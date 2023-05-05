David Alvarez Launches New Puerto Rican Comic Kotto Kotorra For FCBD Kotto Kotorra is a new character created by David Alvarez of David Alvarez Studios, for Free Comic Book Day with a new original story.

Kotto Kotorra is a new character created by David Alvarez of David Alvarez Studios, that already has a graphic novel co-written by Sean Patrick O'Reilly of Arcana Studios, who are publishing the comic, as well as a mobile game for Android devices. And its first outing will be tomorrow for Free Comic Book Day with a new original story.. The game looks like this:

And here's a look at the Kotto Kotorra comic book…

David Alvarez has plenty of comic book shops, including the DC Comics Looney Tunes and Scooby-Doo line. His studio also works on designing characters and storyboards for Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon and others, including the show Wabbit, Flintstones WWE and Tom And Jerry Meet Willy Wonka, and promotional art for Warner Bros. Consumer Products. But they have created a number of their own projects, from a Puerto Rico origin, including the Monkey Jay, Tiger- D and Roberto TV show, the animated family series Los Del Barrio, and the newspaper strip adventures of a girl who dreams of being a fashion model, Yenny , the first Puerto Rican strip distributed by Universal Press Syndicate. David Alvarez also worked on the Lara Croft animation for EIDOS.

And now he has Kotto Kotorra across all known media, with graphic novels now in stores, and a Free Comic Book Day original story to help promote the character!

FCBD 2023 KOTTO KOTORRA #1

ARCANA STUDIO

DEC220020

(W) David Alvarez, Sean Patrick O'Reilly (A) Dave Alvarez (CA) David Alvarez

The book follows Kotto, an average Puerto Rican who runs an empanadilla food truck. His daily life is always an adventure,thanks to his boisterous friends.

Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages

KOTTO KOTORRA HC

ARCANA STUDIO

FEB231184

(W) David Alvarez, Sean Patrick O'Reilly (A) Dave Alvarez (CA) David Alvarez

The book follows Kotto, an average Puerto Rican who runs an empanadilla food truck. His daily life is always an adventure, thanks to his boisterous friends.In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: $14.95