Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Accessories, comicspro, David Dastmalchian, Leah Kilpatrick, Panick, Patrick Piazzalunga, sdcc

David Dastmalchian's The Accessories From Panick Finally Out In A Week

David Dastmalchian, Leah Kilpatrick and Patrick Piazzalunga's The Accessories is finally out in a week, with Panick's October 2026 solicits

Article Summary David Dastmalchian’s The Accessories finally lands August 5, 2026, after a two-year wait from Panick Entertainment.

Leah Kilpatrick and Patrick Piazzalunga join David Dastmalchian on a gory, funny monster comic about revolt.

Panick announced a black-and-white second printing of The Accessories #1, following strong early retailer support.

October 2026 solicits add The Accessories #3 and Razor Gray #2, expanding Panick’s upcoming comics lineup.

Two years ago, Bleeding Cool broke the news that new publisher Panick Entertainment would announce itself at that year's San Diego Comic-Con, including a new comic book The Accessories by David Dastmalchian, Leah Kilpatrick and Patrick Piazzalunga. Which had a rather fun announcement at a previous ComicsPRO. And finally coming out any day now…

At the ComicsPRO retailer event at San Diego Comic-Con last week, Kris Longo Wongo from Panic Entertainment led with the book, saying, "We're really excited to talk to you today about the accessories. We've had a blast collaborating with Rocketship, David Dastmalchian, and Leah Kilpatrick on this title. We announced it two years ago at San Diego Comic-Con, and we're about one-and-a-half, 2 weeks away from our on-sale date. August 5th. We're really excited to also announce that we're teeing up a second printing of Accessories number one with a great new black and white Lucas Ketner cover. So look for details on that. This is a really great book that is nasty, gory, but full of heart and a lot of fun. It imagines what happens to the classic monsters like Dracula, Frankenstein and Doctor Jekyll, what happens when the assistants have had enough of their owner's crap, and they revolt, and it is a lot of fun. We have a great row of cover artists on this, with Lucas Ketner on cover A, the great Tim Seeley on cover B, Matthew Seaborne on cover C, cover D and E incentive with Joel Herrera, who is doing an homage to the original 1930s monster movie posters.

10:39: So we appreciate the support on the first issue. You guys are gonna love the remaining three issues, and keep an eye out for the second printing of issue number one." Well Bleeding Cool has you sorted below…

ACCESSORIES #1 (MR)

(W) David Dastmalchian, Leah Kilpatrick (A) Patrick Piazzalunga (CA) Lukas Ketner

From fan-favorite actor, director DAVID DASTMALCHIAN (Late Night with the Devil, Dune, Street Fighter, Count Crowley, Creature Commandos) and LEAH KILPATRICK (Murderbot, DC Horror Presents) comes the darkly comedic THE ACCESSORIES. After lifetimes in the background, three of history's greatest horror sidekicks finally say what they've never dared to before: Enough is ENOUGH! Igor, Renfield, and Mrs. Hyde have aided their masters' diabolical missions for decades, but today is the day they stop being loyal. Today the real horror walks out the front door. The looming question is… what do they do now? These three discarded servants find each other in the fallout, forming a band of gawky but determined anti-heroes caught between angry villagers, vengeful monster-hunters and furious former employers. Their survival will take more than just guts… luckily, they know where to procure more.

$5.99 8/5/2026

From fan-favorite actor, director DAVID DASTMALCHIAN (Late Night with the Devil, Dune, Street Fighter, Count Crowley, Creature Commandos) and LEAH KILPATRICK (Murderbot, DC Horror Presents) comes the darkly comedic THE ACCESSORIES. After lifetimes in the background, three of history's greatest horror sidekicks finally say what they've never dared to before: Enough is ENOUGH! Igor, Renfield, and Mrs. Hyde have aided their masters' diabolical missions for decades, but today is the day they stop being loyal. Today the real horror walks out the front door. The looming question is… what do they do now? These three discarded servants find each other in the fallout, forming a band of gawky but determined anti-heroes caught between angry villagers, vengeful monster-hunters and furious former employers. Their survival will take more than just guts… luckily, they know where to procure more. $5.99 8/5/2026 ACCESSORIES #1 2ND PTG B&W (MR)

(W) David Dastmalshian, Leah Kilpatrick (A) Patrick Piazzalunga (CA) Lukas Ketner

After selling out in the first week, THE ACCESSORIES #1 is back for a 2nd Printing featuring the black and white cover A by Lukas Ketner.

8/26/2026

After selling out in the first week, THE ACCESSORIES #1 is back for a 2nd Printing featuring the black and white cover A by Lukas Ketner. 8/26/2026 ACCESSORIES #2 (OF 4)

(W) David Dastmalchian, Leah Kilpatrick (A) Patrick Piazzalunga (CA) Lukas Ketner

In the continuing saga of history's greatest sidekicks comes issue #2 of the sold out monstrous hit, THE ACCESSORIES. Renfield, after disappointing his master, the legendary Dracula, once again, realizes he must escape the count and fight back against his addiction to blood. But can he? Desperate to get Dracula's voice out of his mind–and his blood out of his veins–he heads to the morgue, only to find he's not the only one whose blood is boiling. From the macabre minds of DAVID DASTMALCHIAN and LEAH KILPATRICK comes the next installment of THE ACCESSORIES. $5.99 9/16/2026

And here's what Panick Entertainment's October 2026 solicits and solicitations are looking like…

ACCESSORIES #3 (OF 4) (MR)

(W) David Dastmalchian, Leah Kilpatrick (A) Patrick Piazzalunga (CA) Lukas Ketner

The horror hit of the fall continues in the penultimate issue of THE ACCESSORIES. Igor has fled from his selfish boss, Dr. Frankenstein. Renfield is attempting to escape the clutches of the Count himself, Dracula. But who is Mrs. Hyde, and how can she seize control from Dr. Jekyll? Meet the newest "Accessory" and soon-to-be fan-favorite monster. Clad in a straitjacket, can the clever Mrs. Hyde be trusted by her fellow "Accessories," or will she only use them, just as their masters have?

$5.99 10/7/2026

As well Razor Gray #2 by Nir Levie…

RAZOR GRAY #2 (OF 4) (MR)

(W/A/CA) Nir Levie

The second installment of the breakout sci-fi spectacle from visionary creator Nir Levie continues in RAZOR GRAY #2. Curiosity remains a dangerous endeavor and the stakes get higher as Geno learns more about the artifact and its impact on all of mankind.

$5.99 10/21/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!