new name for herself in Kickdown. Finally, a MaxTac squad is divided when their new leader escalates to the extremes of their cyberpsycho opponents in Psycho Squad.

Collects Cyberpunk 2077: XOXO #1–#4, Cyberpunk 2077: Kickdown #1–#4, and Cyberpunk 2077: Psycho Squad #1–#4, and features a cover gallery and expanded sketchbook section!

328pgs • $29.99 • December 8, 2026

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE FALLBACKS VOLUME 1

Greg Pak (W)

Wilton Santos (A)

Edvan Alves (A)

Join the Fallbacks, your new favorite Dungeons & Dragons party, for their first thrilling comic book adventure!

In a time of fickle gods and feckless governors, the world yearns for heroes! But what it gets are the Fallbacks – a party of daring, dubious, and dysfunctional adventurers who arrive in the city of Loudwater in search of gold and glory. There's plenty of both to go around if the Fallbacks can survive long enough to find it.

Blocking their path to fame and fortune is a Monster's Manual worth of threats: sneaky kobolds, lumbering skeletons, creeping carrion crawlers, plotting politicians, a ferocious white dragon, and the gods themselves. But perhaps worst of all is the rival team of adventurers that are determined to humiliate the Fallbacks.

It seems like everyone is out to get the Fallbacks, but at least they can rely on their party: Tess, the sly elf rogue, Anson, the loyal human fighter, Cazrin, the inquisitive human wizard, Lark, the bombastic tiefling bard, Baldric, the devil-may-care dwarf cleric, and Uggie, the ever-hungry otyugh companion. With enough sword swinging, spell slinging, and scheming, they might just escape with a few gold pieces.

Join author Greg Pak, award-winning writer of Planet Hulk, Darth Vader, and Lawful, along with artist Wilton Santos, the fan-favorite illustrator of Break Out and Marvel's Voices, for a Dungeons & Dragons tale that will have you rooting for your new favorite adventuring party: the Fallbacks!

Collects Dungeons and Dragons: The Fallbacks #1–#4.

136pgs • $19.99 • December 1, 2026

MAGIC: THE GATHERING: UNTOLD STORIES—JACE

Michael W. Conrad (W)

Caitlyn Yarsky (A)

Alex Guimarães (A)

Clayton Cowles (L)

Written by Eisner Award–winning author Michael W. Conrad and illustrated by the talented Caitlin Yarsky, this graphic novel collects an untold story of planeswalker Jace Beleren.

Jace Beleren is the most talented mind mage in the Multiverse. A master of telepathy, illusion, and memory distortion, Jace's heroic feats are tainted by a duplicitous past that threatens to unravel him at any given moment. Dive deep into Jace's lost memories to uncover the manipulation by his mentor, Tezzeret, in pursuit of a dangerous magical artifact with the potential to reshape or destroy the Multiverse as we know it.

• Collects Magic: The Gathering: Untold Stories—Jace #1–#4.

112pgs • $19.99 • December 1, 2026

KING OF SPIES

Mark Millar (W)

Matteo Scalera (A)

The world's greatest secret agent has six months to live…now it's time to go after the REAL bastards.

Regarded as Millar's masterpiece, King of Spies left jaws on the floor as he and artist Matteo Scalera took the classic tropes of the spy genre and subverted everything as Britain's greatest secret agent, now in his sixties, discovers he has six months to live.

He has a choice between gentle decline or going after everyone he thinks deserves to die.

His worldview has changed since he retired from the service and as he looks around at the mess the world's in, he has a long list of people he blames. Politicians, royalty, journalists and celebrities, Sir Roland King wants to root out as much of the corrupt status quo as he can before he goes, and a lifetime of experience makes him almost impossible to catch. Who is the one man who might be able to take him down? His estranged son, eager to destroy him after Roland abandoned both he and his mother many years ago.

This book is for fans of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Kingsman, Unforgiven and Kill Bill. It's an elegant revenge thriller you won't be able to put down.

For mature audiences.

Collects King of Spies #1–#4.

152pgs • $19.99 • December 15, 2026

THE KUROSAGI CORPSE DELIVERY SERVICE: BOOK SIX OMNIBUS

Eiji Otsuka (W)

Housui Yamazaki (A)

Bunpei Yorifuji (Designer)

Toshifumi Yoshida (Translator)

Book Six brings Kurosagi back to work…on some of their oddest jobs yet! When Numata's fujoshi acupuncturist becomes the target of a manga-banning politician, it's up to the Kurosagi gang to stick the needle into his power-hungry scheme. Next, a contest prize vacation to Shanghai turns into a side gig on the set of a Chinese zombie movie…but are all those corpses method acting? Then, we know the tragic story of Yata's sister, but will things turn out happier for his partner Kereellis? For Kereellis's sister, that is. His puppet sister.

And that's just three of nine all-new bizarre stories in omnibus Book Six of The Kurosagi Corpse Delivery Service!

696pgs • $29.99 • December 15, 2026

MADMAN OMNIBUS VOLUME 4

Michael Allred (W) (A)

The Madman comics universe keeps on keeping on—with over 500 pages drawn by legendary comics creator Michael Allred and friends in this true homage to superhero fiction, metaphysical philosophy, 1950s science fiction films, rock and roll pop music, and much more in an affordable omnibus format.

