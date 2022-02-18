Dave Sim Sings & Publishes Baby Yoda Cerebus Comic In May 2022 (Video)

Dave Sim has, in recent years, taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Dove, alongside Benjamin Hobbs, railing against what he sees as society's and comic books' deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus. And each one-shot trying to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way.

And for May 2022, playing off Star Wars: The Mandalorian and The Book Of Boba Fett, with Baby Yoda Cerebus. And even a singing video to debut the character…

Here's the Sugar & Spike #1 cover that it plays off.

And here is the solicitation for May 2022, as well as for the second collection of the collections of previous Cerebus In Hell…

BABY YODA CEREBUS ONE SHOT

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

MAR210979

(W) Dave Sim (A/CA) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim, David Birdsong

Wise Beyond His Eight Weeks! This is it! The debut of the youngest member of the Cerebus In Hell? Cerebi. "And a child shall lead them" has been done to death. What about "A preverbal child shall lead them?" A Preverbal child whose wisdom pisses off Caption Guy so badly that he asks an eight-week-old baby hard questions about Mama Yoda Cerebus loving Papa Yoda Cerebus more than she does him! You'll laugh! You'll cry! You'll poop! In Shops: May 26, 2021 SRP: $4.00

SWORDS OF CEREBUS IN HELL TP VOL 02

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

MAR210980

(W) Dave Sim, Sandeep Atwal (CA) Hieronymus Bosch, Jay Shuster, Bob Kane (A/CA) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim

Cerebus' adventures in Hell? (with a question mark) continue! Including the Two-part "Secret Origin of Batvark!" The first appearance of Fredric Nietzsche and fan-favurite Jingles, the world's greatest collector of CGC-graded Dog Comics! Avengers movies remade with an all-Kardashian sister cast! Life With Archie Civil War! "Whatever Happened to Tex Thompson, Pep Morgan, Chuck Dawson and Scoop Scanlon?" Super-Cerebus Revenge Squad! Plato vs. Aristotle! Obama voters! Super-Suberec, the Anti-Super-Cerebus and Cerebus go to Starbucks! Wildcat: Total Golden-Age Dick the memoir! Chester Brown and the Whore of Babylon! The Legion of Miniaturized Super-Cerebus Robots! And lots more! Collects Batvark #1, Aardvark Comics #1, Strange Cerebus #1, and The Death of Cerebus in Hell? #1.In Shops: Jun 02, 2021 SRP: $19.95