Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: david bogart, new york

David Bogart To Retire From Marvel, Will Not Move To West Coast

David Bogart is to retire from Marvel Comics, and will not move from New York to the West Coast with the comics publisher

Article Summary David Bogart will retire from Marvel after 25 years, choosing not to relocate from New York to Los Angeles.

Marvel’s David Bogart served as Senior Vice President of Operations and Acquisitions, with an announcement expected.

David Bogart began at Marvel as an intern, later returning in 2001 after key editorial leadership roles at Harris Comics.

Behind the scenes, David Bogart handled creator relations, payments, credits, set visits, premieres and other Marvel logistics.

Last week, I broke the news that it was D-Day for Marvel Comics staffers, deciding whether to move from New York to Los Angeles with the publisher. I have more to write, but this was the biggest news I've had from that. I understand that David Bogart is not making the move with Marvel Comics from New York to Los Angeles to the Marvel Studios offices in Burbank. Instead, after twenty-five years at Marvel, the Senior Vice President of Operations and Acquisitions at Marvel Entertainment will be retiring. This has not been officially announced, but I would expect a press release at some point. David Bogart has been a behind-the-scenes fixture of American comic-book publishing for decades.

As a young man, David Bogart interned at Marvel Comics and got an assistant editor credit on New Warriors in 1994. After graduation, David Bogart worked at Harris, promoted to managing editor in 1996. He moved from editing Vampirella at Harris Comics, where he had served as editor-in-chief and editorial director on Vampirella in a period that drew scripts and art from Alan Moore, Mark Millar, Joe Quesada, Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner, and Grant Morrison, as well as hiring me to write The Gutter Press column for the NextPlanetOver website,

David Bogart arrived at Marvel in October 2001 as a managing editor, hired to help Editor-in-Chief Joe Quesada and Bob Greenberger expand a line that was still climbing out of the late-1990s collapse. He edited several series, such as X-Men Unlimited and joint projects with Wizard, and was behind the Marvel Encyclopedia project. In 2005, he was promoted to Vice President and worked in Business Affairs, Editorial Operations, Talent Management and then Operations and Acquisitions.

His role has not been a public-facing one, but industry mentions would come from others, such as Jim Shooter confirming a Secret Wars movie, as well as plenty of creators thanking him for arranging set visits, screenings, cameos, premieres, payments, or creator credits. After the death of writer Peter David, Robert Greenberger publicly credited Bogart with "sticking with him and keeping him under insurance under Disney". In 2025, Rob Liefeld named Bogart, along with Dan Buckley and David Gabriel, as the executives he wanted replaced. Expect Rob to run a podcast and a social media post-victory lap over that, now that all three are leaving or have left the company… not that Dan Bogart will care, he'll have his feet up.

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