Volume four collects Michael Allred's hit comic series Madman Atomic Comics #1–#17, and the super rare one-shots It Girl, Spaceman, and Mr. Gum.

This essential omnibus is perfect for all Madman and Allred fans alike featuring superhero team antics, music pop culture, and just plain ol' zany, sci fi fun!

This six-volume Madman universe omnibus series collects all of Allred's award-winning Madman universe (a.k.a. the "Madmaniverse") stories in selected reading order for the ultimate Madman fan!

512pgs • $49.99 • December 22, 2026

MINECRAFT: OUT OF ORDER VOLUME 2

Josh Hicks (W)

Michael Atiyeh (A)

Adventurers Charlie, Riley, and Emily battle and build their way across Minecraft's Overworld to return stolen treasure in this action-packed original graphic novel!

Unlikely heroes Charlie and Riley have become famous on the Overworld for liberating the Province of Perfect Sameness from its shadowy rulers. Now they're on a quest with their fearsome friend Emily to return the Province's stolen treasure to its rightful owners.

The three adventurers set out on their mission only to be derailed by a horde of loot-loving bandits. Fortunately, the superstar adventurer Godrick arrives just in time to save the day! Charlie and Riley are awe-stuck in Godrick's presence, yet Emily isn't nearly so impressed. Is their snooty, swashbuckling idol all he's cracked up to be? As the companions battle and build their way through chunks of mob-infested wilderness, Godrick's star power drives a wedge between them. Can their friendship survive until they reach their destination, or will the adventurers have to survive the Overworld without their friends?

Join cartoonist Josh Hicks (Hotelitor, Glorious Wrestling Alliance) and veteran colorist Michael Atiyeh (Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures, Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories) on this action-packed Minecraft adventure full of hilarious and heart-warming characters.

88pgs • $10.99 • December 1, 2026

THE PERFECTLY MONSTROUS LIFE OF ADAM FRANKENSTEIN

James Tynion IV (W)

Tate Brombal (W)

Soo Lee (A)

From the mind of James Tynion IV, the New York Times bestselling and multi-Eisner award-winning creator of Something is Killing the Children, comes this terrifying new series spinning out of the hit three-time GLAAD Media award-nominated comics series THE ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE OF CHRISTOPHER CHAOS!

Tate Brombal (Batgirl, BARBALIEN: RED PLANET, House of Slaughter) and Soo Lee (CARMILLA, Maleficent) bring fan-favorite character Adam Frankenstein to life in his own series.

This epic tale is a thrilling adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein for the modern audiences and tells the story of the heartbreaking immortal life of our titular hero, showing his origins under the knives of Victor Frankenstein. Overcoming his horrific creation, Adam Frankenstein is now the protector of all Monsterkind and his immortal mission begins here!

Collects The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos #7–#8 and The Perfectly Monstrous Life of Adam Frankenstein One-Shot.

Tiny Onion Studios and Dark Horse Comics present a line of upcoming creator-owned work from the mind of James Tynion IV across a broad spectrum of his interests, from non-fiction supernatural encounters to high concept coming-of-age monster comics.

120pgs • $24.99 • December 15, 2026

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES—PATHFINDERS

George Mann (W)

Partha Pratim (A)

Jagdish Kumar (A)

Michael Atiyeh (A)

Comicraft (L)

The strange death of Jedi Master Atticus Cale has sent shock waves through the High Republic!

Investigating the mysterious tragedy is a brand-new team of Republic Pathfinders: stoic Jedi Master Temesh, his ever-eager Padawan Anula, cynical medic Harby, bubbly pilot Pol, and their flying lizard companion Ezal!

In their search for the truth of the Jedi's demise, the Pathfinder team explores the furthest reaches of the known galaxy. There, they encounter cruel alien despots, weird hyperspace abnormalities, and giant monsters. But the truth poses the greatest threat of all as the Pathfinders finally face who — or what — killed Master Cale!

Join famed Star Wars author George Mann (The High Republic Adventures: Echoes of Fear, The High Republic Adventures: The Nameless Terror) along with up-and-coming artists Partha Pratim (Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Moon Knight) and Vincenzo Riccardi (The High Republic Adventures: Dispatches from the Occlusion Zone, Star Wars: Tales from the Nightlands) for an exciting and eerie adventure in the Outer Rim!

Collects issues #1—#6 of Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures —Pathfinders.

160pgs • $19.99 • December 22, 2026

SUICIDE ISLAND VOLUME 1

Kouji Mori (W) (A)

Kumar Sivasubramanian (Translated by)

If a suicide attempt survivor can barely live in modern Japan, how would one fare alone on the remote Suicide Island?

In a manga series that evokes both Lord of the Flies and Battle Royale, a young Japanese man, Sei, is transported to the mysterious, remote Suicide Island after a failed suicide attempt—where he must live the rest of his days or figure out how to die!

With society turning its back on many suicidal citizens, the island fills up with haunted, driven characters, often in conflict with each other and sometimes barely holding onto sanity!

Presented in English for the first time, this series is created by mangaka Kouji Mori (Holyland, Berserk Volume 42), with translations by Kumar Sivasubramanian (I Am a Hero, Blade of the Immortal) and lettering by Eisner Award-nominated Steve Dutro (The Fifth Beatle).

For mature audiences.

232pgs • $14.99 • December 8, 2026

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