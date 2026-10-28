Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Doomsday Clock, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, darkseid, DC All-In, Omega Energy

Darkseid, Omega Energy & Origins Of The Absolute Universe (Spoilers)

Darkseid, Omega Energy and the Origins of the Absolute Universe in DC Comics titles out today (Spoilers) #comics

Article Summary Darkseid claims the DC All In Saga was his design all along, reframing Omega Energy as the key to total conquest.

The origins of the Absolute Universe are tied to Darkseid’s death, a new Source Wall, and a twisted multiversal rebirth.

Justice League Unlimited, Superman and The Flash reveal Omega-driven fractures as Earth is prepared for Darkseid’s return.

Dreamer, Pandora and the Absolute heroes emerge as crucial pieces in Darkseid’s plan to bring the Absolute Universe through.

Today sees DC Comics publish Justice League Unlimited #24 by Mark Waid, Nicole Maines, Dan Mora, Fico Ossio, Justice League: The Dark Realm Special #1 Justice League Quarterly by Dan Mora, Superman #43 by Joshua Williamson, Xermanico; and DC All In Saga: Darkseid vs. The World by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Sanford Greene, Yasmine Putri and The Flash #38 by Ryan North, Gavin Guidry and they all tie in. Including the Absolute Universe, which also sees Absolute Batman #25 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta and Absolute Wonder Woman #25 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman published today, with more thematic rather than direct tie-ins.

And it begins at the end. Darkseid and Omega. An origin in the past, domination in the future, and making plans for the present.

And as Superman and Lois Lane recall everything that has happened since then, Darkseid is revealing everything you knew about the first DC All In Saga was a lie, and everything was of Darkseid's design.

So as the Justice League gather as they did back then, as their numbers increase by the day…

So Darkseid's plans are to turn humanity against them and to reap the rewards from what he left behind there.

Chaos can be seen in the gifts left behind by K.O., such as with The Flash's visions of the future on a very specific level…

There are bits and pieces scattered in Metropolis as well…

And Omega Energy and the K.O. tournament still see the Justice League being pulled apart in all manner of ways, inside and out.

As Green Arrow gets the ultimate Justice League admonishment over his plans.

But Darkseid is gathering everything together. Because that's also how it once was.

And what is the Omega Energy here for?

Well, for Darkseid, it means total conquering, as well as creating the Absolute Universe.

As well as how the Absolute Universe exists in the DC Multiverse.

Behind a new Source Wall built from the bodies of many a DC deity of choice. And one death in particular.

His own. Even as he is responsible for all manner of breaches, such as his Absolute League Of Super-Heroes.

While monsters use Darkseid's Omega sigil to justify the very worst things, as Cadejos stumbles across them in mid-sacrifice.

And as we learn of Darskeid's plans to attack the DC Universe, and how Dreamer is the only one who can bring the League's Omega Energy visions together to find a way to defeat him…

Darkseid already has his agents on Earth doing his bidding.

And as the Absolute future tries to atone for what will come…

It seems we also know how and where Darkseid will be coming to Earth.

And maybe bringing the Absolute Universe with him?

As Darkseid boasts of its nature and its power, even amongst those in its world who would oppose him.

As we return to splash page cameos of Absolute Batman…

… Absolute Wonder Woman…

… and Absolute Superman. As Darkseid gives them all his purpose…

And this may be the pathway to get to that present from the Absolute reality…

And why not? After all, Darkseid remains the hero in his story…

And has even brought Pandora back from being killed by Doctor Manhattan as his hero sidekick…

Darkseid, superhero anyone?

Today sees Justice League Unlimited #24 by Mark Waid, Nicole Maines, Dan Mora, Fico Ossio, Justice League: The Dark Realm Special #1 Justice League Quarterly by Dan Mora, Superman #43 by Joshua Williamson, Xermanico, DC All In Saga: Darkseid vs. The World by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Sanford Greene, Yasmine Putri and The Flash #38 by Ryan North, Gavin Guidry all published by DC Comics….

