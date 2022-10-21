Dave Sim Has Cancel America, Woman-Thing & WildPIGS in Cerebus In Hell

Dave Sim has taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-mostly-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Dove, alongside the likes of Carson Grubaugh and David Birdsong railing against and mocking what he sees as society's and comic books' moral deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus In Hell comics. And with each one-shot, tries to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way along with a new issue number one. And, drop by drop, destroying what remains of his creative reputation. And in January 2023, his first issue of Cerebus In Hell lays out every issue of the series for 2023, including a version of Captain America with Cancel America, Cerebus Vs Woman-Thing, New Varks take on New Gods, The Aversions take on the Avengers, followed by She-Aversions, DC war comics with War In Hell, Harvey Pekar's working Aardvarkian Splendor, Mike Mignola in Hellbot, Jim Lee in WildP.I.G.S., the Batman/Spawn crossover in Batvark/Spore, and then a simple Cerebus Christmas card. So basically it's Dave Sim against cancel culture, against trans people and women. You know, the usual.

CEREBUS IN HELL 2023 PREVIEW ONE SHOT (C: 0-1-2)

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

(W) David Birdsong, Dave Sim (A) Gustave Dore & Various (CA) Dave Sim & Various

Get an advance look at the entire Cerebus In Hell? 2023 "monthly-that-actually-is-monthly" comics lineup teaser. Yes, they're all done (eat your hearts out, fellow comics publishers). New gags that won't be included in the actual books! Experience an uncanny feeling of deja vu all year ("I remember this from somewhere! But… where?"). Wait a minute! Isn't this the same solicitation as last year, just with the dates changed? Up until the last sentence, yes! $4

CEREBUS IN HELL 2023 PREVIEW ONE SHOT SGN ED (C: 0-1-2)

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

(W) David Birdsong, Dave Sim (A) Gustave Dore & Various (CA) Dave Sim & Various

Special signed and numbered by Dave Sim edition! Bagged and boarded! $15