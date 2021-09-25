Darkhold Alpha #1 Preview: In Stores This Week… Maybe

Darkhold Alpha #1 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday. Or maybe the Wednesday after. It's not entirely clear, as the book was announced for September 29th originally, but now only the Stormbreakers variant is listed for that day on Previewsworld, with the other covers listed for October 6th. But look, what's one more week when you've already waited a year and a half? It's not like Marvel's constant super-mega-crossover events shake up the Marvel Universe every two months and would make a comic written two years ago seem completely out of place if published now, right? Either way, Marvel has released a preview, which you can enjoy below.

DARKHOLD ALPHA #1 (RES)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210548

JUL210550 – DARKHOLD ALPHA #1 SMALLWOOD VAR (RES)

JUL210552 – DARKHOLD ALPHA #1 CABAL STORMBREAKERS VAR

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Cian Tormey (CA) Juan Cabal

ENTER THE PAGES OF THE DARKHOLD – AND LOSE YOUR MIND IN MIGHTY MARVEL FASHION!

Critically acclaimed writer Steve Orlando joins forces with extraordinary artist Cian Tormey for a story that will delight and terrify! For hundreds of years, scholars and heroes alike have searched for the complete text of the Darkhold – a.k.a. the Book of the Damned, written by the elder god Chthon. Now one of the greatest sorcerers in the Multiverse has found it – and Chthon has found him. To save them all, the Scarlet Witch must gather the world's greatest heroes…and unleash their inner darkness. Witness the Marvel Universe's descent into chaos! Rated T+

In Shops: 9/29/2021 or 10/6/2021

SRP: $4.99