Justice League Unlimited #24 by Mark Waid, Nicole Maines, Dan Mora, Fico Ossio

The disastrous war between Lex Luthor and Batman has left the Justice League less united than ever…but change is brewing on the horizon, and one threat is destined to bring the JLU together again: the future. Dreamer, Brainiac Queen, Red Tornado, and more vie for the fate of tomorrow—and only the return of Superman himself can hope to sort out the chaos! $4.99 10/28/2026

The disastrous war between Lex Luthor and Batman has left the Justice League less united than ever…but change is brewing on the horizon, and one threat is destined to bring the JLU together again: the future. Dreamer, Brainiac Queen, Red Tornado, and more vie for the fate of tomorrow—and only the return of Superman himself can hope to sort out the chaos! $4.99 10/28/2026 Justice League: The Dark Realm Special #1 Justice League Quarterly by Dan Mora

The Justice League is an Unlimited force across the Earth and the stars…but the dimensions beyond our realm of understanding are now breaking through! Or have they been here this whole time? In his writing debut, visionary artist Dan Mora at last reveals the untold origin of Cadejos—the epic, fire-breathing, wolf-like powerhouse of the Justice League Unlimited—on a journey of redemption, power, and vengeance. From folklore legend to superhero, witness a battle of good vs. evil like you've never seen before! $5.99 10/28/2026

The Justice League is an Unlimited force across the Earth and the stars…but the dimensions beyond our realm of understanding are now breaking through! Or have they been here this whole time? In his writing debut, visionary artist Dan Mora at last reveals the untold origin of Cadejos—the epic, fire-breathing, wolf-like powerhouse of the Justice League Unlimited—on a journey of redemption, power, and vengeance. From folklore legend to superhero, witness a battle of good vs. evil like you've never seen before! $5.99 10/28/2026 Superman #43 by Joshua Williamson, Xermanico

After Superman was in DC K.O.'s tournament, lost in time and at war with General Zod, Lois Lane gives Clark Kent a new adventure…to be a reporter?! Clark Kent begins a new investigation into a mysterious death cult in Metropolis, but he's not the only one on the case…Marilyn Moonlight makes her return! Both heroes are drawn to a dangerous side of Metropolis that Clark Kent didn't know existed, where one of DC Comics' greatest enemies is hiding… Also features Superman's new ongoing superstar artist… Xermánico! $4.99 10/28/2026

After Superman was in DC K.O.'s tournament, lost in time and at war with General Zod, Lois Lane gives Clark Kent a new adventure…to be a reporter?! Clark Kent begins a new investigation into a mysterious death cult in Metropolis, but he's not the only one on the case…Marilyn Moonlight makes her return! Both heroes are drawn to a dangerous side of Metropolis that Clark Kent didn't know existed, where one of DC Comics' greatest enemies is hiding… Also features Superman's new ongoing superstar artist… Xermánico! $4.99 10/28/2026 DC All In Saga: Darkseid vs. The World by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Sanford Greene, Yasmine Putri

Darkseid is…only just beginning. The ultimate anti-life in the universe has been at the heart of the DC All In Saga since its beginning…and while the King Omega battle has been won by the forces of good, the war against Darkseid has only just begun! Comics superstars Scott Snyder and Sanford Greene present the hidden past of the being called Uxus, his descent into Darkseid, and his plans for the fate of all creation! It's DC's premier villain as you've never seen him before, by the biggest names in comics, in DC All In Saga: Darkseid vs. the World!

Darkseid is…only just beginning. The ultimate anti-life in the universe has been at the heart of the DC All In Saga since its beginning…and while the King Omega battle has been won by the forces of good, the war against Darkseid has only just begun! Comics superstars Scott Snyder and Sanford Greene present the hidden past of the being called Uxus, his descent into Darkseid, and his plans for the fate of all creation! It's DC's premier villain as you've never seen him before, by the biggest names in comics, in DC All In Saga: Darkseid vs. the World! The Flash #38 by Ryan North, Gavin Guidry

Somehow, Wally West's visions of the future failed to foresee the destruction of three separate bridges in three separate cities, but he's determined not to let this interfere with the good work he's doing. But the rest of the League is less interested in letting him experiment on such a scale, especially when the costs are so high and people are getting hurt. But the Flash still wants to do good and doesn't see a setback as a reason to abandon the entire thing. And besides, there's not much anyone can do to stop the Flash ……is there? $3.99 10/28/2026

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